ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Tragic new twist in bizarre case of two children found dead in suitcases at a storage unit as the fate of their loving father is revealed - just a day after the children were finally identified

By Peter Vincent
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The father of the children found rotting in unclaimed suitcases won at auction died from cancer before his wife left for South Korea, it has been revealed.

The grisly discovery of the boy and girl, thought to be aged between five and 10 when they died four years before being found on August 11 in Auckland, New Zealand created global headlines.

A family who successfully bid for the contents of a storage unit from Safe Store Papatoetoe at auction found the bodies inside two similar-sized suitcases when they were sent to their Clendon Park home.

New Zealand and South Korean police are now cooperating in a homicide investigation over the horror case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UYEcj_0hXCr76y00
The father of the children found rotting in unclaimed suitcases won at auction died from cancer before his wife left for South Korea it has been revealed 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CiXzy_0hXCr76y00
The suitcases were among the items purchased by a NZ family during an online auction of a storage unit at Safe Store Papatoetoe

The family who opened the suitcases are not under suspicion.

Instead police are understood to be focusing on the whereabouts of a woman, believed to be the children's' mother, who flew to Seoul in 2018.

Enquiries involving both police forces and Interpol have determined she is missing, but her last known location was in South Korea.

Detectives have now revealed that up to a year before she flew to South Korea, her husband died from cancer, stuff.co.nz reported.

He was the children's father.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a80dT_0hXCr76y00
The children are unable to be named due to a suppression order 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03LfkU_0hXCr76y00
The grisly discovery of the boy and girl, thought to be aged between five and 10 when they died four years before being found on August 11 in Auckland. The storage facility involved, Safe Store (pictured) is cooperating with police

The couple, whom police have confirmed were both from South Korea, married in New Zealand.

Earlier this week NZ police confirmed they know the identity of the children but could not yet release that information because of a legal suppression order.

They also believe the children were aged between five and 10 years old and understood to have been dead for up to four years.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said the Coroner issued the interim non-publication order at the request of their family, the NZ Herald reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49qIzi_0hXCr76y00
Detectives and forensic teams swarmed the house of the family who unwittingly purchased the contents at an auction (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z5vFr_0hXCr76y00
New Zealand Police have requested information about a woman who arrived in South Korea (pictured) in 2018 

'This order suppresses the names of the children and their relatives and evidence that may lead to the identification of the two victims,' he said.

'Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the children.'

The missing woman, a Korean-born New Zealander, arrived in South Korea in 2018 and there was no record of departure since then, a police officer told Reuters.

Her whereabouts, and whether she had other relatives with her when she arrived in the country, were not immediately known.

'New Zealand police had requested confirmation whether the person who might be related to a crime case was in South Korea,' the police officer said, adding that given her past address and age, she could be the mother of the kids.

New Zealand police launched a homicide inquiry in Auckland this month after the remains of the children were found by a family going through the contents of a storage locker they had purchased unseen.

The family who found the bodies were not connected to the deaths.

On August 18, Detective Inspector Vaaelua said the children may have been inside the suitcases for between three and four years. Both suitcases were of similar size.

Detective Inspector Vaaelua said police had reasons to believe the children have family in New Zealand that have not yet been identified.

'The investigation team is working very hard to hold accountable the person or persons responsible for the death of these children,' Detective Inspector Vaaelua said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SGNBr_0hXCr76y00
A family from Manurewa, in south Auckland bid in an auction on August 11 and won the unit's contents before making the shocking discovery human remains were inside

'We've commenced enquiries with overseas agencies. I cannot state any further than that.'

Detective Inspector Vaaelua said CCTV would be analysed but admitted police faced a massive challenge after the length of time the bodies had been in storage.

'The nature of this discovery provides some complexities to the investigation especially given the time lapsed between the time of death and the time of discovery,' he said.

A director of storage company Safe Store Ltd, who wished to not be identified, said the company was co-operating with police in their investigation.

'We won't say anything because it is under police investigation, and we are co-operating with police,' the director said.

Comments / 19

Tina Tankersley
4d ago

I mean it seems kind of obvious that the mother put them in the suitcase and then took off because why else didn't she report to children missing??

Reply(1)
18
Jessie Lynn
4d ago

something don't add up. how did you not check what the horrendous smell was ???? Who owns the place? who was paying rent all them year's? why is it just now up for auction ? there is much untold.

Reply(4)
10
LB
3d ago

The writer in this article should go back to journalism school and learn how to write an article without repeating information 3 times

Reply
11
Related
TheDailyBeast

Is This the Mom of the Dead Kids in the Auctioned Suitcases?

A Korean-born New Zealander might be the mother of the two children between the ages of 5 and 10 who turned up dead in suitcases auctioned off as part of an abandoned storage unit sale, say authorities.The woman, who has not been publicly named but who may soon be the subject of an Interpol arrest warrant, is thought to have entered South Korea in 2018, likely around the time the bodies of the two kids were stuffed into the suitcases. New Zealand police used a variety of investigative tools, including DNA and historic video surveillance footage, to identify the woman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

Police locate woman likely linked to children found dead in suitcases

South Korean police say they believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely in South Korea.Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018, but there has been no record of her departure since, said Park Seung-hoon, an official at the National Police Agency in Seoul.Park said South Korean police have conveyed the information to New Zealand police after receiving a request for investigative help. But South Korean police currently have no authority to track down the woman's whereabouts or detain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

She died hiding behind Mummy: The sickening violence that left Olivia, 9, blasted to death at foot of her stairs

It was past bedtime and nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel should have been drifting into a comfortable sleep in the safety of her family home. Instead, in a horrific set of freak circumstances, her mother opened the front door to investigate a commotion outside and within seconds a gun-toting gangster had shot Olivia and left her dying at the foot of the stairs.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Zealander#New Zealand Police#Seoul#Safe Store Papatoetoe#South Korean#Interpol
People

'People Magazine Investigates': How a Couple's Ocean City Getaway Ended in a Tragic Double Murder

In 2002, 32-year-old Joshua Ford and 51-year-old Martha "Geney" Crutchley set out on a romantic weekend getaway in Ocean City, Md. They traveled to the resort town in Maryland from Fairfax, Va., for Memorial Day weekend, so they were expected home early the following week. After the holiday weekend ended, friends and family grew concerned when Ford and Crutchley didn't show up for work or return phone calls. They were then declared missing.
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
Daily Mail

Mother admits she's sometimes 'frightened' of her son, 3, who 'claws at her face, bites her and headbutts her' because he suffers from a rare condition that means he can't feel pain

A mother has revealed her desperation over her three-year-old son who suffers from a rare condition that means he can't feel pain. Ronnie Bird, three, was diagnosed with Smith-Magenis syndrome (SMS) aged one. The extremely rare condition causes behavioural problems and means he doesn't feel pain, leading to alarming behaviour...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
New Zealand
ohmymag.co.uk

Family left horrified after McDonald’s serves their 7-year-old dishcloth-stuffed chicken wrap

As reported by Mirror, what was to be a fun Saturday take-out meal for a family from Derry, Northern Ireland, turned into a disaster because of a McDonald’s Chicken Wrap. As the father of the family, Martin Holmes, handed each family member their orders, he noticed something bizarre when he was about the give his 7-year-old his chicken wrap. Instead of the McDonald’s Chicken Wrap, the sealed McDonald's box contained just a dishcloth.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Body of Canadian tourist found in Mexico next to his crying and shocked five-year-old son

A five-year-old Canadian boy was found crying beside the decomposing body of his father at their vacation rental just north of the Mexican resort town of Puerto Vallarta, according to reports.The ex-wife of John Poulson, 44, raised the alarm after she was unable to get in touch with him from Canada, Mexico News Daily reported.She contacted a neighbour who went to check on Mr Poulson at the rental in Jarretaderas, in Nayarit state, and found the boy sobbing and in shock beside his father’s body on 14 August, the news site reported.Police told Tribuna de la Bahia that Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Alabama boy, 12, who fabricated story about an intruder killing his mother admits to cops that he accidentally shot her dead in their home

A 12-year-old boy confessed to accidentally shooting his mother, a 29-year-old registered nurse, after he originally claimed she was killed by an intruder in the family's Forestdale, Alabama home. Ayobiyi Cook, who friends called 'Yo-Yo', was found dead in the suburban home on the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue after...
FORESTDALE, AL
Daily Mail

Stunning breakthrough in cold case killing of a teenage boy who was burned to death in his friend's house – as a man is charged with deliberately lighting the fire 24 years later

A man has been arrested over the cold case killing of a teenage boy in a house fire more than two decades ago in a huge cold case breakthrough. Homicide detectives arrested a 55-year old man in Queensland on Wednesday over the alleged murder of Redfern teenager Arthur Haines on April 9, 1998.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences

One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

568K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy