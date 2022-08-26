ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did your dog make the list? Here are the top 5 dog breeds in Illinois

By Mike Smith
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 6 days ago

(WMBD) — Friday is National Dog Day, and in honor of the holiday, we are taking a look at the top dog breeds in Illinois.

Those top dog breeds are based on a database of four-legged campers from Camp Bow Wow , the largest pet care franchise with more than 200 locations across the nation.

Below are the top dog breeds in Illinois:

1. Labrador Retriever

2. German Shepard

3. Goldendoodle (Golden Retriever/Poodle)

4. Golden Retriever

5. Pit Bull Terrier

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

