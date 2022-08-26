ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

styleblueprint.com

A Palm Beach-Inspired Wedding with Jaw-Dropping Custom Details

Maggie Hightower and Clarkson Smith first met at their church’s youth group in 2015. After Clarkson left to attend Auburn University, the two stayed in touch. The following fall, Maggie moved to Auburn as well, and their friendship continued to develop. Before they knew it, they had begun spending all their time together while telling all of their friends (and themselves!) that they were just really good friends. Clarkson eventually asked Maggie out on a date, and they soon realized that they were, in fact, more than just friends.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
hooversun.com

Metro Roundup: KultureCity hosts KultureBall 2022

KultureBall 2022, an invisible disability inclusion charity gala, was held at Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham on Aug. 27. The event, presented by All Elite Wrestling and the Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation, raised $1.7 million for KultureCity, a Birmingham-based nonprofit that promotes acceptance of people with sensory needs and invisible disabilities. KultureCity...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
280living.com

Metro Roundup: Vintage Market Days back at Finley Center for fall 2022

About 110 vendors of vintage-inspired goods, repurposed furniture, architectural salvage materials, farmhouse décor, original art, handmade treasures, clothing, jewelry and gourmet food are scheduled to be at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. They’ll be part of the seventh Vintage Market...
HOOVER, AL
birminghammommy.com

Tried-n-True Children’s Consignment Sale

Fall means consignment time in Birmingham and one of our favorite sales, Tried-n- True Children’s Consignment, is just around the corner! You will find lots of baby gear, toys and clothing at great prices! Perfect for saving some money as we transition into fall and winter wardrobes!. The fall...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
280living.com

Metro Roundup: Vestavia Hills native now morning voice at WBHM

Miranda Fulmore never had career aspirations in journalism and radio news broadcasting. For a long time, Fulmore wanted to create a life of music, singing and theater. She performed with Red Mountain Theatre Company for many years while growing up in Vestavia Hills and even completed a semester at Middle Tennessee State University for commercial music, but ultimately decided it was not how she wanted to spend her career.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
wvtm13.com

Center Point redevelops Eastgate shopping center

CENTER POINT, Ala. — Changes are coming to Center Point's Eastgate shopping center. A new investor has started redeveloping the mall. In the video above, WVTM 13's Jeff Eliasoph takes a look at the city's newest project. — Follow Jeff Eliasoph on Facebook and Twitter.
CENTER POINT, AL
ProPublica

The Tragedy of North Birmingham

Industrial plants in Birmingham, Alabama, have polluted the air and land in its historic Black communities for over a century. In an epicenter of environmental injustice, officials continue to fail to right the wrongs plaguing the city’s north side.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

PHOTOS – The Taste of 4th Ave. Jazz Fest in downtown Birmingham

Hundreds were in downtown Birmingham on Saturday as The Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival returned to the Historic 4th Avenue Business District. It had been two years since the jazz festival took place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but attendees were thrilled for a day of food, fun, and music which included performances by Dr. Chelsey Green, a Billboard charting artist who was born into a family of jazz and funk musicians; The Official Clutch; Vann Burchfield; Lillian Aleece; Deirdre Gaddis and Logan The Entertainer.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Birmingham-based Landing secures $125M to increase national expansion

Landing, the Birmingham-based company behind the first “membership for flexible apartment living” network, announced last week the closing of $125 million in new funding. According to a company news release, the fresh capital follows a momentous year for Landing, which saw a 380% membership increase in the past year, signaling strong, sustained interest in flexible living options nationwide.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
280living.com

Chelsea mother-daughter team start glamping business

Some of the tents available for rent from Luxe Tents, a glamping rental business offering tent bookings for a variety of events including corporate events to birthday parties and bachelorette parties. When Morgan Davis graduated from Chelsea High School in 2020, she did what many graduating seniors do — she...
CHELSEA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

‘I Missed Her so Much I Sent an Engagement Ring Through the Mail’

“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Retired Birmingham Police Weigh In on City’s Growing Homicides

Homicides are up across America, and Birmingham is no different. Local law enforcement points out, however, that “total” violent crime in the Magic City was actually down 22 percent as of August 25, 2022, compared with last year, August 25, 2021. Still, homicides (up 21.8 percent) get all of the headlines and raise questions about whether more officers are needed to reduce the number of murders. Most would agree that it’s not solely the responsibility of police, but it is true that as crime has increased, the number of officers has not.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

