Streak busted! Nats SP gets the win for 1st time in 43 games
WASHINGTON -- The Nationals were glad to snap this streak on Sunday. Patrick Corbin earned the win in the Nats’ 3-2 victory over the Reds at Nationals Park, ending a stretch of 43 consecutive games without a starting pitcher being credited with a ‘W,’ a Major League record.
Fairchild shows power, makes case to stay with Reds
WASHINGTON -- For a player looking to make an impression in his second stint with the Reds, Stuart Fairchild finally was able to get on time with his swing. The left fielder crushed a 432-foot solo homer off a Patrick Corbin 1-1 sinker to begin the second and put Cincinnati up by two runs at Nationals Park. The Reds ended with a 3-2 loss, but the significance of Fairchild’s long home run was not lost on his skipper.
Angels' MVP duo powers sweep of Blue Jays
TORONTO -- In a road trip with no room for in-betweens, Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout made sure to leave on a high note. The pair of Angels stars capped off their dominance of the Blue Jays with a pair of home runs on Sunday that propelled the Halos to an 8-3 win and an unexpected sweep at Rogers Centre.
Ichiro joins exclusive company in Mariners Hall of Fame
SEATTLE -- It began like an outdoor concert for an iconic rock star, and in many ways, Ichiro Suzuki carries that reputation in these parts. There was a sellout crowd on a summer Saturday night, and the introduction had all the parallels when the center of attention was finally introduced.
Giants hope to 'flush' series, look ahead to upcoming stretch
MINNEAPOLIS -- Evan Longoria ran hard, stretching a single into a double in the fifth inning Sunday knowing the Giants needed a few big hits and some positive momentum. Longoria slid into second safely, but he felt his right hamstring tighten up again. One of San Francisco’s veteran leaders, Longoria...
Colorado-born pitchers duel in 'a night to remember'
NEW YORK -- Two mile-high southpaws came to sea level for a friendly pitchers' duel at Citi Field on Saturday, as Kyle Freeland and David Peterson faced each other for the first time. Freeland and Peterson are both Colorado natives who grew up in the Denver area; Freeland went to...
Carroll debuts, fuels biggest comeback in D-backs history
PHOENIX -- Corbin Carroll's Major League debut on Monday night at Chase Field was a big personal moment for the 22-year-old outfielder from Seattle, something that he will remember for the rest of his life. But it was also a night of celebration for the entire D-backs organization as its...
White Sox 'angry' after sweep, but ready to battle
CHICAGO – Frustration. Disappointment. Disillusionment. Those are all feelings the White Sox could be experiencing after a 3-2 loss to Arizona on Sunday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field, marking the D-backs’ first sweep of the White Sox in franchise history. It also was a fourth straight defeat for the White Sox (63-65), who are three games behind the second-place Twins in the American League Central and five behind the division-leading Guardians.
Yankees vs. Angels Live Stream: Channel, Where To Watch The Angels vs. Yankees Game Online
Can we interest anyone in some Tuesday night baseball? If so, the Los Angeles Angels host the New York Yankees on Prime Video! If not… um… maybe stream some classic It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia episodes on Hulu?. Jameson Taillon gets the start for the Yanks tonight....
Here are 5 wise wagers for tonight's slate
Line: -105 (bet $105 to win $100) Cole Irvin responded to his two roughest outings of the season with 11 strikeouts, three hits and no walks over seven shutout innings vs. the Marlins. That led to Oakland’s first win in an Irvin start since July, despite the fact the left-hander churned out two strong outings at the start of August.
Red Sox shake up 'pen, DFA Sawamura, Davis
BOSTON -- After another mid-game malfunction in the bullpen in Sunday’s 12-4 loss to the Rays, the Red Sox designated struggling relievers Hirokazu Sawamura and Austin Davis for assignment. As the Red Sox prepared to open a three-game series in Minneapolis on Monday night, righty relievers Zack Kelly and...
