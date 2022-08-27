Read full article on original website
Related
kstk.org
Candidate list finalized for Wrangell’s October 4 municipal election
Wrangell’s municipal election ballot is set, as the period for residents to declare candidacy closed at 4 p.m. today (August 31). Eight seats will be up for election on the October 4 ballot. That includes borough mayor (a two-year term), two borough assembly seats (three-year terms), three school board...
kstk.org
In primary election, Wrangell voted more right than statewide average
Wrangell voters showed up for more conservative Republican candidates compared to the rest of Alaska in the statewide primary and special general elections held earlier this month. With 98% of precincts throughout Alaska reporting their election results as of Friday evening, numbers published by the state Division of Elections show...
Comments / 0