Californians told not to charge EVs as grid struggles in heat wave – Science-Environment News – Report by AFR
Californians were told Wednesday not to charge their electric vehicles, just days after the state said it would stop selling gas-powered cars, as the aging electricity grid struggles with a fearsome heatwave. Temperatures as high as 112 degrees Fahrenheit (44 Celsius) were expected in some Los Angeles suburbs as a...
Mississippi declares drinking water emergency for state capital – Science-Environment News – Report by AFR
Mississippi officials declared a health emergency Tuesday after historic flooding damaged treatment systems and left 180,000 people in the state capital Jackson without safe drinking water. Governor Tate Reeves warned residents about the crisis and on Tuesday deployed the National Guard to assist in water distribution throughout the city. The...
