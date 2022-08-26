Is Call Me Kat‘s titular café proprietor ready to have a litter of her own? TVLine can exclusively reveal that Parker Young (United States of Al, Imposters) will guest-star in an upcoming episode of the Mayim Bialik comedy as Brian Anderson, a man that Kat becomes infatuated with on her mission to have a child. Yes, you read that right. Kat’s contemplating motherhood. “After a few months of traveling the world,” Season 3 (premiering Thursday, Sept. 29 at its new time, 9:30/8:30c) sees Kat return to Louisville “feeling refreshed and ready to ascertain what she wants from life… and whether her...

TV SERIES ・ 13 MINUTES AGO