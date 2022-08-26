Read full article on original website
St. Patrick and Webster advance to final weekend of Class C State Baseball Tourney
One team was expected to advance into the final round of 16 teams. The other team had never been there. But, both St. Patrick and Webster will now be playing in the final weekend of the Class C Baseball Tournament this weekend in Faribault and Dundas. St. Patrick was the...
New teaching staff starting at WEM
A number of new teaching staff and school district employees had a chance to meet Waterville Chamber of Commerce members during the New Teacher’s Luncheon held at El Molino's in Waterville Thursday, Aug. 25. The new staff were asked a few questions about themselves, their families, education, and why...
Deborah “Deb” Kay (Bertrang) Piotter, 51
Deborah “Deb” Kay (Bertrang) Piotter, age 51 of New Prague, died after a short illness at Ridgeview Medical Center in Le Sueur, MN on Monday, August 29, 2022. Memorial service will be on Friday, September 2, 2022 at the United Methodist Church in Le Sueur at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be on Thursday, 4:00 p.m. ~ 7:00 p.m. at the Kolden Funeral Home in Le Sueur and 1 hour prior to the service at the church on Friday morning. Celebration and lunch will follow at the Caribou Gun Club in Le Sueur, (30649 380th St.). Burial will be at a later date, St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Henderson, MN.
Suspect charged in New Market Bank robbery
A suspect has been charged in the December 21, 2021 robbery at New Market Bank in Elko New Market. On December 21 a robber got away with an undisclosed amount of money after presenting a note to the teller. No arrests were initially made. Recently Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar and his office drew up a Formal Complaint against Eric Raymond Martin, 58, of Dakota County, after he was arrested for alleged similar thefts.
