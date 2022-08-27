Read full article on original website
Teen with ‘assault’ rifle arrested at Knoxville private school, police say
Police confiscated a loaded 'assault' rifle from a car parked at a Knoxville private school on Friday after receiving a tip that an 18-year-old may have gone to the school to confront a teacher.
More officers expected at after-school events in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators said that on Friday night, an 18-year-old brought a rifle to a football game at Christian Academy of Knoxville. Information released by Knox County deputies said a tip led them to believe Aidan Eldridge was going to the school to confront a former teacher.
WTVCFOX
Hamilton, Walker Co man 2 of 25 gang members who pled guilty to multiple charges, DOJ says
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A Walker and Hamilton County man were one of 25 Ghostface Gangsters Gang members who pleaded guilty to multiple charges, the U.S. Department of Justice says. Twenty-five defendants, including three of the seven founders of the Ghostface Gangsters Gang, pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including...
WDEF
Three People Stabbed Tuesday Evening in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Three people were taken to a local hospital after being stabbed on Tuesday evening. Chattanooga Police say that they responded to a call in the 2000 block of E. 23rd Street after receiving reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found three victims with stab wounds.
bbbtv12.com
Kingston Police Department Asks for Help Identifying Subject
On 08/28/2022, at 0330 hours, officers with the Kingston Police Department responded to the Animal Medical Center located at 1000 Ladd Landing BLVD in reference to an alarm call. Officers found the front glass door to the business was broken. Officers cleared and secured the scene. Detective Keith Kile and...
WTVC
Teen girl dies while in custody at Dalton detention center
DALTON, Ga. — A 16-year-old girl in custody at the Elbert Shaw Youth Detention Center in Dalton passed away early Saturday morning, according to Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates. Bates tells our newsroom in an email that the girl had been transferred to the center from Gilmer County Friday...
theonefeather.com
Cherokee Co. man sentenced to decades in prison for trafficking drugs
A Cherokee County man who sold large quantities of illegal drugs out of a Canton hotel room will spend, at minimum, one month shy of 44 years in state prison. District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch said Haywood County jurors found Richard “Ricky” James King, 53, of Marble, guilty last week for trafficking and conspiracy.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE WOMAN CATCHES LUCKY BREAK WHEN WARRANT FROM MARSHALL COUNTY NOT EXECUTED
Last Thursday at around 9 pm. A Crossville police cruiser. was patrolling Miller Avenue when the officer observed a gray Nissan Altima that did not have working tag lights. He made a traffic stop on the vehicle in front of Summitt Auto. Upon speaking to driver Traci Beavers, she informed him that she did not have a driver’s license or insurance for the vehicle.
WTVCFOX
Hamilton Co Schools confirm mom's claim that bus dropped her daughter off at wrong stop
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Chattanooga mother says that a bus driver dropped her 6-year-old daughter off at the wrong stop. Monday Hamilton County Schools confirmed this. Vanessa feared the worst when her daughter was driven home by a stranger who saw her walking alone. "You can't help but...
wvlt.tv
Roane Co. man sentenced to life plus 120 months for child exploitation charges
HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Roane County man convicted of child exploitation charges was sentenced to life plus 120 months in federal prison, according to the United States Department of Justice. Kent Lowery Booher, 67, of Harriman, Tennessee, was found guilty of child exploitation crimes by a federal jury in...
WTVCFOX
Shots fired at home that was targeted, say Cleveland Police; No one hurt
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Shots rang out at a home in Cleveland Tuesday night in what police are calling a targeted act. This happened at about 10 p.m. in the area of 20th Street NE and Michigan Avenue. Officers on the scene found several shell casings. There were also several...
Claiborne Progress
State trooper, deputy killed in helicopter crash
Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Lee Russell of the THP Aviation Division and Marion County Sheriff’s Department Det. Matt Blansett were conducting an aerial mission in the Chattanooga area when the helicopter they were operating crashed in a wooded area of Marion County. We are saddened to report that both men lost their lives while serving the people of Tennessee on this mission.
WDEF
Suspect arrested for Food City fire
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Investigators have charged a suspect with setting the fire at a Food City entrance just after midnight on Sunday. The fire was set in a garbage can and a shopping cart display outside the 23rd Street grocery. Police and fire investigators arrested 47 year old Christopher...
WDEF
National Overdose Awareness Day: Hamilton Co. Coalition is here to offer help
CHATTANOOGA, Tn (WDEF) – It is National Overdose Awareness Day, and the Hamilton County Coalition is making an effort to recognize and remember those effected on a local level. There have been more than 38-hundred overdoses reported to the Tennessee Department of Health so far this year. There were...
Loudon County Sheriff retiring after 32 years of leadership
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — After 32 years of leadership with Sheriff Timothy Guider, the Loudon County Sheriff's Office is getting someone new to lead it. Guider is retiring and is planning to spend the next chapter of his life with his family, according to a release from LCSO, and he planned to work on home improvement projects and play more golf. He said he would miss working with the community.
WTVC
Distracted driver in Chattanooga strikes utility truck Monday, then runs away, says THP
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A distracted driver struck a parked utility truck on Interstate 75 Monday morning, and then ran away from the scene, leaving his injured passenger behind, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The incident happened just after 8 a.m. on the 5 mile marker of I-75,...
Grundy County Herald
Bean sentenced to 6 years
Anthony (Tony) Glenn Bean, 61, former Chief Deputy of the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison and 150 hours of community service by the Honorable Travis R. McDonough, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Friday. Bean was found guilty on three counts of deprivation of rights by McDonough in January of this year.
No fentanyl has been found inside vape pens or marijuana by Tennessee labs
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In November 2021, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said two deputies and a nurse were exposed to fentanyl from a vape pen at Sequoyah High School. All three people were given Narcan, according to MCSO. The incident resulted in crews wearing hazmat suits walking through the...
Renowned Atlanta hospital treating Anderson County deputy hit by pickup
The Shepherd Center specializes in a whole host of treatments, from spinal cord injury to brain injury and other conditions.
Anderson County deputy wakes up from coma after 23 days
After nearly a month in a coma, Anderson County Sherriff's Deputy Lucas Shoffner is awake.
