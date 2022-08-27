Read full article on original website
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
How Does Hot-Air Balloon Trick-or-Treating at the Louisville KY Halloween Balloon Glow Grab You?
You know, there was a brief moment back in 2019 that I thought I was conquering my fear of heights. I rode a four-story-tall roller coaster at the Mall of America in Minneapolis and thought I was making headway. Yes, I realize that serious coaster enthusiasts reading this are having...
WLKY.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrating 25th birthday with free 'Bundtlets'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bundt cake lovers rejoice!. This Thursday, you could end up with a free Bundt cake if you're one of the first 250 guests at any of Nothing Bundt Cake's Louisville locations. Watch coverage of Nothing Bundt Cakes in the player up top. The bakery is celebrating...
Watch Adorable Kentucky Toddler Ask For Late Night Tacos
We all know how it is to get hungry around bedtime and crave Mexican food. Why do you think Taco Bell is open until 2 or 3 am? We all know why, but that's not always the case. Sometimes, we just want it, no matter what time of day. When...
Ironton Tribune
Culbertson Mansion – Kentucky bed and breakfast is rich in history
Story by Benita Heath | Photography by Sarah Simmons, Mark Williams. The sun was streaming through an upstairs bedroom of the Culbertson Mansion in Louisville, once the home of one of the city’s rich families. Now, as a bed and breakfast, it has become a gracious refuge from the whirlwind stress outside.
Did You Know Kentucky is Home to the World’s Largest Pocket Knife?
While traveling through the state of Kentucky, you are bound to see quite a few amazing things. As you may know, Kentucky is home to a few world records. Some of these include the world's largest baseball bat at the Louisville Slugger Museum in Louisville and the world's largest go-kart track in Shepherdsville. However, did you know that Kentucky is also home to the world's largest pocket knife too?
msn.com
What Exactly Is A 'Hot Brown' Sandwich?
If you've never heard of the famous "Hot Brown" sandwich, you're in for a real treat — this late-night snack is one for the history books. Also known as the "Kentucky Hot Brown Sandwich," this open-faced, melty sammie was born about 100 years ago at The Brown Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky. The "Hot Brown" is the creation of the hotel's chef, Fred Schmidt, in the 1920s. It was his attempt to satisfy the tastebuds of The Brown Hotel's nightly 1,200+ worn-out dinner dance guests — they often stumbled around in the early morning hours with grumbling tummies after a night of kicking up their heels. Schmidt was said to have been inspired to give the people more than just a traditional ham and egg sandwich. In turn, he created an open-faced sandwich for the ages, smothered in a creamy French sauce and topped with crisp bacon. It's no wonder people have been coming from all over the world for decades to experience this critically acclaimed Kentucky treasure.
Elderly woman gets the surprise of her life at downtown Louisville hotel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 96-year-old woman took a trip down memory lane when her senior living center surprised her by taking her to a place in Louisville that is dear to her heart. Dot Zipperle spent the day last Friday at the Brown Hotel, a historic establishment lined wall...
wdrb.com
AVERAGE FIRST FROST: When Does Louisville Typically Experience Its First Frost/Freeze?
Meteorological summer is defined as the months of June, July and August. Why do meteorological and astronomical seasons begin and end on different dates? In short, it’s because the astronomical seasons are based on the position of Earth in relation to the sun, whereas the meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle. Since meteorological fall begins on Thursday, I wanted to let you know when we typically experience our first frost/freeze. It's important to note that these statistics are for the city of Louisville. Rural areas may have significantly different statistics, even within Jefferson County. The average date of the first 36 degree reading (Frost) in Louisville is October 20th...
leoweekly.com
After A Rash Of Deaths, A Change Of Tone From Louisville’s Jail
On a recent Wednesday morning at downtown Louisville’s Muhammad Ali Center, people filtered past a board filled with the logos of groups that are not typically partners in a city where relations with law enforcement remain frayed after the police killing of Breonna Taylor and a surge of jail deaths: Black Lives Matter and the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections; The Bail Project and the Fraternal Order of Police; The American Civil Liberties Union and the Louisville Metro Police Department.
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: Renovated 1880 Victorian Home In Old Louisville
This four-bedroom Victorian home in Old Louisville has undergone extensive renovations, with new plumbing, electrical, and wooden floors. Big windows make for great natural lighting in this historic home with modern touches. The kitchens and bathrooms also have custom cabinetry and custom trim work to the roof. The house is...
wdrb.com
Barry's Cheesesteaks relocating to Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local restaurant is relocating to a new spot. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More is relocating to Valley Station. The restaurant currently operates on Second and Oak streets in Old Louisville. Owner Barry Washington, a Pittsburgh native, opened multiple locations of his restaurant around Louisville. But during...
See Hocus Pocus Like Never Before on a Four-Story Screen in Kentucky
Did you know that Kentucky was home to a four-story movie theater screen??. Summer is winding down and spooky season is winding up and I am so excited for all of the movies coming out this Fall. In September we've got the much anticipated Rob Zombie's The Munsters movie coming out as well as the sequel to Hocus Pocus.
$2,500 reward to catch copper wire thieves on Kentucky highways
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville highways are left in the dark after a string of copper wire thefts from lighting poles, over 500 poles are no longer functioning. Officials say they need help catching the culprits. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is offering a $2,500 reward for information that will help...
WHAS 11
Atherton High School librarians say seeing Jack Harlow on VMA's stage was 'unreal'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Jack Harlow's two high school librarians saw him hosting the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night, they said it felt "unreal." "He is a gentle, sweet, kind person and that's stuck with him even though he's gotten so famous and he still responds to messages from us and he just remained humble," said one of Atherton High School's librarians, Heather Waters.
Wave 3
Breckinridge County man wins international chainsaw art competition
WEBSTER, Ky. (WAVE) - Some people use paint and brushes to create art. Abby Peterson uses a chainsaw. The Breckinridge County native has been carving for about a decade. He’s been making a living out of it for the last 6 years. “10 years ago I was kind of...
wdrb.com
Flames engulf 2 homes on Dixie Highway near Wheatley Elementary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No injuries were reported after a massive fire heavily damaged two buildings on Dixie Highway near Wheatley Elementary School early Wednesday. Firefighters were called around 4:30 a.m. to the 1100 block of Dixie Highway near Osage Avenue on a report of a fire. Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief with the Louisville Fire Department, said responding firefighters immediately encountered heavy flames coming from a vacant two-story residential property. The fire had extended to a two-story building next door with an apartment on the upper floor and an office on the ground floor.
WLKY.com
Charitable Highlands resale store Nearly New Shop needs volunteers and customers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A thrift shop in the Highlands is struggling to make enough to pay it forward. Nearly New Shop is on the lower level of Mid City Mall off Bardstown Road. The resale store is operated by the National Council of Jewish Women or NCJW. Earnings help fund the organization's advocacy programs and projects for women, children, and families in the community.
leoweekly.com
The Deadly Consequences Of One Lie
ON. AUG. 22, I learned about the suicide of Chris Wells, a leader in the Breonna Taylor Protests. I would rarely be at Injustice Square Park and not see Chris. He could not be missed — tall, slender, well-dressed, often donning sunglasses. He towered above others in the crowd, often with a megaphone in his hand. Some people ask to be leaders. Others simply emerge as leaders. When I got the message that Chris had died, all I could think about were the shadows that linger in this city. Kentucky and I have a love, hate relationship. For all the slivers of light that I see, this is a city of shadows.
Wave 3
2 arrested in July homicide on E. St. Catherine St.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested two people in connection with a July homicide in the Germantown neighborhood. Josiah S. Hart, also known as Josie Samantha Hart, 37, of Louisville, and Gregory D. Rhodes, 52, of Louisville, are each charged with murder, theft of an auto over $10,000 and tampering with evidence.
wdrb.com
Louisville cancer patient becomes 1st in Kentucky to receive new type of brain cancer radiation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Treating an aggressive brain tumor that reoccurs is an enormous challenge, but a neurosurgery team at UofL Health recently used a new approach to treat a patient who is now making a promising recovery. Tom Shober, who lives in Louisville with his wife of 33 years,...
