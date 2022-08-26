Deborah “Deb” Kay (Bertrang) Piotter, age 51 of New Prague, died after a short illness at Ridgeview Medical Center in Le Sueur, MN on Monday, August 29, 2022. Memorial service will be on Friday, September 2, 2022 at the United Methodist Church in Le Sueur at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be on Thursday, 4:00 p.m. ~ 7:00 p.m. at the Kolden Funeral Home in Le Sueur and 1 hour prior to the service at the church on Friday morning. Celebration and lunch will follow at the Caribou Gun Club in Le Sueur, (30649 380th St.). Burial will be at a later date, St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Henderson, MN.

NEW PRAGUE, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO