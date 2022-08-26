ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunedin, FL

995qyk.com

Big Changes Happening At The Gandy Beach

There are big changes happening at the Gandy Beach. It’s a popular place and people are not happy about it. If you’ve driven by the Gandy beach in the last 10 days, you will notice that they are putting up posts along the mile stretch of the beach. The posts are blocking anyone from parking in the water and close to the Mangroves.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete to consider smoking ban

August 29, 2022 - A new ordinance can allow St. Petersburg to ban smoking at public parks and beaches. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 105 into law in June, allowing cities and counties the right to ban smoking at parks and beaches. The St. Petersburg City Council is expected to review the proposed ban in September.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thegabber.com

The Pearl Restaurant Moves from Treasure Island to Gulfport

On Aug. 26, owners Karim and Catherine Chiadmi announced the relocation of The Pearl Restaurant from Treasure Island to Gulfport, FL. “As of September 3, The Pearl in Treasure Island will be closed permanently to reopen in Gulfport in October,” the restaurant posted on Facebook. “We have had 24 wonderful years in Treasure Island and would like to thank the community, the Police Department, the Fire Department, and City Hall for their support, and we are very excited to meet new people in our new community.”
GULFPORT, FL
Dunedin, FL
Dunedin, FL
Florida Government
suncoastnews.com

Feasibility study for Shoal Line Blvd. Recreation Area and Eco Tour Boardwalk released

BROOKSVILLE – Hernando County Government in conjunction with the consultants, Coastal Engineering Associates Inc., have released the Shoal Line Boulevard Recreation Area and Eco Tour Boardwalk feasibility study. The study is available to the public and can be viewed by visiting https://tinyurl.com/47eybfz6. Also listed on the Hernando County website...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
livingnewdeal.org

Gulfport Casino and Muncipal Pier – Gulfport FL

The Works Progress Administration (WPA) built the Casino and Muncipal Pier in Gulfport FL. The marker on site states that, “The U.S. Department of the Interior has listed the Gulfport Casino in the National Register of Historic Places. This is the third such Casino on this location. The first fell in the 1921 hurricane; the second came down in the early 1930s. Using funds from the Works Progress Administration’s Civil Works Authority. Gulfport dedicated the Casino on December 1, 1935. A crowd of 1,200 people attended the dedication, which included a flag raising and a concert by the Florida Military Academy.
GULFPORT, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Insider's look at where $3B in state transportation projects is going

The Florida Department of Transportation is driving more than $3 billion in spending across 28 major projects along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Nearly half of that is being spent in the Tampa Bay area on a new bridge and a new tollway. The 5.8-mile Howard Frankland Bridge connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg will cost $865 million to build, according to the FDOT’s website, and the Gateway Expressway system in Pinellas will cost $594.7 million. The tollway should be done next year, while the bridge is currently estimated to be completed in 2025.
FLORIDA STATE
Beach Beacon

Around Town: North Pinellas news briefs

PALM HARBOR – The Suncoast Genealogy Society Education Committee is offering a six-week Beginning Genealogy Course Sept. 23 to Oct. 28. Classes will be held every Friday from 1:30-4 p.m. at the Palm Harbor Library. Cost is $25 payable at the first class. Contact the Palm Harbor Library Information...
PALM HARBOR, FL
bulletin-news.com

Incumbent Kathy Castor claims victory in congressional district race

On Tuesday, Kathy Castor and Alan Cohn easily won the congressional districts 14 and 15, respectively. A five-person race in District 15, which includes portions of Polk, Hillsborough, and Pasco, was won by Cohn with 33% of the vote. The main election in November will pit Cohn against Laurel Lee,...
POLK COUNTY, FL
tampabeacon.com

What's Happening, Hillsborough?

TAMPA — The University of South Florida is welcoming the largest number of first-year students — and the smartest — in the 70-year history of the school. As the fall semester gets underway, a total of 6,919 new students are enrolled, a 9.4% increase from last fall. The group carries an average high school GPA of 4.20 (up from 4.18 last year), an average SAT score of 1308 (up from 1297 last year) and an average ACT score of 29 (up from 28 last year).
TAMPA, FL
L. Cane

How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?

According to Phenomenal Florida, the "Tampa Bay area" encompasses the cities of Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater, as well as all of Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. Parts of this area of Florida have been in the news lately for Florida destinations that people wish to move to. In June 2022, the real estate website Redfin released a report indicating that Tampa and Miami were the most popular relocation destinations in the country.
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

Recount confirms voters’ rejection of Hillsborough school tax

TAMPA—Local schools will receive no new tax dollars from a proposed referendum that went to a recount, according to a press release from the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office. The Hillsborough County Canvassing Board released the results of its machine recount for two races in the 2022 primary...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

