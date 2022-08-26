ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Veteran BBC Radio presenter, who was axed from Feedback show after 23 years, says corporation's bosses refuse to respond to criticism from licence fee payers

By Paul Revoir Media
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A veteran BBC presenter has admitted being angry at the way its bosses refuse to appear publicly to respond to criticism from licence fee payers.

Roger Bolton, who has been axed as presenter on Radio 4’s audience response show Feedback after 23 years, took a parting shot at BBC chiefs on his final show yesterday.

He said it was part of a ‘responsibility’ for these people to answer to the public that pays the licence fee – but they could avoid it because of the corporation’s unique funding structure.

Speaking to listeners, he said that if the BBC was a publicly listed company then shareholders who had invested cash would be able to ‘ask questions of those who ran the company’.

Yet licence fee payers are not able to hold those who run the BBC to account.

Mr Bolton, 76, said that when his show had asked bosses to appear on the show and address issues the public had raised, ‘they refuse far more times than they accept’. He said most managers who do go on the show ‘don’t seem to have the confidence to admit mistakes or to acknowledge there are different ways of looking at things’.

Those who were ‘most honest’ were ‘adults’ such as presenters Justin Webb and Evan Davis, who had the confidence to acknowledge ‘nobody gets it right all the time’ and to apologise when things go wrong. He said BBC managers should be more like them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h3xr0_0hXCsaSt00
Veteran BBC Radio 4 presenter Roger Bolton, 76, took a swipe at BBC chiefs on his final show for never appearing publicly to respond to criticism from licence fee payers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DSNF5_0hXCsaSt00
As he signed off, Mr Bolton urged listeners to continue asking difficult questions because the 'BBC belongs to all who pay for it'

Feedback raises listeners’ concerns about a range of issues, and Mr Bolton said it was ‘very, very frustrating’ how often BBC bosses decline invitations to address them. He said: ‘I get very angry on behalf of you all.

‘Listeners... you own the BBC, you pay for it, you’ve a right to have answers to these questions. After all, if the BBC was a public company there would be shareholders, there would have to be an annual meeting and you would be able to ask questions of those who ran the company.’ He added: ‘The BBC is in this privileged position of having this special funding, you have no option really but to pay for the licence fee... and so they should put themselves up.

‘I think that’s part of the sort of bond, the responsibility they have and I’m very disappointed and frequently angry when they don’t.’

As he signed off, Mr Bolton urged listeners to continue asking difficult questions and said: ‘After all the BBC belongs to all who pay for it. Not those who are paid by it.’

A Radio 4 spokesman said: ‘Feedback has an impressive track record of holding BBC management, programme makers and presenters to account and the BBC endeavours to provide the programme with interviewees where possible.

‘We want to thank Roger for being a brilliant presenter. He’s been a champion of our listeners.’

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

BBC veteran David Dimbleby says corporation can damage its own reputation when it rushes to defend itself against public criticism about trust and impartiality

BBC veteran David Dimbleby has said the corporation’s rush to defend itself against criticism can lead to it damaging its own reputation. The former Question Time host said the broadcaster is ‘obsessed’ by the need to be trusted and its first reaction under fire is to ‘fight back’.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

‘It’s breath taking, her arrogance’: Royal biographer Angela Levin accuses Meghan Markle of having a ‘taking everything for granted and not giving back attitude’ after her interview with The Cut

A royal biographer has blasted Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, over new revelations about the Royal family she made in an interview with The Cut. In her bombshell interview with The Cut - part of New York magazine - the Duchess of Sussex launched a fresh salvo of attacks on the royals, Britain and the press.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Interviewer says Meghan Markle told her to transcribe 'guttural sounds' that she was making during sit down chat

Meghan Markle told an interviewer to transcribe the 'guttural sounds' she was making during her sit down chat for a magazine article that was published today. Features writer Allison P Davis revealed that she was struck by the Duchess of Sussex acting like a 'reality TV producer' when profiling her for a Fall Fashion issue of The Cut - part of New York magazine.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Webb
Person
Evan Davis
Daily Mail

Father-of-two living in a one-bed council flat on £66-a-week is reduced to tears by self-made millionaire, 24, who offers him work after being touched by his story when they swapped homes on Rich House, Poor House

A young multi-millionaire who used to be homeless is helping a London family after swapping homes with them on Rich House, Poor House. Australian entrepreneur Harry Sanders, 24, owns several properties around the world, including a three-bedroom flat in Shoreditch thanks to his SEO business, worth £12million. The internet...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Radio#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Licence#Veteran#Radio 4
Daily Mail

'I was surprised all his limbs didn't fall off!' Richard Hammond breaks silence over James May's 'dramatic' 75mph crash as he jokingly accuses his Grand Tour co-star of 'impersonation' after his own 288mph accident

Richard Hammond has broken his silence over his co-star James May's 'dramatic' 75mph crash, admitting he was 'surprised his limbs didn't fall off'. The presenter was involved in the terrifying accident during filming for a special episode for his Amazon Prime show The Grand Tour earlier this month. Speaking on...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Stay out of our politics, Bernie! Hard-left US senator Sanders rants about class war at RMT-organised rally attended by Labour MPs and militant union bosses - after rail barons turned on Keir Starmer by targeting party conference with fresh strikes

Hard-left American politician Bernie Sanders last night joined Labour MPs and militant union bosses to declare class war and urge workers to carry on striking. In a furious rant, the US senator spoke at a rally in London organised by the RMT rail union. He said he ‘applauded’ the ‘inspirational’ union barons in attendance for inflicting crippling strikes on Britain.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Boris's last day as Prime Minister, REVEALED: Outgoing premier will give 8.30am farewell speech outside No10 then travel to Balmoral to officially resign (before making his own way home) - while Truss or Sunak will meet The Queen to form a new government

Boris Johnson will travel on his last day as Prime Minister to Balmoral to official resign to the Queen after giving a farewell speech outside No10 on Tuesday at 8.30am. Either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak – the winner of the Tory leadership contest will be announced on Monday – and they will then make the 1,000-mile round trip to the Scottish Highlands that Tuesday to be asked to form a government.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
Daily Mail

Liz Truss vows there'll be 'no new taxes' if she becomes PM and rules out another windfall levy on oil and gas giants - as Tory leadership favourite insists there’ll be no energy rationing in Britain this winter

Tory leadership favourite Liz Truss tonight vowed - if she becomes prime minister next week - there would be 'no new taxes' under her government. The Foreign Secretary, who has frequently criticised the current tax burden on Britons, repeated her pledge to slash green levies on energy bills and reverse the rise in National Insurance.
INCOME TAX
Daily Mail

Prince Charles says he is 'grateful' to African and Caribbean communities in the UK who 'inspire him' as he guest edits 40th anniversary edition of The Voice newspaper

Prince Charles has said he is 'grateful' to African and Caribbean communities in the UK for being 'candid' with him about the issues they face. The Prince of Wales guest edited the latest edition of the UK's most prominent black newspaper, The Voice. The future king took on the editorship...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Mail television critic and novelist Philip Purser who wrote thrillers and saw action in Italy and the Middle East with the Royal Engineers dies aged 96 after battle with Alzheimer's

Journalist and novelist Philip Purser, a former television critic for the Daily Mail, has died aged 96. Mr Purser was one of the longest-serving critics in the industry, and a vehement opponent of Mary Whitehouse’s National Viewers’ and Listeners’ Association. He went on to write thrillers and television scripts, including the 1978 drama-documentary The One and Only Phyllis Dixey, which was nominated for five Baftas.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Fury as £120million arts festival to celebrate Brexit becomes a 'pro-Remain flop' - amid claims 'staff refused to take part if the UK's exit from the EU was mentioned'

An arts festival to champion the benefits of Brexit has become a £120million flop, say critics, with some refusing to even take part if the UK’s exit from the EU is mentioned. The taxpayer-funded celebrations were announced in 2018 by then PM Theresa May, who promised a ‘year-long...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Could motorway speed limits be SCRAPPED? Liz Truss 'prepared to look into’ idea and signals she will BAN smart roads if she becomes Britain's next Prime Minister

Liz Truss pledged to examine whether motorway speed limits should be scrapped if she becomes prime minister. The Foreign Secretary said she would be 'prepared to look into' the radical idea which could see British motorways transformed into a German autobahn system with no restrictions on speed. She also said...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

'These companies have so much to answer for': Young Aussie calls out 'toxic' Big 4 accounting firms as staff lift the lid on the 'soul destroying' jobs

A young woman has called out Australia's top four consulting companies, claiming they create a 'toxic and hyper competitive environment' that push staff to breaking point. The Big 4, as accounting giants Ernst & Young (EY), KPMG, PwC and Deloitte are known, have been thrown into the spotlight this week following the tragic death of a senior EY associate in Sydney over the weekend.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

A recipe for success! My Kitchen Rules grand finale is a ratings winner for Channel Seven as network issues a casting call for the next season of cooking show

Wednesday night's My Kitchen Rules grand finale was a ratings hit for Channel Seven despite seemingly lacklustre viewing figures during the previous 15 episodes of season 12 this year. Janelle and Monzir won the grand finale and pocketed a $100,000 prize. The nail-biting last 15 minute buildup to the announcement...
TV SHOWS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

568K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy