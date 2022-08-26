Read full article on original website
You Need to Hear This Amazing Heartwarming Montana Story
Every once in a while, I read a story that reminds me of how much good is left in the world. This story about a little girl that lost her stuffed animal at a state park in Montana is a perfect example. It doesn't take much to get sucked down...
The Sweet Life: Signature Sweets and Treats Shop Opens in Billings
Who doesn't have a sweet tooth? I know I have multiple, and always find time to sneak in a sweet treat. Today, we came across a relatively new business here in Billings, making stunningly beautiful treats and eats!. What's available?. According to Joey Pickett, they focus on custom cakes for...
Will You Fill a Tag? MT FWP Releases 2022 Hunting Season Forecast
This year may be the year you successfully fill your freezer. Finally, a chance for you to bag a big game animal. Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks have released their annual hunting season forecast for 2022. Using biologist data, FWP predicts the possible harvest for this Fall. Across the board,...
Warning: Laughter Ahead. TikTokers Make Moving To Montana A Joke
I'm going to be honest, I see a lot of real dumb things on TikTok. Sometimes I will waste an hour watching something while constantly saying to myself, "Who would enjoy watching this, for real?". I know you have done the same...so no judging. I tend to get stuck on...
[WATCH] Montana Bar Brawl Straight Out Of Romeo and Juliet Story
We have all spent some time studying the masterful works of Shakespeare. Even if you were not forced to study his works in school, odds are you still are familiar with his writings. The most famous of which has got to be the story of "Romeo and Juliet." We all...
NBCMontana
Billings man pleads guilty for trafficking meth in Montana, Idaho, Oregon
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings man admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in Montana, Idaho and Oregon and was sentenced to 15 years on Wednesday. Robert Allen Williams, 58, pleaded guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute meth and later led law enforcement on a high-speed chase before crashing near Laurel.
It’s Impossible Not to Smile. Giant Wienermobile is in Billings
Before we get started on today's story, I've got to tell you my struggle when spelling weiner wiener. The whole "I" before "E" thing, I know... but I've had to correct myself a dozen times already today. W-I-E-N-E-R. There... I think I've got it. That's probably why most people call them hotdogs instead of wieners. Nobody can remember how to spell wiener correctly.
Are You a Pumpkin Head? Karens Across Billings Rejoice For Pumpkin Spice Latte Return
Ahhhhh Fall. It's just around the corner, and all across Montana local shops are gearing up by putting out... Halloween decorations. Ugh! Well, at least we have one thing that remains the same. The drug... known as Pumpkin Spice. Latte? Mocha? Cold Brew?. Today, I started my morning reading that...
Idaho Town Ranked “Coolest Small Town in Idaho” … Do You Agree?
Far & Wide recently updated their list of America's Coolest Small Towns by State — and you won’t believe what city they chose for Idaho. Of course, Boise is the coolest city (I’m not biased or anything). But Boise isn’t in the running for this because there’s...
Scary New Paranormal Series Surrounds Hauntings in Butte Montana
Some people take strolls through graveyards while others just turn off the lights and watch scary movies. But, scary movies are not always scary, and they always seem to have terrible reviews. Even some of the best scary movies of all time have 3-star ratings. Why is that? It is probably because people think that what they are going to watch is something that really is happening. Something that is not only based on a true story but actually happened...Then there is the scene where the "monster" finally reveals itself, and we are all let down. "Look, you can see the lines from the rig controlling the monster," you say. Or, "The CGI in this movie is terrible, you can tell that is not real blood."
Stop Feeding The Bison! Montana’s Top Cop Goes After Bison
Last week, Attorney General for Montana Austin Knudsen asked the U.S. Department of the Interior Office of Hearings and Appeals to overturn the decision allowing bison grazing in Phillips County here in Montana, a decision that was granted to the American Prairie Reserve. What is the American Prairie Reserve?. The...
Gearheads Rejoice! Annual Burn The Point This Weekend in Billings
It's finally time for one of Billings' longest-tenured events, and this year's outing promises to deliver as always. Burn The Point will take place downtown in the Magic City this Friday and Saturday (09/02, 09/03), and will feature the parade of hot rods we've all come to know and love. But, if you want to check out the cars more up close, Saturday's event will show them all off again.
Want To Join Montana’s Most Exclusive Club? Here’s What It Takes.
Montana certainly has its share of celebrity sightings. In fact, many of the rich and famous call Montana home, at least part of the time. For many of the world's most influential, Montana is home to one of the most exclusive clubs on the planet. Of course, we're talking about the Yellowstone Club.
Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana
Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
4 Quick, Easy Ways for All of Us to Instantly Become Better Montanans
How can you be a better person with super easy, conscious decisions? Montanans are smart, hard working, and take much pride in our state. But even the best people can become even better and we've come up with the simplest ways to do it. VOTE: According to ElectionResults.gov, the statewide...
montanarightnow.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Montana
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Montana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Remember When? Classic Cars Take Us Back at Billings Burn The Point Event
Burn The Point is this Friday, Sept. 2. I love old cars and I even enjoy working on cars and pick-ups at my convenience. I do have a vintage car that would be fun to put in the parade but I usually can't make it in. Anyone can show their...
First Major Concert of 2023 Just Announced for Billings
As the summer concert season starts to wind down, excitement for 2023 is already growing with the announcement of a major tour stopping in the Magic City. Coming to First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on May 20, 2022:. The Drunk or Dreaming Tour with Kane Brown in Billings, Montana. Opening...
Montana, Meet Francis in Bigfork: And Remember to Vote
"This is Francis in Bigfork." She is one of my favorite callers into our statewide radio show. She now lives in Bigfork but originally grew up on the other side of the state in Plentywood- the Northeast corner of Montana. I've always enjoyed hearing her great phone calls on the...
UPDATE: Billings Fire Department Recovers Stolen Gear
UPDATE: August 29, 2:35 p.m. The stolen gear has been recovered successfully, a quarter mile away from where it was stolen from. According to the City of Billings, the person who turned it in was house-sitting for someone, when they noticed a red bag in the neighbor's backyard. This red bag turned out to be the stolen gear. Everything that was in the bag was accounted for.
