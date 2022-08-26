ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plains Twp. fire not suspicious, chief says

Times Leader
 6 days ago
The cause of a Friday afternoon residential structure fire on Rose Avenue in Plains Township is under investigation, though nothing suspicious is suspected at this time according to Fire Chief Mark Ritsick. Ryan Evans | Times Leader

PLAINS TWP. — The cause of a residential structure fire Friday afternoon at a Rose Avenue home in Plains Township is under investigation, though nothing suspicious is suspected at this time according to Fire Chief Mark Ritsick.

‘There were residents home, but it (the fire) basically stayed on the exterior,’ Ritsick said, noting that the residents all made it out and there were no injuries. Fire crews and electric utilities workers were quick to extinguish the flames and cut power.

