ewrestlingnews.com
Breaking News – Velveteen Dream Arrested (Mugshot Photo)
Former WWE Superstar Patrick William Jr. Clark (Velveteen Dream in WWE NXT) was arrested in Orlando, Florida on August 26th for drug paraphernalia charges. The official charge is described as:. OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT- – ICJIS Affidavit, Original Charge(S): 893.147(1)-4 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. According to a report from Unicourt.com, the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg Talks Daniel Bryan’s T-Shirt Sales Dropping After WrestleMania 30
The Road Dogg recently took to his podcast, “Oh You Didn’t Know,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics, including the aftermath of Bryan Danielson’s WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 30. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. The aftermath of Bryan Danielson’s...
ewrestlingnews.com
Vince Russo Elaborates On His Claims That He’s Been Consulting The USA Network
Over the weekend, it was reported that Vince Russo is claiming that he’s been consulting the USA Network about WWE RAW for the past two years. During the latest episode of his “The Brand” podcast, the former WWE and WCW creative team writer elaborated on his work with the network, how it came about, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com
Upcoming TV Series Featuring Samoa Joe Wraps Production
AEW star Samoa Joe was announced to have joined the cast of the upcoming live-action Twisted Metal TV series as the character Sweet Tooth. The showrunner of the series, Michael Jonathan, announced on Twitter that filming has wrapped. With production now done, Joe could be set to make his return...
ewrestlingnews.com
Brett Lauderdale Reveals That A GCW Yearly Pass Is Coming Soon To FITE.tv
GCW owner Brett Lauderdale took to Twitter over the weekend to announce that a yearly pass for the promotion on FITE.tv is still in the works. For those unaware, GCW’s live events typically run for $14.99 each. With that being said, there are bundles when the company holds multiple live events in a single week.
talentrecap.com
Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding
Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
