WASHINGTON -- For a player looking to make an impression in his second stint with the Reds, Stuart Fairchild finally was able to get on time with his swing. The left fielder crushed a 432-foot solo homer off a Patrick Corbin 1-1 sinker to begin the second and put Cincinnati up by two runs at Nationals Park. The Reds ended with a 3-2 loss, but the significance of Fairchild’s long home run was not lost on his skipper.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO