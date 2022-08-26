Read full article on original website
News On Stephanie McMahon, Titus O’Neil, Roman Reigns, RAW, More
WWE posted the following video today, showing the entrance theme for Axiom, “Strike Force”:. WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil took to Twitter on Monday to announce a $100,000 donation to Connor’s Cure by the Bullard Family Foundation. For those unaware, September marks the start of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.
The Pat McAfee Show Departing SiriusXM
WWE commentator and radio host Pat McAfee has announced that his podcast, The Pat McAfee Show, is leaving Sirius XM Radio. McAfee himself confirmed the news to The New York Post. McAfee said that their contract with the network expired, and the network did not make an offer to renew...
Fozzy Concert Dates Postponed Due To Lingering Chris Jericho Injury
It was announced today by Chris Jericho’s rock band, Fozzy, that their September dates have been postponed. The reason for the postponement is due to a throat injury that Jericho suffered during his match at the AEW Dynamite: Quake at the Lake special a few weeks ago. The band issued the following statement:
Call Me Kat: Parker Young Cast in Season 3... as Kat's Baby Daddy?
Is Call Me Kat‘s titular café proprietor ready to have a litter of her own? TVLine can exclusively reveal that Parker Young (United States of Al, Imposters) will guest-star in an upcoming episode of the Mayim Bialik comedy as Brian Anderson, a man that Kat becomes infatuated with on her mission to have a child. Yes, you read that right. Kat’s contemplating motherhood. “After a few months of traveling the world,” Season 3 (premiering Thursday, Sept. 29 at its new time, 9:30/8:30c) sees Kat return to Louisville “feeling refreshed and ready to ascertain what she wants from life… and whether her...
