‘Dangerous’ heat wave hits southwestern US – US News News – Report by AFR

A “dangerous” heat wave was taking hold of the southwestern United States Tuesday, with punishing temperatures expected for the next week. Forecasters said the mercury could reach as high as 112 Fahrenheit (44 Celsius) in the densely populated Los Angeles suburbs as a heat dome settles in over parts of California, Nevada and Arizona.
