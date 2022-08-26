Read full article on original website
'Pudgy' Texas state troopers can loosen their belts again
TEXAS, USA — Texas state troopers can loosen their belts just a tad after new physical fitness standards were approved last week. An oversight board approved changes to the standards for Texas Department of Public Safety troopers after a controversial policy targeted more than 200 of them back in April.
Escaped Texas inmate captured in Louisiana with woman after chase
LOUISIANA, USA — A manhunt for an escaped inmate out of East Texas is over after the man was captured Wednesday morning in Louisiana. Editorial note: The above video aired prior to Spraberry's capture. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, 44-year-old Charles Spraberry, was taken into custody following...
Texas gas companies face fines up to $1 million for failing to prepare for extreme weather
AUSTIN, Texas — (The Texas Tribune) A year and a half after a severe winter storm nearly collapsed the state’s power grid, Texas oil and gas regulators approved new rules Tuesday that would require natural gas companies to properly prepare their equipment for extreme weather. The rules will...
Gov. Abbott announces adoption of $85B TxDOT 10-year transportation plan
AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the unanimous adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year roadway construction plan. The program includes plans to spend $7.3 billion on Austin-area roads over the next 10...
Texas Farm Bureau reports falling cotton crop due to drought
TEXAS, USA — Farmers across the nation are expected to have the smallest U.S. cotton crop since 2009, according to a new report from the Texas Farm Bureau. The report cites data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly Crop Production report. It states that the crop is forecast to fall to 12.6 million bales, which is down 28% from last year's 17.5 million bales.
Natural gas suppliers must weatherize by December, Railroad Commission decides
SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Railroad Commission Tuesday set first-of-their-kind weatherization rules for natural gas suppliers, most responsible for the power grid's failure in Feb. 2021. Under the guidance, natural gas facilities will have to prepare for extreme weather by Dec. 1. "This rule is about preparation. It's about...
Why the 'sea breeze' could impact launch of NASA's Artemis-1
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With upcoming Artemis launch windows happening in the afternoon and evening hours, NASA is going to have to contend with the infamous afternoon thunderstorms of Florida. "Weather Launch Commit Criteria," which define the weather conditions in which a NASA launch can and cannot happen, have requirements...
Gas prices on a downward trend ahead of Labor Day weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Labor Day weekend is right around the corner and a survey conducted by AAA Texas shows that 30 percent of Americans will be hitting the road. The good news is drivers will feel less pain at the pump. “We are seeing prices continue to drop...
