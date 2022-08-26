ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Billings, MT
Billings man pleads guilty for trafficking meth in Montana, Idaho, Oregon

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings man admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in Montana, Idaho and Oregon and was sentenced to 15 years on Wednesday. Robert Allen Williams, 58, pleaded guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute meth and later led law enforcement on a high-speed chase before crashing near Laurel.
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

It’s Impossible Not to Smile. Giant Wienermobile is in Billings

Before we get started on today's story, I've got to tell you my struggle when spelling weiner wiener. The whole "I" before "E" thing, I know... but I've had to correct myself a dozen times already today. W-I-E-N-E-R. There... I think I've got it. That's probably why most people call them hotdogs instead of wieners. Nobody can remember how to spell wiener correctly.
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

Scary New Paranormal Series Surrounds Hauntings in Butte Montana

Some people take strolls through graveyards while others just turn off the lights and watch scary movies. But, scary movies are not always scary, and they always seem to have terrible reviews. Even some of the best scary movies of all time have 3-star ratings. Why is that? It is probably because people think that what they are going to watch is something that really is happening. Something that is not only based on a true story but actually happened...Then there is the scene where the "monster" finally reveals itself, and we are all let down. "Look, you can see the lines from the rig controlling the monster," you say. Or, "The CGI in this movie is terrible, you can tell that is not real blood."
BUTTE, MT
97.1 KISS FM

Gearheads Rejoice! Annual Burn The Point This Weekend in Billings

It's finally time for one of Billings' longest-tenured events, and this year's outing promises to deliver as always. Burn The Point will take place downtown in the Magic City this Friday and Saturday (09/02, 09/03), and will feature the parade of hot rods we've all come to know and love. But, if you want to check out the cars more up close, Saturday's event will show them all off again.
BILLINGS, MT
MY 103.5

Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana

Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Counties with the oldest homes in Montana

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Montana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
97.1 KISS FM

First Major Concert of 2023 Just Announced for Billings

As the summer concert season starts to wind down, excitement for 2023 is already growing with the announcement of a major tour stopping in the Magic City. Coming to First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on May 20, 2022:. The Drunk or Dreaming Tour with Kane Brown in Billings, Montana. Opening...
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

Montana, Meet Francis in Bigfork: And Remember to Vote

"This is Francis in Bigfork." She is one of my favorite callers into our statewide radio show. She now lives in Bigfork but originally grew up on the other side of the state in Plentywood- the Northeast corner of Montana. I've always enjoyed hearing her great phone calls on the...
BIGFORK, MT
97.1 KISS FM

UPDATE: Billings Fire Department Recovers Stolen Gear

UPDATE: August 29, 2:35 p.m. The stolen gear has been recovered successfully, a quarter mile away from where it was stolen from. According to the City of Billings, the person who turned it in was house-sitting for someone, when they noticed a red bag in the neighbor's backyard. This red bag turned out to be the stolen gear. Everything that was in the bag was accounted for.
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

97.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana.

 https://971kissfm.com

