Jacksonville, FL

Action News Jax

SPOTLIGHT: Labor Day weekend full of events

Jacksonville, Fl — The third will (hopefully) be the charm for Rod Stewart, who kicks off Labor Day Weekend with his long-awaited performance at Daily’s Place. Stewart was set to perform on August 25, 2020, then August 17, 2021. Both times were rescheduled due to COVID-19. Thursday, Sept....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Hip-Hop $uicideboy$ – Thursday, September 1. New Orleans hip-hop duo $uicideboy$ perform at Daily’s Place amphitheater in Downtown Jacksonville with Maxo Kream, Ski Mask the Slump God and Snot on Thursday. Tickets | Map. Bluegrass. Serene Green – Friday, September 2. Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
904happyhour.com

Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend

It's an eventful week for Duuuval, with two iconic days: Labor Day and 904 Day! So get your friends together, grab tickets to a concert, enjoy delicious local eats, and laugh till your cheeks hurt at an improv comedy show. We hope you'll find something fun from our curated list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
904happyhour.com

Vintage Market Days Comes to Jacksonville

SAVE THE DATE! VINTAGE MARKET DAYS COMING TO JACKSONVILLE DEC. 2-4 Antique dealers, vintage-inspired artisans + local artists will descend upon Clay County Fairgrounds. ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida (August 31, 2022) – Just in time for holiday shopping, Vintage Market Days Jacksonville will bring more than 120 unique, vintage-inspired vendors to one place – making gift-giving for everyone on your ‘Nice List’ a breeze. From homemade candles and home décor to vintage furniture, original artwork, clothing, and much more, the three-day event will be held Friday, December 2nd through Sunday, December 4th at Clay County Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs, Florida.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

City issues permit to build-out Scramblers in Deerwood Village Mall

Scramblers is building-out in Deerwood Village Mall now that the city issued a permit to renovate space in the Deerwood/Baymeadows area for one of the company’s first area restaurants. The city issued a permit Aug. 30 for Skyline Construction Inc. to renovate a 3,318-square-foot space at 9940 Old Baymeadows...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Vermont-based wine shop buys Brooklyn property

Dedalus, a Vermont-based wine shop, plans to open a store in Brooklyn, according to The Urban Division of commercial real estate firm Colliers. Through Dedalus RE Jax LLC of Burlington, Vermont, Dedalus acquired the former Liddy’s Machine Shop at 825 Dora St. in Brooklyn, The Urban Division said on Instagram.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
msn.com

Downed Power Line Catches Fire

Occurred on August 22, 2022 / USA: "I was driving home from work during a thunderstorm in Jacksonville, FL on Atlantic Blvd near I295. I saw a transformer blow and the stoplights started to flash yellow. I started to go forward and then the power line d.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Summer storms strike hard on Nassau County infrastructure

County roads are having a tough time holding up. Development, climate change and lack of resources or timely upkeep all factor into deteriorating infrastructure. Everyday weather shouldn’t cause roadways to become impassable, yet that’s the situation. “Bear with us on the rain,” Nassau County Commissioner Thomas Ford said...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Daily News

Partial restoration of the Ocklawaha River will bring prosperity to Putnam County

Partial restoration of the Ocklawaha River will provide needed economic benefits for Putnam County. These include expanded recreation opportunities, increased revenues from nature-based tourism and the provision of smart development packages for Putnam County like additional boat ramps, parking areas and shore fishing platforms. It is also important to emphasize the positive impact that restoration of the Ocklawaha River would have on the St. Johns River, the most important river in Florida, and on the local economies of Palatka and Welaka.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Jenese Harris becomes first African-American woman to report a weathercast on WJXT in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a typical Sunday evening of news, but history was in the making. As News4JAX Anchor and Reporter Jenese Harris approached the weather greenscreen for the 10 o’clock news, years of hard work and determination were finally bringing forth a significant moment in her life and in journalism history. However, quietly Harris saw this coming years ago.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
exoticspotter.com

Bentley Flying Spur | Spotted in Jacksonville, Florida

I saw this sweet Flying Spur at the Town Center this evening. I haven’t seen a new Flying Spur in well over a year. I got some awesome shots this evening that I will be posting soon. Spotted by. Like It? Hate It?. Help the community by flagging poor...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Greenhouse Bar owners say mobile plant shop trailer was stolen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville family is upset after they say their greenhouse trailer was stolen from in front of their home Saturday in the Avondale neighborhood. Jennifer Ness and Lauren Henry own the Greenhouse Bar mobile plant shop. They said it’s the first mobile plant shop in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

