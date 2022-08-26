ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

CJ Coombs

The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectations

Wonders of Wildlife Museum & Aquarium, Springfield, Missouri.Robert Lawton, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. Recently, I was in Springfield, Missouri with family as my oldest grandchild is starting her journey at Missouri State University (MSU). On one afternoon, we went to the Bass Pro Shop to attend the Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium which is at the same location as Bass Pro. Overall, the displays and presentations amazed me and the time to go through the displays was well worth the experience. It took us about four hours. This isn't an experience you'll want to rush.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Dangerous Flash Flooding in the Ozarks Accompanies Severe Thunderstorms

Between one and three inches of rain per hour has fallen in the Springfield area Monday afternoon, leading to dangerous flash flooding, stranded vehicles and road closures. Check road closures as they are reported to MoDOT here with the MoDOT Traveler Information Map. We’ve had reports of three to more...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Rain Out, Heat In

The fog has lifted across the region, making for a gorgeous day with temperatures topping out in the upper 80s with sunny skies and dry conditions! Some areas of Springfield received a lot of rain Monday afternoon, with the most accumulations of 5 inches! The Springfield airport missed out on the jackpot of the heaviest rainfall, but the observations deck did receive 1.11,” which was a daily record for rainfall. The previous record was back in 1975 at 0.83.” The Gulf Moisture will be to the east of the Ozarks, which will result in dry conditions and lower humidity! The humidity level will be in the comfy category heading into the next few days. Temperatures will be steady in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. Labor Day Weekend is looking for boaters with hot temperatures!
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Small farmers in the Ozarks are having to make tough decisions

MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - Farmers across the Ozarks have been struggling with drought and high costs, causing some farmers to leave the business. Joseph McLaughlin is a small hobby farmer in Miller, and high prices have all but stopped his operation. “All the prices are so high,” said McLaughlin. “I’m...
MILLER, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Majestic sites at Elephant Rocks State Park worth the visit

Need a change of scenery? Take a weekend road trip. Springfield makes the perfect basecamp for outdoor adventures less than half a day’s drive from home. We’re here to help with a getaway guide. Elephant Rocks State Park, about three-and-a-half hours from central Springfield, is a sprawling 131...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Weekend events you can attend in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tractor trailer fire closes I-49 Bella Vista Bypass

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 1 p.m. Monday reports of tractor trailer fire on I-49 near 3 mile marker, the Bella Vista Bypass, alerted McDonald County E911. McDonald County Deputies, Pineville Fire and White Rock Fire responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Screenshot of traffic during event. Google Maps. We learn on scene as the trailer became fully...
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Springfield

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Springfield, MO Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Springfield from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

AR teen missing, could be traveling through southwest MO

BAXTER COUNTY, Ar. — A 17-year-old girl from Henderson, Arkansas, is missing and could be traveling through southwest Missouri. The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help with finding a missing teenager named Joni Raingrace Templer. According to a BCSO press release, Templer was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 at her […]
HENDERSON, AR
familydestinationsguide.com

15 Best Restaurants in Branson, MO — Top-Rated Places to Eat!

Most tourists travel to Branson to watch spectacular performances live on stage. With its great scene, this city has been popularly known as the Live Music Capital of the World. One thing you’d be looking forward to after satisfying your soul in concerts is no other than food. You...
BRANSON, MO
ksgf.com

Crash Near Galena Leaves 2 Dead

(KTTS News) — A crash in Stone County Saturday morning leaves one person dead. The Highway Patrol says 84-year-old Kenneth Runge and 80-year-old Sharon Runge, both from Kimberling City, died Saturday morning when their car ran off Highway 413 south of Galena and hit a tree.
STONE COUNTY, MO
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Hot and Sticky with Storms

Some showers and storms moving through Kansas and could spill into the Ozarks early this morning. This morning, areas west of Springfield could see a few isolated rain showers. More showers and storms will fire up later this afternoon and push south and east. Severe weather is not expected, but some stronger storms could have gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall, just like Friday afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the upper 80s for most, with a few 90 degrees sprinkled in. A better chance for showers and storms are in the forecast for Monday into Tuesday as a front passes through. Temperatures won’t be affected much by the front for daytime highs, but overnight lows will be much cooler next week.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

