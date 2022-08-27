Chi Chi Gonzalez opts out of deal with Tigers

Chi Chi Gonzalez is a free agent again. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Right-hander Chi Chi González has triggered an opt-out clause in his minor-league contract with the Tigers, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post. He returns to the open market.

It was a brief run in Detroit for the 30-year-old, who signed one month ago. He started four of five outings with Triple-A Toledo, working to a 5.48 ERA over 21 1/3 innings. González struck out only 19.4% of opposing hitters during that time, but he induced ground balls at a huge 58.5% clip. Detroit nevertheless decided against adding him to the big league roster, and he’ll explore his other options.

González has already gotten to the majors with two teams this season. He began this season on a non-roster pact with the Twins and was selected to the majors on two separate occasions. After being designated for assignment in June, he was claimed off waivers by the Brewers. He started two of four games for Milwaukee before being taken off the roster again. That time around, González cleared waivers and elected free agency.

Between the two clubs, he has a 6.87 ERA in 18 1/3 frames. González also posted an ERA north of 6.00 with the Rockies from 2020-21, but he’s capable of serving as either rotation or long relief depth. It seems likely he’ll get another minor-league opportunity elsewhere. If he signs before Sept. 1, he’d be eligible for a new team’s postseason roster.