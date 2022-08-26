Read full article on original website
Why Shares of TAL Education Group, Uxin Limited, and Gaotu Techedu Are Rising Today
Shares of several Chinese companies that trade on U.S. Exchanges jumped today after U.S. and Chinese financial regulators announced a preliminary agreement for a long-standing auditing dispute between the two countries. Shares of the online education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded nearly 7.7% higher as of 12:07 p.m....
Asian Markets Mostly Higher Despite Weak Global Cues
(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Tuesday, despite the broadly negative cues from global markets overnight, as stocks in the region rebounded after the recent sell-off with traders picking up some stocks at a bargain, even as continuing concerns remain over the outlook for interest rates and potential recession. Asian markets closed mostly lower on Monday.
What To Expect From Goldman Sachs Stock?
Goldman Sachs’ stock (NYSE: GS) has lost roughly 9% YTD as compared to the 12% drop in the S&P500 index over the same period. Further, at its current price of $346 per share, it is trading 13% below its fair value of $399 – Trefis’ estimate for Goldman Sachs’ valuation. While the investment bank topped the consensus estimates in the second quarter, the net revenues were down 23% y-o-y to $11.86 billion. It was driven by a 79% drop in the net revenues in the asset management unit, followed by a 41% decline in the investment banking division. The asset management suffered due to net losses in equity investments and lower lending and debt investment revenues. Similarly, the investment banking segment struggled due to lower underwriting revenues driven by a significant decline in deal volumes. On the flip side, the above negative growth was somewhat offset by a 32% rise in the global markets and a 25% increase in the consumer & wealth management segments. On the expense front, the firm’s noninterest expenses as a % of revenues increased from 56% to 65% in the quarter. Further, the provisions for credit losses increased from -$92 million to $667 million. Overall, it translated into an adjusted net income of $2.8 billion – down 48% y-o-y.
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT): Time to Buy?
Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this...
1 Fintech Stock Wall Street Thinks Could Soar
Fintech stocks haven't been a high-performing group this year as investors flee to safe stocks. As a category, fintech is high-growth and tech-based, two labels that for the most part describe a riskier class of stocks. But just because many fintechs are out of favor right now, that doesn't mean...
4th Stimulus Check Update
Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
Is Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Making its debut on 08/13/2013, smart beta exchange traded fund Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are...
Commercial Metals (CMC) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know
Commercial Metals (CMC) closed at $42.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.26% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
2 Monster Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Investing in monster-sized stocks comes with unique challenges. Growth, for example, can be difficult if it's at or near market saturation. Management inefficiencies can also cause problems at super-large companies, which can eat away at earnings. That doesn't mean monster stocks shouldn't be avoided altogether. Rather, investors should simply focus...
Financial Sector Update for 08/29/2022: SACH, TCBK, OLB, CUEN
Financial stocks were narrowly lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.4%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.3% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was falling 0.1%. Bitcoin was rising 1.5% to...
Is Regions Financial (RF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
New Strong Sell Stocks for August 30th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Alico, Inc. ALCO is an agribusiness and land management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 73% downward over the last 60 days. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. CBAN is the bank...
Is WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap ETF (EES) a Strong ETF Right Now?
A smart beta exchange traded fund, the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap ETF (EES) debuted on 02/23/2007, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment...
Stock investors should brace for volatility as stronger economic data may support the Fed's higher-for-longer view on interest rates, Goldman Sachs' chief equities strategist says
Stocks had a "premature recovery" from bear-market lows on hopes interest rates will come down, a top Goldman strategist told CNBC.
Does Matson (NYSE:MATX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?
The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
Bank of America (BAC) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know
Bank of America (BAC) closed at $33.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.38% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
DELL Exits Russia, Shares Decline on Dismal Q3 Outlook
Dell Technologies DELL has closed its Russian operations after closing offices in mid-August, per a Reuters report. Dell shares plunged 13.51% on Aug 26, following disappointing fiscal second-quarter 2023 results and dim fiscal third-quarter prospects. The company’s shares have fallen 26.3% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 26.4%.
Should You Invest in the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Materials - Broad segment of the equity market, look no further than the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 01/26/2004. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency,...
Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know
Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) closed the most recent trading day at $90.98, moving -0.1% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares...
IBEX Limited (IBEX) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, IBEX Limited (IBEX) closed at $16.85, marking a -0.3% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
