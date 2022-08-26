Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Star soprano Lise Davidsen: opera productions cannot hide behind tradition
Star soprano Lise Davidsen says that opera productions cannot “hide behind tradition” and praised those that continue to keep the genre fresh.The Norwegian singer, 35, who is due to perform at this year’s Last Night Of The Proms, said opera can “do what theatre… (and) movies can do”.Speaking to the i newspaper, Davidsen recalled hearing crowds in Bayreuth, Germany, boo non-traditional performances of operas by Wagner, who did not appreciate “radical” reinterpretations of the composer’s works – which she described as “disrespectful”.“We can’t hide behind tradition,” she said.“What theatre can do, opera can do; what movies can do, opera can...
Comments / 0