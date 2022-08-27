ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
topwirenews.com

Mississippi declares drinking water emergency for state capital – Science-Environment News – Report by AFR

Mississippi officials declared a health emergency Tuesday after historic flooding damaged treatment systems and left 180,000 people in the state capital Jackson without safe drinking water. Governor Tate Reeves warned residents about the crisis and on Tuesday deployed the National Guard to assist in water distribution throughout the city. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy