Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Allen Park 55, Wyandotte Roosevelt 22
Armada 28, Marine City 27, 2OT
Bangor 34, Twin Cities 30
Beal City 22, Ravenna 21
Belding 46, Ionia 14
Belleville 41, Novi 10
Berrien Springs 56, Kalamazoo Hackett 28
Berrien Springs 56, Kalamazoo United 28
Blanchard Montabella 46, Coleman 8
Boyne City 51, Benzie Central 35
Breckenridge 40, Fulton-Middleton 36
Bronson 20, Prairie Hts., Ind. 7
Brownstown Woodhaven 37, Taylor 12
Burton Atherton 18, Merritt Academy 8
Byron Center 34, Battle Creek Central 27, OT
Camden-Frontier 36, Tekonsha 6
Carsonville-Port Sanilac def. Flint International, forfeit
Cass City 50, Reese 0
Charlevoix 24, East Jordan 15
Charlotte 29, Olivet 22
Cheboygan 52, Lake City 26
Clinton 30, Notre Dame Prep 27
Constantine 44, Parchment 0
Corunna 36, Fowlerville 13
Crystal Falls Forest Park 8, Stephenson 6
Dansville 26, Leslie 7
Detroit Country Day 29, Detroit Loyola 14
Detroit East English 46, Detroit University Science 6
Detroit Old Redford 20, Pontiac A&T 6
Detroit Pershing 26, Detroit Community 0
Detroit Voyageur 40, Center Line 26
Ecorse 16, Romulus 12
Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 47, Sandusky 6
Erie-Mason 50, Saranac 14
Evart 34, Beaverton 20
Farwell 66, Wyoming Lee 6
Fowler 29, Carson City-Crystal 0
Frankfort 33, Mason County Central 16
Fremont 22, Hart 8
Gaylord 15, Lake Fenton 14
Gladstone 42, Calumet 13
Gladwin 62, Remus Chippewa Hills 0
Grand Ledge 34, Coldwater 7
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 52, Port Huron 0
Grand Rapids South Christian 42, Grand Rapids Christian 7
Grand Rapids West Catholic 28, Edwardsburg 20
Grass Lake 35, Royal Oak Shrine 6
Grosse Ile 20, Gabriel Richard Catholic 7
Gwinn 46, Bark River-Harris 16
Harbor Beach 34, Unionville-Sebewaing 0
Harper Woods def. Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy, forfeit
Harrison 38, St. Charles 6
Hillman 40, Whittemore-Prescott 0
Hillsdale 35, Jonesville 12
Houghton 13, Westwood 10
Howard City Tri-County 50, Lakeview 19
Indian River-Inland Lakes 52, Onaway 0
Ishpeming 34, Manistique 0
Ithaca 60, Homer 39
Jackson Northwest 28, Eaton Rapids 6
Kingsford 56, Green Bay East, Wis. 0
Kingston 54, Akron-Fairgrove 12
Lansing Sexton 28, Lansing Everett 13
Lapeer 32, Ann Arbor Huron 2
Lenawee Christian 51, Genesee 0
Litchfield 34, Bellevue 24
Livonia Churchill 32, Plymouth 14
Livonia Franklin 29, Canton 14
Lutheran Westland 35, New Haven 6
Mancelona 44, Johannesburg-Lewiston 22
Manistee 54, Holton 6
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 42, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 13
Marshall 14, Richland Gull Lake 0
Martin 30, Mendon 28
Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 32, Burton Madison 6
Menominee 40, Marinette, Wis. 6
Merrill 56, Webberville 0
Midland 27, Cadillac 21
Midland Bullock Creek 24, Sanford-Meridian 20
Mount Pleasant 42, Kalamazoo Central 7
Muskegon 20, East Kentwood 14
Muskegon Catholic Central 24, North Muskegon 22
Muskegon Mona Shores 48, Manitowoc Lincoln, Wis. 20
Northland Pines, Wis. 19, West Iron County 0
Parma Western 27, St. Johns 22
Pellston 60, Fife Lake Forest Area 0
Portland St. Patrick 50, Vestaburg 0
Posen 52, Hale 0
Redford Union 26, Pewamo-Westphalia 6
Rogers City 78, Charlton Heston 22
Saginaw Nouvel 47, Flint Beecher 26
Sand Creek 8, Quincy 0
St. Ignace 26, Tawas 6
Stockbridge 38, Springport 6
Summerfield 40, Waterford Our Lady 12
Swartz Creek 62, Flint Southwestern 0
Tol. Christian, Ohio 35, Morenci 20
Traverse City Central 49, St. Joseph 28
Traverse City St. Francis 42, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 19
Trenton 6, Chelsea 3
Ubly 41, Bad Axe 7
Warren Central, Ind. 44, Detroit King 26
Warren Lincoln 36, Mount Clemens 6
Warren Michigan Collegiate 28, Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 3
Wayland Union 42, Hopkins 25
White Cloud 40, Shelby 20
Whiteford 36, Blissfield 20
Wyoming Godwin Heights 44, Muskegon Heights 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0