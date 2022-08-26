Supernatural star Jim Beaver files for divorce from his wife of three years citing irreconcilable differences
Supernatural actor Jim Beaver and his wife Sarah Spiegel are going their separate ways.
TMZ reported the 72-year-old star has filed for divorce.
The Boys actor and his 36-year-old wife have been married for three years.
Court document lists the date of separation as August 14.
The cause for the split is irreconcilable differences.
The pair began dating in September 2016 and got engaged in May 2018.
The B Positive star popped the question while they were on vacation in Paris and they tied the knot a little over a year later in June 2019.
It's unclear how things between the two deteriorated so quickly.
On June 15, the Nightmare Alley actor wished his wife a happy birthday on Instagram writing, 'This is the remarkable woman luck and coincidence guided my way and who has lodged herself deep within my heart. Happy birthday, my beautiful Sarah Spiegel.'
On June 20, the Critics Choice Awards nominee marked their anniversary with a black and white flashback shot of their engagement in Paris with the Eiffel Tower in the background, with the message, Three years ago I married this talented, witty, and wildly beautiful woman. Who says I’m not smart?'
The couple have no children together.
Jim is asking that neither of them be required to provide spousal support.
