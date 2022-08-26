ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga drops 18 points in international debut for DR Congo

By Tommy Call III
 5 days ago
(Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Before the Golden State Warriors return to the court to prepare for their title defense in training camp, one member of the team is representing their home country in international play.

On Friday, Jonathan Kuminga made his debut for the Congolese national team in the 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifiers in Tunisia. Kuminga and DR Congo met Cameroon in the second round of the Group F qualifier bracket.

Although Kuminga struggled to find his jumper, shooting only 4-of-15 from the field, the soon-to-be sophomore forward led Congo with a game-high 18 points. The former first-round draft pick missed all seven of his attempts from long distance but got to the free throw line, hitting 10-of-12 from the stripe. Kuminga added six boards, an assist, a steal and a block in 29 minutes.

Despite Kuminga’s 18 points, Congo DR fell to Cameroon in a close battle, 71-69.

Kuminga will be back on the floor with Congo DR on Sunday in Group F against Angola.

