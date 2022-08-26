Supernatural star Jim Beaver files for divorce from his wife of three years citing irreconcilable differences

Supernatural actor Jim Beaver and his wife Sarah Spiegel are going their separate ways.

TMZ reported the 72-year-old star has filed for divorce.

The Boys actor and his 36-year-old wife have been married for three years.

Split: Supernatural actor Jim Beaver,72, and his wife Sarah Spiegel,36, are going their separate ways after three years of marriage/Pictured Los Angeles April 2022

Court document lists the date of separation as August 14.

The cause for the split is irreconcilable differences.

The pair began dating in September 2016 and got engaged in May 2018.

Timeline: The couple began dating in 2016 and got engaged while in Paris in 2018. Jim marked their anniversary in June with this flashback photo of the happy moment

Quick: It's unclear how the marriage deteriorated so quickly. The Nightmare Alley actor posted this photo next to a sweet birthday tribute to the actress and singer June 15

The B Positive star popped the question while they were on vacation in Paris and they tied the knot a little over a year later in June 2019.

It's unclear how things between the two deteriorated so quickly.

On June 15, the Nightmare Alley actor wished his wife a happy birthday on Instagram writing, 'This is the remarkable woman luck and coincidence guided my way and who has lodged herself deep within my heart. Happy birthday, my beautiful Sarah Spiegel.'

Irreconcilable differences: In his court filing, the B Positive star cited irreconcilable differences. The couple have no children and Jim is asking neither be required to provide spousal support

On June 20, the Critics Choice Awards nominee marked their anniversary with a black and white flashback shot of their engagement in Paris with the Eiffel Tower in the background, with the message, Three years ago I married this talented, witty, and wildly beautiful woman. Who says I’m not smart?'

The couple have no children together.

Jim is asking that neither of them be required to provide spousal support.