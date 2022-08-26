Read full article on original website
Food Truck Thursday: 1918 Catering
Jason says that the "dirty fries" are their most popular dish right now.
International chicken franchise looking to locate in Alabama
A chicken franchise that began in Guatemala more than 50 years ago is looking to expand into Alabama. Pollo Campero is looking for franchisees to build as many as 10 stores, with a best case scenario to have a restaurant open by the fourth quarter of 2023. Blas Escarcega, director...
A Palm Beach-Inspired Wedding with Jaw-Dropping Custom Details
Maggie Hightower and Clarkson Smith first met at their church’s youth group in 2015. After Clarkson left to attend Auburn University, the two stayed in touch. The following fall, Maggie moved to Auburn as well, and their friendship continued to develop. Before they knew it, they had begun spending all their time together while telling all of their friends (and themselves!) that they were just really good friends. Clarkson eventually asked Maggie out on a date, and they soon realized that they were, in fact, more than just friends.
Metro Roundup: KultureCity hosts KultureBall 2022
KultureBall 2022, an invisible disability inclusion charity gala, was held at Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham on Aug. 27. The event, presented by All Elite Wrestling and the Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation, raised $1.7 million for KultureCity, a Birmingham-based nonprofit that promotes acceptance of people with sensory needs and invisible disabilities. KultureCity...
Garden & Gun Magazine featured 2 Alabama restaurants as worth the drive
It’s no secret that Alabama has some of the tastiest restaurants. Garden & Gun Magazine featured two Alabama restaurants in their list of 25 outstanding restaurants worth the drive. Let’s take a look at which two Alabama restaurants made the list. You need to grab a bite at...
Fans, fellow musicians remember Topper Price: ‘He was a rockin’ beast’
Terry O’Neil ‘’Topper” Price, one of the most recognizable figures on Alabama’s music scene, died in 2007 at age 54. Price, a blues-rock singer and harmonica player, made his fame with colorful, gritty and exuberant performances at nightclubs and festivals, in Birmingham and throughout the state.
Metro Roundup: Vintage Market Days back at Finley Center for fall 2022
About 110 vendors of vintage-inspired goods, repurposed furniture, architectural salvage materials, farmhouse décor, original art, handmade treasures, clothing, jewelry and gourmet food are scheduled to be at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. They’ll be part of the seventh Vintage Market...
See which Alabama metro areas were named affordable US cities with the most home inventory
While the housing market is cooling off across the country, finding an affordable home is still a major challenge with skyrocketing rates and low inventory. However, according to Stessa, several Alabama metro areas including Birmingham-Hoover and Huntsville ranked among affordable cities with the most home inventory. Read on to find out more.
Tried-n-True Children’s Consignment Sale
Fall means consignment time in Birmingham and one of our favorite sales, Tried-n- True Children’s Consignment, is just around the corner! You will find lots of baby gear, toys and clothing at great prices! Perfect for saving some money as we transition into fall and winter wardrobes!. The fall...
Johnny’s Restaurant has the “Best Fried Food in Alabama” according to Food & Wine
Food & Wine Magazine recently named Johnny’s Restaurant in Homewood as home of the best fried food in the state. Keep reading to learn what makes the award winning spot so delicious (and what fried food to try next time you visit). Award winning catfish. You just know it’s...
Metro Roundup: Vestavia Hills native now morning voice at WBHM
Miranda Fulmore never had career aspirations in journalism and radio news broadcasting. For a long time, Fulmore wanted to create a life of music, singing and theater. She performed with Red Mountain Theatre Company for many years while growing up in Vestavia Hills and even completed a semester at Middle Tennessee State University for commercial music, but ultimately decided it was not how she wanted to spend her career.
Center Point redevelops Eastgate shopping center
CENTER POINT, Ala. — Changes are coming to Center Point's Eastgate shopping center. A new investor has started redeveloping the mall. In the video above, WVTM 13's Jeff Eliasoph takes a look at the city's newest project. — Follow Jeff Eliasoph on Facebook and Twitter.
The Tragedy of North Birmingham
Industrial plants in Birmingham, Alabama, have polluted the air and land in its historic Black communities for over a century. In an epicenter of environmental injustice, officials continue to fail to right the wrongs plaguing the city’s north side.
PHOTOS – The Taste of 4th Ave. Jazz Fest in downtown Birmingham
Hundreds were in downtown Birmingham on Saturday as The Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival returned to the Historic 4th Avenue Business District. It had been two years since the jazz festival took place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but attendees were thrilled for a day of food, fun, and music which included performances by Dr. Chelsey Green, a Billboard charting artist who was born into a family of jazz and funk musicians; The Official Clutch; Vann Burchfield; Lillian Aleece; Deirdre Gaddis and Logan The Entertainer.
What’s open on Labor Day in Birmingham—food, drinks + more
We have a three day weekend ahead and the last thing you want to do is show up to your favorite spot in town only to find it closed for the holiday. Have no fear—from restaurants to movie theaters, here’s your guide to what’s open on Labor Day around Birmingham.
Birmingham-based Landing secures $125M to increase national expansion
Landing, the Birmingham-based company behind the first “membership for flexible apartment living” network, announced last week the closing of $125 million in new funding. According to a company news release, the fresh capital follows a momentous year for Landing, which saw a 380% membership increase in the past year, signaling strong, sustained interest in flexible living options nationwide.
Chelsea mother-daughter team start glamping business
Some of the tents available for rent from Luxe Tents, a glamping rental business offering tent bookings for a variety of events including corporate events to birthday parties and bachelorette parties. When Morgan Davis graduated from Chelsea High School in 2020, she did what many graduating seniors do — she...
‘I Missed Her so Much I Sent an Engagement Ring Through the Mail’
“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
Retired Birmingham Police Weigh In on City’s Growing Homicides
Homicides are up across America, and Birmingham is no different. Local law enforcement points out, however, that “total” violent crime in the Magic City was actually down 22 percent as of August 25, 2022, compared with last year, August 25, 2021. Still, homicides (up 21.8 percent) get all of the headlines and raise questions about whether more officers are needed to reduce the number of murders. Most would agree that it’s not solely the responsibility of police, but it is true that as crime has increased, the number of officers has not.
This Alabama city is one of America’s fastest-growing for startup funding
Birmingham is the fourth fastest-growing startup city in the U.S. for the second quarter of 2022, according to a new market analysis. Early-stage investment firm York IE, based in New Hampshire, is out with its compilation of some of the biggest funding rounds for the period, and Birmingham made its first first-ever appearance in the report.
