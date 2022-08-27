ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Yardbarker

Report: Tony La Russa on indefinite leave from White Sox

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will be away from the team indefinitely due to a medical issue, according to a report. La Russa missed Tuesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals due to an unspecified medical issue. On Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that La Russa was undergoing further testing and would be away from the team indefinitely.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Braves, Mets do something for the first time since All-Star break

The Braves fell in two of three games to the Cardinals over the weekend as the Mets took three of four against the Rockies. Atlanta currently trails New York in the NL East race by 3.0 games as both clubs enter an off-day on Monday. However, over the weekend, the two teams did something that they hadn’t done since the All-Star break — lost their respective matchups on the same day.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Brewers Analyst Has A Message About Josh Hader Hate

The Milwaukee Brewers shocked the entire baseball world when they shipped their former All-Star closer Josh Hader off to the San Diego Padres. Now, they don’t look so crazy for having done that. While Taylor Rogers hasn’t exactly been what they were hoping for, Hader’s struggles out in San...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Anaheim, CA
Yardbarker

MLB Analyst Applauds Adam Wainwright For His Actions

Last night before the ESPN showdown between the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals, we got a chance to see what it’s like for pitchers as they prepare for their starts. Adam Wainwright put on a masterclass while mic’d up as he prepared for his start, and we got a good look at his pregame routine, while also learning a few things about pitching.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Watch: Ump Caught Swearing on Hot Mic During Padres-Giants Game

A Major League Baseball umpire accidentally was heard dropping an expletive over the loud speakers at Oracle Park in San Francisco Tuesday night in the Giants' game against the San Diego Padres. In the top of the second inning, Padres' first baseman Brandon Drury grounded into an inning-ending double play,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees new outfielder Harrison Bader’s great progress update

The New York Yankees desperately need some new blood in the batting order and on the defensive side, especially after a tough West Coast road trip. The team has one game left against the Los Angeles Angels before traveling to Tampa Bay and then taking on the Minnesota Twins at home, but they are nearing a point in the season where they expect to get multiple players back — likely in mid-September.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Watch: Aaron Judge Blasts 51st Home Run of 2022, On Pace for 63

Judge has now homered in five of the Yankees' last eight games, regaining his pace towards passing fellow Yankees' great Roger Maris for the all-time American League home run crown. Judge now needs just ten home runs to catch Maris' single-season American League record of 61. He's now on pace...
MLB
Yardbarker

Media personality blasts Cleveland fans for not supporting, respecting Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians easily defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 at Progressive Field in downtown Cleveland on Tuesday evening to improve to 68-59 overall. Heading into Wednesday's MLB action, the first-place Guardians held a slim one-and-a-half game lead over the second-place Minnesota Twins in the American League Central standings. That's quite an impressive feat so late into the season considering Spotrac notes that the Guardians are currently 27th out of 30 clubs in payroll totals.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

The Mariners Have A Promising Stat In Their Favor

The Seattle Mariners have turned things around after a rough start to the 2022 season. The team went 90-72 last season and finished just short of the postseason, but this year, they look like a serious threat to reach the playoffs and potentially even make a deep run. This is...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

Royals Planning To Select Daniel Mengden

The Royals have listed right-hander Daniel Mengden as the probable starter for tomorrow’s game against the White Sox (h/t to Anne Rogers of MLB.com). They’ll have to formally select his contract to add him to the roster, but they won’t need to make any corresponding moves to do so. Active rosters expand from 26 to 28 players with the calendar flipping to September, and Kansas City already has an opening on the 40-man roster.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Yankees manager Aaron Boone calls out Gleyber Torres for bad error

The New York Yankees lost a disappointing game against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night, 4–3. Starting pitcher Frankie Montas gave up four earned runs on eight hits across 6.0 innings. All four runs came courtesy of homers, with the final blow coming off the bat of Shohei Ohtani, who drove in Mike Trout to give the Angels a two-run lead in the bottom of the 5th inning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

