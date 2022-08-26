Read full article on original website
Big Changes Happening At The Gandy Beach
There are big changes happening at the Gandy Beach. It’s a popular place and people are not happy about it. If you’ve driven by the Gandy beach in the last 10 days, you will notice that they are putting up posts along the mile stretch of the beach. The posts are blocking anyone from parking in the water and close to the Mangroves.
St. Pete to consider smoking ban
August 29, 2022 - A new ordinance can allow St. Petersburg to ban smoking at public parks and beaches. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 105 into law in June, allowing cities and counties the right to ban smoking at parks and beaches. The St. Petersburg City Council is expected to review the proposed ban in September.
Lynching marker unveiled at Tampa Riverwalk
Tampa Bay is home to some of the most beautiful beaches, theme parks, Super Bowl and Stanley Cup champs, and beautiful weather. But, like most of the country, Tampa has a dark past rooted in racism.
The Pearl Restaurant Moves from Treasure Island to Gulfport
On Aug. 26, owners Karim and Catherine Chiadmi announced the relocation of The Pearl Restaurant from Treasure Island to Gulfport, FL. “As of September 3, The Pearl in Treasure Island will be closed permanently to reopen in Gulfport in October,” the restaurant posted on Facebook. “We have had 24 wonderful years in Treasure Island and would like to thank the community, the Police Department, the Fire Department, and City Hall for their support, and we are very excited to meet new people in our new community.”
Feasibility study for Shoal Line Blvd. Recreation Area and Eco Tour Boardwalk released
BROOKSVILLE – Hernando County Government in conjunction with the consultants, Coastal Engineering Associates Inc., have released the Shoal Line Boulevard Recreation Area and Eco Tour Boardwalk feasibility study. The study is available to the public and can be viewed by visiting https://tinyurl.com/47eybfz6. Also listed on the Hernando County website...
City of St. Petersburg releases RFP for 86-acre Tropicana Field redevelopment site
This story is breaking news. Please continue to check back for updates. Earlier today, the City of St. Pete released a new request for proposal for the redevelopment of the 86-acre Tropicana Field site, which is now being referred to by its historical name—the Gas Plant District site. “This...
Gulfport Casino and Muncipal Pier – Gulfport FL
The Works Progress Administration (WPA) built the Casino and Muncipal Pier in Gulfport FL. The marker on site states that, “The U.S. Department of the Interior has listed the Gulfport Casino in the National Register of Historic Places. This is the third such Casino on this location. The first fell in the 1921 hurricane; the second came down in the early 1930s. Using funds from the Works Progress Administration’s Civil Works Authority. Gulfport dedicated the Casino on December 1, 1935. A crowd of 1,200 people attended the dedication, which included a flag raising and a concert by the Florida Military Academy.
Watch: Group displays Nazi symbols on Florida bridge
A video taken Saturday shows a group displaying Nazi symbols on a bridge in Pinellas County, Florida.
Insider's look at where $3B in state transportation projects is going
The Florida Department of Transportation is driving more than $3 billion in spending across 28 major projects along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Nearly half of that is being spent in the Tampa Bay area on a new bridge and a new tollway. The 5.8-mile Howard Frankland Bridge connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg will cost $865 million to build, according to the FDOT’s website, and the Gateway Expressway system in Pinellas will cost $594.7 million. The tollway should be done next year, while the bridge is currently estimated to be completed in 2025.
Around Town: North Pinellas news briefs
PALM HARBOR – The Suncoast Genealogy Society Education Committee is offering a six-week Beginning Genealogy Course Sept. 23 to Oct. 28. Classes will be held every Friday from 1:30-4 p.m. at the Palm Harbor Library. Cost is $25 payable at the first class. Contact the Palm Harbor Library Information...
Incumbent Kathy Castor claims victory in congressional district race
On Tuesday, Kathy Castor and Alan Cohn easily won the congressional districts 14 and 15, respectively. A five-person race in District 15, which includes portions of Polk, Hillsborough, and Pasco, was won by Cohn with 33% of the vote. The main election in November will pit Cohn against Laurel Lee,...
Fifteen of the 4,000 beagles from Virginia facility find homes in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — It’s been a busy weekend at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. They’ve been able to see over 100 pets adopted on Saturday, and on Sunday they saw people lining up hours before they opened for the chance to adopt 15 new beagles that just arrived from Virginia.
What's Happening, Hillsborough?
TAMPA — The University of South Florida is welcoming the largest number of first-year students — and the smartest — in the 70-year history of the school. As the fall semester gets underway, a total of 6,919 new students are enrolled, a 9.4% increase from last fall. The group carries an average high school GPA of 4.20 (up from 4.18 last year), an average SAT score of 1308 (up from 1297 last year) and an average ACT score of 29 (up from 28 last year).
'If we don't get our sand, we're in trouble': Sand renourishment project in Pinellas County at risk
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Every handful of years, the shores of Pinellas County beaches reap the benefits of a sand renourishment project, funded mostly by the Army Corps of Engineers. The next project is scheduled for 2024 and it's in jeopardy of not happening at all. When storms roll...
St. Pete artist creates unique pieces reminiscent of being on vacation
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Petersburg artist transforms rigid glass into flowing beach landscapes and water scenes. Melanie Cech developed a passion for glasswork when she was young. "I started at about 19. I opened a little store in St. Croix, the Virgin Islands, and I don't know the...
Safety advocacy group to make its case to Clearwater leaders following three deadly crashes
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Forward Pinellas was already planning to talk to Clearwater City Council about improving the streets for pedestrians and bikers, but after the loss of not just one, but three pedestrians in Pinellas and Pasco counties on Friday, the conversation comes with much more urgency. Three families are...
How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?
According to Phenomenal Florida, the "Tampa Bay area" encompasses the cities of Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater, as well as all of Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. Parts of this area of Florida have been in the news lately for Florida destinations that people wish to move to. In June 2022, the real estate website Redfin released a report indicating that Tampa and Miami were the most popular relocation destinations in the country.
Recount confirms voters’ rejection of Hillsborough school tax
TAMPA—Local schools will receive no new tax dollars from a proposed referendum that went to a recount, according to a press release from the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office. The Hillsborough County Canvassing Board released the results of its machine recount for two races in the 2022 primary...
Hillsborough County’s ‘Local Stories’ series highlights local Black business owners
TAMPA — Hillsborough County’s Local Stories Live monthly series is designed to highlight local small business owners and allow them to share their experiences with the rest of the community. In recognition of August being National Black Business Month, series organizers invited three local entrepreneurs to discuss their...
Gator wrangled after wandering on US-19 access road in Clearwater
Clearwater police had to wrangle a small alligator after it wandered its way onto a major highway Monday morning.
