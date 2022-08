In September 2017, the site of a former auto parts shop officially became a concert venue and opened its doors to Kansas City. At 601 E. Truman Road in Kansas City, Missouri, the Truman sprang to life on the site of what used to be Sterling Engine Parts. While the walls still feature nods to its previous occupant through original signs and photos of the old shop, the building has been bringing people together to enjoy music ever since.

