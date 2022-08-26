Did your dog make the list? Here are the top 5 dog breeds in Illinois
(WMBD) — Friday is National Dog Day, and in honor of the holiday, we are taking a look at the top dog breeds in Illinois.
Those top dog breeds are based on a database of four-legged campers from Camp Bow Wow , the largest pet care franchise with more than 200 locations across the nation.
Below are the top dog breeds in Illinois:
1. Labrador Retriever
2. German Shepard
3. Goldendoodle (Golden Retriever/Poodle)
4. Golden Retriever
5. Pit Bull Terrier
