The fog has lifted across the region, making for a gorgeous day with temperatures topping out in the upper 80s with sunny skies and dry conditions! Some areas of Springfield received a lot of rain Monday afternoon, with the most accumulations of 5 inches! The Springfield airport missed out on the jackpot of the heaviest rainfall, but the observations deck did receive 1.11,” which was a daily record for rainfall. The previous record was back in 1975 at 0.83.” The Gulf Moisture will be to the east of the Ozarks, which will result in dry conditions and lower humidity! The humidity level will be in the comfy category heading into the next few days. Temperatures will be steady in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. Labor Day Weekend is looking for boaters with hot temperatures!

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO