Field Hockey Season Preview

The Brown Field Hockey program opens the 2022 campaign with a pair of home games at Goldberger Family Field this weekend. The Bears, under new head coach Britt Broady, play host to Saint Francis on Friday (Sept. 2) before welcoming Miami (Ohio) to College Hill on Sunday (Sept. 4). In...
Women's soccer home promotional schedule announced

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown Athletics has announced the women's soccer home promotional schedule for the 2022 season. The slate consists of nine home games with a different theme for each contest. The full women's soccer promotional schedule can be found below. Sept. 1 vs. Central Connecticut – Home Opener...
Volleyball Season Preview

The Brown volleyball team will be looking to repeat as Ivy League Champions after winning the conference title last season for the first time since 2001. Reigning Ivy League Coach of the Year Ahen Kim's squad will be looking to win back-to-back league titles since 1998-99. “Last year's team was...
Women’s Hockey Releases 2022-23 Schedule

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown women's hockey program has unveiled its schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The Bears are slated for 29 games, including 14 at Meehan Auditorium and 22 against ECAC Hockey opponents. "The ECAC is the most competitive conference from top to bottom so we are...
