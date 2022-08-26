Read full article on original website
Wasilla man killed in collision with moose while fleeing police
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A Wasilla man driving a motorcycle away from police at speeds of over 100 mph early Sunday morning hit a moose and died, Wasilla police said. According to the Wasilla Police Department blotter, 36-year-old David Nagl of Wasilla died shortly after Wasilla police attempted to pull him over at the intersection of East Bogard Road and North Peck Street.
Anchorage woman charged with driving under the influence after Lake Otis rollover
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - 22-year-old Cheyenne McMullen has been charged with driving under the influence and first-degree assault after a young passenger was critically injured in an Abbott Loop neighborhood rollover crash early Wednesday morning, according to an updated community alert from Anchorage police. McMullen is being held at Hiland...
One killed and four injured in crash near Turnagain Pass
A crash on the Seward Highway last Thursday just north of Turnagain Pass resulted in one fatality and four hospitalizations. Alaska State Troopers say they were notified of the collision around 7:30 last Thursday night. They say a southbound Dodge minivan that veered out of its lane hit a man standing in a pullout outside his parked Ford SUV, around mile 71.
1 person injured in airplane crash at Wolf Lake Airport
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - One person was injured in a crash at the Wolf Lake Airport Monday afternoon. Alaska State Troopers wrote in an online dispatch that 60-year-old Charles Story of Utah crashed into a hangar at the airport at 12:04 p.m. on Monday. “LifeMed was currently at the airfield...
Two people die after just one day in Alaska corrections custody this month
Janet Minock got a knock on her apartment door the morning of Aug. 23. It was two Anchorage Police Department officers telling her that her 35-year-old daughter, Nastashia Minock, was dead. According to Janet Minock, the police officers told her this: Nastashia was found unresponsive at Hiland Mountain Correctional Center around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 23. […] The post Two people die after just one day in Alaska corrections custody this month appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Octogenarian arrested for assault after gunfire in Wasilla
Wasilla, Alaska (KINY) - An octogenarian was taken into custody over the weekend after gunfire erupted in Wasilla. According to Alaska State Troopers, on Saturday, Aug. 27, at approximately 9 p.m., a Wasilla resident called 911 and reported that his neighbor, Annalee Owens, 80 years old of Wasilla, had fired a gun toward him during a property dispute over a tree.
Gov. Dunleavy, Department of Public Safety announces leadership changes
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Governor Mike Dunleavy and Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell have announced two leadership changes at DPS. Alaska State Trooper Colonel Bryan Barlow has been promoted to Deputy Commissioner for the Department, and Captain Maurice “Mo” Hughes has been promoted to Colonel of the Alaska State Troopers.
US Air Force members to drive Alaska base school buses
Anchorage, Alaska (AP) - Active duty U.S. Air Force members are set to help drive school buses for students at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage as the school district works to address a shortage of drivers. Alaska Public Media reports that the Anchorage School District says the military members will...
ASD still down 64 school bus drivers despite recent applicants
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As of Tuesday morning the Anchorage School District was still short 64 school bus drivers. However, district Spokesperson Lisa Miller said recent applicants for the job could mean the end of route suspensions by the end of October. ASD Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt announced in early August...
Top 10 Largest Cities in Alaska by Population
Alaska is the biggest state in the U.S. – bigger than Montana, California, and Texas combined. However, as large as it is, it is also one of the least populated states ranking at 48 in the number of residents, only Vermont and Wyoming have smaller populations. With Alaska being as large as it is in area, it is no surprise that it is the least densely populated state with just 1.2 people per square mile.
Wasilla resident concerned about neighbor’s threatening yard signs, disturbing decorations
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Along the gravel road of a quiet Wasilla neighborhood, the dust isn’t settling on a property dispute between neighbors. Ms. Moore (who asked that her full name not be used) no longer enjoys sitting out in her backyard after a neighbor has decorated their fence that sits along her property line with suggestive trespassing signs.
Track Palin popped for DUI in Wasilla
The adult son of Sarah Palin was arrested by Wasilla police on Saturday afternoon for operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. He was released and faces a out date “pending.”. Palin, 33, has had a number of run-ins with the law, ranging from domestic violence...
Polaris Snowmobiles issues fire risk notice for 230,000 machines
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Polaris issued a stop ride and stop-sale for 230,000 snowmachines over fire risk on Tuesday. The American automotive manufacturer said on their website that the snowmachines affected by the notice include model year 2021-2023 MATRYX, 2015-2022 AXYS, and select Model Year 2013-2014 Trail Performance (Pro-Ride) snowmachines for the potential risk of fire due to electric discharge inside the fuel tank.
Anchorage grand jury indicts Talon Westlake for murdering dad
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - An Anchorage man has been indicted for killing his father, former Rep. Dean Westlake. On Aug. 29, an Anchorage grand jury indicted 35-year-old Talon Westlake for murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree, manslaughter and tampering with evidence, all involving the beating death of his father.
College-Bound Couple Killed in Fiery Crash Allegedly Caused by Drunk U.S. Soldier in Alaska
A young couple set to start college in the fall were killed in a blazing car crash allegedly caused by an intoxicated military man. According to the Anchorage Police Department, 18-year-old Amelia Nowak and 20-year-old Derek Duerr were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a pickup truck — allegedly...
Update on Aug. 26 officer-involved shooting in Anchorage
Low pressure tracking from western Alaska into the Gulf of Alaska will keep much of Southcentral socked in clouds and light rain to start the weekend. Family and friends of slain Wasilla teen look to each other, instead of the court, to find closure. Updated: 7 hours ago. The mother...
School resource officer breaks down safety plans for student pickup and dropoff
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - School drop-off and pick-up hours are high-traffic times around Anchorage schools. The Anchorage School District bus driver shortage is creating an influx of traffic this school year, according to School Resource Officer Matthew Ivacic. “There’s obviously a lot more traffic with a lack of some buses,”...
August concludes on a wet and windy note
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large area of low pressure is barreling across the western side of the state on Tuesday evening, and will be the dominating weather influence for the rest of the week. The storm will result in high surf and high waves over parts of the western...
Giant pumpkin record broken at Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall again won the giant pumpkin weigh-off at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer — this time setting a record for the largest pumpkin in state history. Marshall’s giant gourd weighed in at 2,147.0 pounds, according to a Facebook post from the...
Wasilla resident can barely use backyard anymore after neighbor hangs multiple signs, creepy dolls along property line
A Wasilla resident found herself at odds with the adjacent property owners after a survey revealed a few feet of encroachment into her backyard. The property lines have since been cleaned up, but ever since the discovery, the relationship with her neighbors has soured.
