kezi.com
Local hot spot restaurant owners close doors due to COVID rippling effects
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- The COVID-19 pandemic is still having an impact on some local hot spots, forcing a few popular restaurants to close. After 17 years, Betty Boyd, owner of Busy Bee Café in Springfield, is closing her kitchen, saying they'd still be cooking if it hadn't been for COVID.
kezi.com
Corvallis Transit System to cut services due to driver shortage
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Due to a shortage of bus drivers and a reduction of demand for certain services, the Corvallis Transit System will be suspending a few bus lines until they can address the shortage in drivers, the city of Corvallis announced. Corvallis says the lines will be suspended on...
DHS asks public to help find girl, 15, missing from Cottage Grove’: ‘In danger,’ likes to spend time in C.O.
The Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division asked the public Wednesday to help find Chloe Brinegar, a 15-year-old in foster care who went missing from Cottage Grove on Aug. 9 and is believed to be in danger. The post DHS asks public to help find girl, 15, missing from Cottage Grove’: ‘In danger,’ likes to spend time in C.O. appeared first on KTVZ.
kezi.com
Cottage Grove receives grant funds to improve Main Street
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- Cottage Grove's Main Street is about to get a makeover thanks to a sizable infusion of federal grant money for development. “About halfway between Eighth and Ninth Street, and to the west it will go from Eighth and Ninth street to the Main Street bridge, the river crossing here at the coast fork,” said Faye Stewart, the Public Works Director for Cottage Grove.
kqennewsradio.com
JUVENILE CITED FOR ALCOHOL VIOLATION AT ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL
A juvenile was cited for being a minor in possession of alcohol at Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue, on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 11:15 a.m. the fifteen year came to school and was allegedly visibly intoxicated. He was contacted by the school resource officer who issued the citation.
klcc.org
Lane County converts $3 million in COVID-19 stimulus funding to community grants
The Lane County Board of Commissioners has voted to use 3 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funding as community grants. The one-time grants were made to 17 local organizations supporting social services, housing, mental health, at-risk youth and more. One recipient, McKenzie Valley Long Term Recovery Group, will...
kqennewsradio.com
THREE DOLLAR GENERAL STORES REMAIN CLOSED, SUTHERLIN REOPENS
Three Dollar General stores in the area remain closed, after being shut down by Douglas County Building Department Director Bill Clemens in July. The Sutherlin location was allowed to reopen on Wednesday after electrical and permit issues were addressed. Information released by Douglas County government on Friday, said the closures...
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENTS CITED FOR ALLEGED DOG PROBLEM AT DUCK POND
Two transients were cited for an alleged dog problem incident in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at 9:30 a.m. officers approached the pair at their camp at the duck pond to post it for cleaning. They were approached by two adult pit bulls and a pit bull puppy. All three dogs were not on a leash.
kezi.com
Record Broken for Eugene Yesterday
After yesterday's record high temperatures in Eugene and Roseburg, temperatures today will be a few degrees cooler. Eugene hit 98° and Roseburg hit 99°. That is extremely above average for this time of year, but temperatures should cool down slightly above average by the weekend. Staying high and...
kezi.com
Springfield street lights being replaced with more efficient, longer lasting LEDs
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- New street lights are going in as old ones burn out, thanks to funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Springfield public works crews have been replacing the outdated street lights with LED fixtures that are reportedly 70% more energy efficient. City officials say they will also last four to five times as long and allow for better control of light output than older high-intensity discharge lighting. Officials say this combination of efficiency and control will save the city -- and taxpayers -- quite a bit of money over the lifetime of the lights.
KVAL
Residents will see auditors around Springfield preparing for streetlight replacement
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The City of Springfield is conducting an audit of Springfield streetlights in preparation for replacing those streetlights with LED fixtures. The city says community members may see auditors working throughout the city in marked vehicles counting streetlights and recording data. This audit will verify the number of fixtures and the equipment required to complete the project.
philomathnews.com
Worker falls through opening in roof at Philomath construction site
A worker at a construction site on North 19th Street in Philomath reportedly suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon after falling through an opening in the roof, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. The fire department was called to the site at 1:15 p.m. to find the injured man situated on the...
kezi.com
Roseburg keeps cooling center open for late-August heat wave
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- In anticipation of temperatures in the upper-90s starting Tuesday, Roseburg officials have made the Fir Grove Park Splash Pad open to all to help beat the heat. Roseburg officials say the Splash Pad is a free park amenity open from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. It...
kezi.com
Volunteer project sets up schools, teachers with back-to-school supplies
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- It’s nearly time for kids and teachers to head back to school, and teachers at some local schools got some much-needed help. The Hope Project shopped for items on teachers’ wish lists and donated them to several schools in the morning of August 31. Five schools received the donated materials – Bertha Hold, McKenzie, Awbrey Park, Maple and Ridgeview Elementary Schools. One of the schools that benefitted the most from this donation was McKenzie Elementary, which sorely needed the supplies after being devastated by wildfires two years ago.
kezi.com
Nearby residents weigh in on 30th Ave. Transportation Plan in Lane County
EUGENE, Ore.— 30th Avenue is a busy corridor serving as a link from South Eugene to Lane Community College, and connections to I-5, Springfield and more. But, it can be a scary road for drivers, bikers, and walkers.That's why Lane County Officials are hoping to change that with a future transportation project.
kcfmradio.com
Fatal Wreck Saturday; State of Emergency; 25K for Pioneer Museum
A Saturday morning wreck on Highway 126 claimed the life of a Florence Man. 39 year old Chad Colborn failed to negotiate a corner near milepost 29 when his Chevy Colorado left the roadway and struck a tree. The accident happened early, around 6:15 in the morning. another passenger in the vehicle Skeyla Wardrobe, 26, of Mapleton was transported via air ambulance with critical injuries. There were two other passengers 34 year old Shane Sprinkly and 24 year old Jaydon Woodruff of Eugene, both were transported with non-life threatening injuries. The accident caused a closure of highway 126 for about 5 hours while the crash was investigated. Oregon State Police were assisted by West Lane Fire, Central Lane Fire and Rescue, Lane County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
Lebanon-Express
Highway 20 east of Sweet Home to close in September
A portion of Highway 20 east of Sweet Home will be closed for two weeks in September for landslide repairs. From Sept. 9 to Sept. 22, the Oregon Department of Transportation will close Highway 20 between milepost 55 and 56 while crews repair slide areas west of Sheep Creek. There will be no through traffic.
nbc16.com
ODOT advises drivers to plan alternate routes, Reedsport officials say
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation will be working at the intersection of Hwy 101 and S. 20th Street on Tuesday, September 6 and Wednesday, September 7. Business and residential access from Elm Avenue to Hwy 101 will be effected while the work is being completed. ODOT...
kqennewsradio.com
ONE JAILED, THREE CITED FOLLOWING DOWNTOWN INCIDENT
One person was jailed and three were cited, following an incident in downtown Roseburg on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 2:30 p.m. the group was contacted after allegedly being observed drinking alcohol in Riverside Park on Southeast Spruce Street. A 40-year old man in the group had already been excluded from the downtown area and was charged with second-degree criminal trespass. He was detained on $1,250 bail. The other three people were cited for drinking in public and then were released.
KCBY
Upscale RV and Golf resort opens in Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Bar Run, an upscale new golf course and RV resort, has opened in Roseburg. The 18-hole course is now open to the public with the RV and Cottage accommodations becoming available September 1. “We look forward to welcoming guests from near and far to Bar Run...
