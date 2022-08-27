Trevoh Chalobah has loan offers from Inter, AC Milan and RB Leipzig, with Chelsea set to allow the defender to leave once they've secured the £70m signing of Leicester's Wesley Fofana

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has loan offers from Inter and AC Milan as well as Red Bull Leipzig.

The 23-year-old made 20 appearances in the Premier League last season as he tried to stake a claim to a starting role for the Blues, but he is yet to play for the club this season.

Chalobah was an unused subs in Chelsea's games against Everton, Tottenham and Leeds, with Thomas Tuchel preferring Kalidou Koulibaly, Thiago Silva and Reece James at centre-back.

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has loan offers from Inter, AC Milan and Red Bull Leipzig

He will be allowed out if Chelsea can prise Wesley Fofana from Leicester.

After three failed attempts, a breakthrough was made on Friday afternoon with Chelsea's fourth offer and the clubs were finalising the structure on Friday night over a £70million deal for the Frenchman.

Chelsea are also close to signing Dinamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan, 19, for £12m.

Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement with Leicester over a deal for Wesley Fofana

Zakharyan is versatile and can operate across multiple positions including the flanks, attacking midfield and centrally.

Should the deal for Fofana and Zakaryan go through, Chelsea's transfer dealings this summer will go up to eight after signing the likes of Koulibaly, Cucurella and Raheem Sterling.

The west London side will seek to return to winning ways when they take on Leicester on Saturday afternoon.