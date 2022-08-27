ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a gardening pro – you’re to blame for the mosquitoes in your yard but there are easy steps to get rid of them

By Danielle Cinone
 5 days ago
MOSQUITOES seem to be difficult to avoid during the warmer months, but one gardening expert suggests there's a reason you have them in your backyard.

Gardening columnist Jessica Damiano offered a few easy tips for homeowners to follow in order to reduce or completely remove the unwanted pests.

According to Jessica Damiano, a Cornell University master gardener, a breeding environment for mosquitos could be one-quarter inch of water

Damiano explains how people are to blame when mosquitoes are around their property because they likely have standing water nearby - something which could be prevented.

However, the blame doesn't lie on people if they live near a large body of water, like a swamp or a lake.

"Inspect your property for standing water. Even the most diligent among us will likely find water collected in a children’s playset, tire, clogged gutter, pot saucer, overturned trash can lid, or flying disc toy," the expert explains.

"Drain or dump water as you see it, even if the amount appears insignificant, and drill drainage holes in the bottoms of vessels like tire swings."

And, horrifyingly enough, she warns that female mosquitoes have the ability to lay hundreds of eggs at once.

And, horrifyingly enough, she warns that female mosquitoes have the ability to lay hundreds of eggs at once.

If you're someone who lives near ponds or bird baths, she advises people to use bacterium Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti).

The biological control agent is a "safe and effective way to kill mosquito larvae," she said.

Damiano continued: "Several strains of Bt are available, each targeting different insects, so be sure to buy the israelensis strain to target mosquitoes.

"The product is also effective against black flies and fungus gnats."

Bti also comes in the form of floating rings called "Mosquito Dunks," which, according to the CDC "will not harm people, pets and other animals, aquatic life, or other insects, including honeybees."

Damiano also suggests making a DIY mosquito trap and putting it in a bucket filled with water, to attract mosquitoes.

Weeds and overgrown vegetation are other things that attract mosquitoes.

"Running a standing or box fan at high speed will significantly reduce mosquito activity on your porch, deck or patio," Damiano explains.

"It works by literally blowing the insects away and dispersing our exhaled carbon dioxide, which would otherwise attract them. You’ll keep cooler, too."

Damiano also reminds her readers that although many people want to get rid of mosquitoes, it's important to know that even though mosquitoes can transmit viruses in certain areas, they do serve as bird food and pollinators.

Some useful tips Damiano recommends are to wear long sleeves and pants, reduce time spent outside during dusk and dawn, follow up with pets' heartworm prevention treatments, and keep your home door closed so they don't get inside.

Meanwhile, according to Happy Sprout, a mixture made with basil leaves is a great natural mosquito repellant.

The Happy Sprout experts recommend putting six ounces of fresh basil leaves from the grocery store or garden in a jar and covering them with four ounces of boiling water.

Let the leaves and water sit for four hours, then strain the liquid into a spray bottle, making sure to squeeze all the extra liquid from the leaves.

Finally, add half a cup of vodka or witch hazel to the bottle.

If you want to up the potency, you can also add some drops of basil essential oil - and the mixture can be sprayed directly onto the skin.

And, your porch light or patio lanterns could be to blame for your mosquito bites this summer – here's what to watch out for.

