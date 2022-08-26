ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants Select Scott Alexander

By Anthony Franco
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3An7fq_0hXD216300
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants announced they’ve selected reliever Scott Alexander onto the major league roster. Fellow southpaw Thomas Szapucki was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move. To create a spot on the 40-man roster, San Francisco recalled left-hander Sam Long from the minors and placed him on the major league 60-day injured list.

Alexander is up for the first time as a Giant. The 33-year-old is no stranger to the NL West, having spent the 2018-21 campaigns with the archrival Dodgers. He was a solid situational piece for L.A. skipper Dave Roberts, posting a 3.49 ERA across 111 frames. The sinkerballer only struck out 17.7% of opposing hitters over that stretch, but only Zack Britton and Aaron Bummer had a ground-ball rate superior to Alexander’s 67.5% clip (among relievers with 100+ innings). He held left-handed opponents to a woeful .196/.262/.312 line in 122 plate appearances over that stretch.

Unfortunately, Alexander was also no stranger to the injured list. He lost a good chunk of the 2019 season with forearm inflammation, and he spent most of last year on the IL with a shoulder injury. The Dodgers waived him at the end of last season, and he remained a free agent until signing a minor league deal with San Francisco in March. He’s spent the majority of this year on the IL as well, only reporting to Sacramento three weeks ago. After 7 2/3 scoreless innings over seven games there, Alexander makes his return to the major leagues.

Long recently suffered a right oblique strain in Triple-A, according to his transactions log at MLB.com. His 2022 season comes to an end after 28 MLB appearances and eight outings in Sacramento. The swingman worked to a 3.61 ERA over 42 1/3 innings at the MLB level, albeit with a modest 18.2% strikeout rate. He’ll be paid at the prorated $700K league minimum rate for the rest of the season and collect big league service time for the next five weeks.

@Drew_Smitty first reported Alexander’s forthcoming promotion yesterday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers Dave Roberts says RHP Craig Kimbrel will no longer only pitch in save situations

The Dodgers used Craig Kimbrel for the last inning of today’s 10-3 win over the Marlins, and the reliever delivered a perfect frame to mop things up. While not a save situation for Kimbrel, manager Dave Roberts told J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group and other reporters that Kimbrel and the team have agreed to base the right-hander’s workload going forward not on save chances, but rather on just getting regular outings. This wouldn’t preclude Kimbrel from being used in save opportunities, of course, and Roberts said he could still choose to use Kimbrel in consecutive games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox acquire Taylor Broadway from White Sox

The Red Sox announced they’ve acquired minor league reliever Taylor Broadway from the White Sox. He’s the player to be named later in this month’s trade that sent reliever Jake Diekman to Chicago for catcher Reese McGuire. A closer at Ole Miss, Broadway was selected by the...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox lefty James Paxton out rest of season with lat tear

Red Sox left-hander James Paxton has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 tear in his left lat muscle and will be shut down for the season, manager Alex Cora informed reporters (including Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe). It’ll go down as a completely lost season for the left-hander, who hasn’t pitched in a big league game since April 2021.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Tony La Russa ordered to miss game vs. Royals by doctors

The Chicago White Sox received some poor news as manager Tony La Russa will not be with the team Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. He has been ordered by his doctors to miss the game and is scheduled to undergo further medical testing on Wednesday, according to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Padres owner drops truth bomb on Fernando Tatis Jr contract extension after PED incident

The San Diego Padres were dealt a brutal blow following the Fernando Tatis Jr PED incident. He will miss the remainder of the season and beginning of next year due to a suspension. The star shortstop had already missed the first portion of 2022 due to an injury he suffered after a careless motorcycle accident. The Padres extended Fernando Tatis Jr to the tune of a 14-year, $340 million dollar contract prior to his drama-filled 2022 campaign. And one has to wonder if the Padres regret the contract extension.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox make Alex Cora announcement amid last place season

The Boston Red Sox have had a hugely disappointing 2022 season, but as far as the team’s staff is concerned, no major changes are coming. Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy made clear Monday that manager Alex Cora’s job is safe despite the Red Sox being in last place. The same is true of general manager Chaim Bloom.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Brewers Analyst Has A Message About Josh Hader Hate

The Milwaukee Brewers shocked the entire baseball world when they shipped their former All-Star closer Josh Hader off to the San Diego Padres. Now, they don’t look so crazy for having done that. While Taylor Rogers hasn’t exactly been what they were hoping for, Hader’s struggles out in San...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Alexander
Person
Zack Britton
Person
Aaron Bummer
Yardbarker

Braves, Mets do something for the first time since All-Star break

The Braves fell in two of three games to the Cardinals over the weekend as the Mets took three of four against the Rockies. Atlanta currently trails New York in the NL East race by 3.0 games as both clubs enter an off-day on Monday. However, over the weekend, the two teams did something that they hadn’t done since the All-Star break — lost their respective matchups on the same day.
QUEENS, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Arte Moreno has been looking to sell Angels for 'upwards of two months'

The Angels appear set for a major shake-up, as owner Arte Moreno announced Tuesday he’d retained financial advisors to explore a potential sale of the franchise. The news came as a surprise publicly, but Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that Moreno had planned to look into selling the team for a while before making the announcement. One source tells Rosenthal a sale has been under consideration for upwards of two months.
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Sports

Home plate ump falls awkwardly, exits Giants-Padres game

The Giants' game against the San Diego Padres on Monday night at Oracle Park was delayed roughly 11 minutes in the bottom of the first inning after home plate umpire Marvin Hudson slipped, fell awkwardly, and suffered an apparent lower-body injury. Giants designated hitter Tommy La Stella popped the first...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols inches closer to no. 700, achieves insane feat vs. Reds

Albert Pujols will not be able to stop his aging, but he’s also not going to be stopped from hitting balls out of the park. The future sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer moved closer to home run no. 700 when he added Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler to his long list of home run victims with a dinger in the third inning of Monday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Triple A
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox Outright Hirokazu Sawamura

The Red Sox have outrighted right-hander Hirokazu Sawamura to Triple-A Worcester, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. He had been designated for assignment on the weekend but passed through waivers unclaimed. He will remain with in the Red Sox organization but without taking up a spot on the 40-man roster.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ Aaron Judge reaches Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle territory after 50th home run

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is now in the same territory as Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle after hitting his 50th homer of the season on Monday. Trailing the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 at the top of the eighth inning, Judge put the Yankees back into the game and himself towards history as he […] The post Yankees’ Aaron Judge reaches Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle territory after 50th home run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets Outright Yolmer Sanchez

Veteran infielder Yolmer Sanchez went unclaimed on waivers and was assigned outright to Triple-A Syracuse by the Mets, tweets Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. New York designated Sanchez for assignment recently upon reinstating Eduardo Escobar from the injured list. Sanchez, 30, appeared in three games with the Mets but didn’t receive...
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

MLB Analyst Applauds Adam Wainwright For His Actions

Last night before the ESPN showdown between the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals, we got a chance to see what it’s like for pitchers as they prepare for their starts. Adam Wainwright put on a masterclass while mic’d up as he prepared for his start, and we got a good look at his pregame routine, while also learning a few things about pitching.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels release RHP Jesse Chavez

The Angels announced a series of roster moves today, with lefty Aaron Loup, righty Ryan Tepera and outfielder Taylor Ward all being reinstated from the restricted list. All three were ineligible to cross the border into Canada for the team’s series against the Blue Jays. Infielder Matt Duffy was also reinstated from the injured list. Outfielder Ryan Aguilar and right-hander Gerardo Reyes, who were called up as COVID substitutes, were returned to the minors. Infielder Jose Rojas was optioned to Triple-A, while right-hander Jesse Chavez was released. Right-hander Jose Marte, recalled for the Toronto series, is sticking with the team.
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels Claim Rob Zastryzny From Mets

The Angels have claimed Rob Zastryzny off waivers from the Mets, and the left-hander has been optioned to Triple-A. New York designated Zastryzny for assignment earlier this week. The Mets signed Zastryzny to a minors contract in May, and he made a single appearance for the Mets (tossing one inning...
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
775K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy