ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

We should all be happy to be daydream believers: Study finds people underestimate how engaging sitting and thinking can be

By Xantha Leatham
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

With our busy lives it can be hard to find time to sit and let the mind wander.

But it’s worth giving it a go, according to research which reveals you may enjoy daydreaming more than you expect.

A study found that we consistently underestimate how engaging simply sitting and thinking can be.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jD9tE_0hXCqEAb00
A study found we consistently underestimate how engaging simply sitting and thinking can be

A team of researchers, including those from the University of Reading, recruited 259 people for two studies.

In the first, participants heard they were part of an experiment measuring their mental processes, before being told to sit in a room for 20 minutes without any external stimulation.

Before the task, they were asked to predict if they would enjoy their time spent waiting, and how interested or bored they would feel. Then they rated their actual experience after the 20 minutes.

Results showed participants felt more engagement and interest in waiting, and less boredom, than they had predicted.

In the next study, people were asked whether they would enjoy a ‘thinking-only’ or a ‘news-checking’ scenario more.

Most predicted scrolling through the news on their phone would be more fun and engaging.

After they were split into groups to experience both settings, the news readers enjoyed their experience as much as they thought they would.

However, those in the thinking category had a better time than expected.

Writing in the Journal of Experimental Psychology the authors said: ‘These results suggest an inherent difficulty in accurately appreciating how engaging just thinking can be, and could explain why people prefer to keep themselves busy, rather than taking a moment for reflection.’

Comments / 0

Related
Vox

The introvert’s guide to actually enjoying a party

Part of the Friendship Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. Call it the introvert’s party paradox. You’ve been invited to a large social event — say, a friend’s wedding. You’re full of warm feelings about their nuptials, and you’re looking forward to seeing people you haven’t connected with in a while. You’ve got an incredible outfit planned.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

REVEALED: A win for our favourite sports team gives longer-lasting happiness than hearing the words 'I love you', research finds

A win for our favourite sports team gives longer-lasting happiness than hearing the words ‘I love you’, research has revealed. Declarations of love from a romantic partner made people feel good for four hours on average, in a study of 2,000 adults. But victory for your team gave a warm fuzzy feeling lasting nine minutes longer.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daydreaming#Older Adults Lifestyle#Linus Mental Health#Senior Health#General Health#The University Of Reading
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Health
ScienceAlert

A Simple Thing Gives Us Away When We Lie About How We Judge Other People

Although we're more connected than ever, hatred and bigotry towards social groups seen as 'Other' remain rife in our world. To maintain a positive self-image, individuals may claim false positive beliefs toward such people. But new research reveals that patterns in their language can betray this dishonesty. "People lie for a reason, especially when the truth is a problem or when they want to maintain a reputation of being prosocial," University of Oregon communications researcher David Markowitz writes in his paper. In a large online experiment, Markowitz asked 1,169 volunteers to rank from 0 to 100 how 'evolved' they thought eight different social...
SOCIETY
psychologytoday.com

3 Types of Narcissists: The Funny, the Nice, and the Angry

Narcissists lack empathy, insight, accountability, and the capacity to consider a partner's perspective if it differs. The funny narcissist treats every problem in a relationship like it is a joke, including his or her loved one's feelings. The nice narcissist is kinder to strangers then his own loved ones. The...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
StaceyNHerrera

Accepting that the love of your life left may be hard

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Loving someone doesn’t guarantee they’ll always stay. That was the hard truth that I had to accept when the man I loved disappeared without a trace. He didn’t say goodbye or tell me why it was over. He vanished from my life like warm breath in cold air.
POPSUGAR

What Does It Mean to Be Clairsentient?

If you've always felt like an emotional sponge, capable of absorbing the energy and feelings of those around you, you may consider yourself an empath. However, in the metaphysical world, those intense gut feelings are sometimes viewed as a sign of clairsentience. While many people are sensitive to the emotions of others, clairsentience refers to the ability to pick up on explicit messages from the energy and feelings of those around you without having clear knowledge beforehand.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Want to Feel Closer to Your Partner?

People desire to feel understood, and one of the ways they do it is through self-disclosure. How one's partner responds to a personal disclosure often has more impact on relationship intimacy than the content of what was shared. Self-disclosure that is met with little understanding leads to decreasing satisfaction and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
digg.com

What Does It Mean To Orange-Pill Someone?

It is wise to reflect and improve upon the different ways we currently measure successfully introducing someone to Bitcoin. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of...
BITCOIN
Daily Mail

Expert warns of increased cot death risk as parents suggest co-sleeping and wrapping babies in extra layers at night to keep warm as cost of living crisis drives up heating bills

Parents worried about keeping warm this winter should avoid putting their babies in too many layers, an expert has warned. Professor Ian Sinha, a consultant respiratory pediatrician at Alder Hey Children's Hospital, also advised parents not to co-sleep with premature babies, who are at greater risk of cot death. Professor...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

568K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy