Read full article on original website
Related
Days counted for Hawaii’s last Sears store
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Everything must go! The Sears Appliances and Mattress store at Ala Moana Center is having a liquidation sale as the last Sears brick-and-mortar location in Hawaii prepares to close. The sale signs are all over the store, and everything in the store is between 10% to 30% off. Downtown resident Kimberly Rhode […]
Hawaii one step closer to possibly operating seagliders
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The company REGENT is now one step closer to commercial operation with its seagliders. According to REGENT, they reached a major design approval milestone that clears the path to begin commercial seaglider operations in locations throughout the world — possibly starting with Hawaii. The approval establishes the seaglider as a wing-in-ground effect […]
Cheetos wins most popular snack for Hawaii residents
Every state has their favorite snack they enjoy and according to one study Hawaii residents love Cheetos.
Why are Hawaii gas prices still so high?
"Just being a resident here, we're used to it because everything is super expensive here," Ala Moana resident Jay Kim said, "We're frustrated, but we're used to it. That's kind of the reaction."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hawaii reports 1,777 COVID cases
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,777 new coronavirus cases and 12 new deaths in the last week. There are 1,246 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 205 on the Big Island, 114 on Kauai, two on Lanai, 172 on Maui, five on Molokai, and 33 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
Comparing US West vs. US East tourists visiting Hawaii
There were more visitors from the U.S. West than the U.S. East in July, but that doesn't necessarily mean that they generated more money for Hawaii.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Top 10 (Week of August 29)
Honolulu (KHON2) – Start the countdown! Mikey Monis has your favorite local songs all in one place every Wednesday, when Hawaii’s Top 10 airs on Living808. Each edition of this weekly music report will showcase the 10 most popular and most requested songs on radio station Island 98.5. From Kolohe Kai to Anuhea to Maoli and more, Hawaii’s Top 10 will have you off your couch and dancing to the hottest Island hits.
First Hawaii and Hiroshima sister library
Governor David Ige and the first lady Dawn Amano-Ige visited the Hiroshima Prefectural Library on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHON2
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen – Hawaii United Okinawa Association
It’s Okinawa Week and what better way to kick it off than with the boys at the Hawaii United Okinawa Association. Sam and John meet up with Dan Nakasone who teaches them how to make three authentic Okinawan dishes. Uncle Sam and Johnny make a Buttah Shoyu Chicken that is Ahhhmazing.
Hawaii State Capitol closed until further notice
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Capitol was closed on Monday, Aug. 29, following two-weekend incidents that involved power failure “resulting from equipment damage ” in some offices on Saturday and a false fire alarm on Sunday. According to the Hawaii Department of Accounting and General Services, the outage occurred due to the shorting of […]
Hawaii’s meth trade resembles ‘Breaking Bad’
"It's never been worse. For the past four decades. Methamphetamine has been Hawaii's greatest drug threat," Hawaii High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area executive director Gary Yabuta said.
Oahu tryouts to be warriors in Jason Momoa series
In-person tryouts are happening again on Oahu, but this time, they're looking for "warrior types."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHON2
Okinawa Week: Hawaii United Okinawan Association
The Hawaii United Okinawa Association was established back in 1951 and is an umbrella organization under which there are 50 different clubs with approximately 40,000 members. The mission is to promote, preserve and perpetuate the Okinawan culture in Hawaii. Many of 50 member clubs are based on the towns and villages their ancestors came from – like Chatan, Yomitan, Ginowan or Nishihara. The Okinawan Festival is the biggest event of the year and has been going on for 40 years since 1982.
$3 movie tickets, popcorn, soda on Cinema Day in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — All movies, all formats, all showtimes — movie lovers will soon have the chance to celebrate National Cinema Day with $3 tickets to watch any movie! Consolidated Theatres said they will be participating in the one-day event at its cinema locations on Oahu and Maui. But what are movies without popcorn? That’s […]
KHON2
Deadly bird flu returns to Midwest earlier than expected
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bird flu has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months, with the highly pathogenic disease being detected in a commercial turkey flock in western Minnesota, officials said Wednesday. The disease was detected after a farm in Meeker County reported...
Hawaii Pacific Health honored for efforts during pandemic
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Members from the senate special committee on covid 19 honored Hawaii Pacific Health for helping the community during an unknown scary time for the world.
Educating Hawaii on Overdose Awareness Day
Drug overdose is one of Hawaii's worst public health crises. Throughout the islands there are numerous drug overdose prevention programs, organizations and free information.
Proposal to protect kids after strangers approach student
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was scary moments for a student from Ka’ohao School in Kailua Friday. The school said, one of its students was biking home and was approached by two men in a white truck with a black trailer. One of the men told the student to get in the truck, but the student […]
KHON2
Mississippi capital: Water everywhere, not a drop to drink
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city is grappling with multiple water problems — too much on the ground after heavy rainfall in the past week, and not enough safe water coming through the pipes for people to use. Parts of Jackson were without running water Tuesday...
Maui man accidentally shoots himself in the hand
A man at the Ukumehame Firing Range accidentally shot himself in the hand, according to Maui Police.
Comments / 0