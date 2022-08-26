ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, NC

ncsu.edu

Bradford Pear Bounty Back With Two Events This Fall

The Bradford Pear Bounty is back! After a successful inaugural event in April, NC’s Bradford Pear Bounty is coming to two new towns this fall: October 15, 2022 in Matthews (Mecklenburg County) and October 22, 2022 in Monroe (Union County). This program encourages homeowners to remove their landscape Bradford...
MATTHEWS, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Stanly County men sentenced for stealing paving company vehicles

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Stanly County men charged with stealing paving company vehicles have been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of North Carolina announced. Stanly County resident Douglas Mauldin, 52, will serve 14 months and spend another three years under supervision after facing charges that included stolen […]
STANLY COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Greensboro cracks down on panhandling at busy intersections

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Driving around Greensboro, you might have noticed some new signs at busy intersections asking people to stay off the medians. Some signs read "no standing or sitting any time". WFMY News 2 spoke with city officials Tuesday to find out why the signs are going up.
GREENSBORO, NC
The Richmond Observer

Rockingham Police charge 2 in Browder Park break-in

ROCKINGHAM — A man and woman are facing criminal charges after allegedly being caught breaking into a local gym. According to the Rockingham Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Browder Park Gymnasium early the morning of Aug. 29 following an alarm activation. When the officers arrived, they reportedly...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Former Alamance County EMS director dies

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County is saying goodbye to longtime public servant John Breitmeir who died over the weekend. For decades, he worked for county EMS and the county rescue squad. Breitmeier was the first EMS director for Alamance County, taking the job in 1973. He kept the...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

$2,000 in cigarettes stolen from High Falls store

On Sunday, Aug. 21, someone broke into the Quick’n Easy store in High Falls. Moore County deputies responded to an alarm at the store on Highway 22 in the early morning hours. When deputies arrived, the lock on the front door had been broken, and no one was on scene.
HIGH FALLS, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

APD, sheriff’s department team up with ALE agents in statewide operation

Thursday night, Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) special agents partnered with Aberdeen Police Department, Moore County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies in a statewide operation that yielded numerous arrests, charges and the seizure of drugs, guns, and cash, according to a press release from North Carolina Department of Public Safety on Aug. 27.
ABERDEEN, NC
CBS 17

North Carolina woman charged with felony food stamp fraud: sheriff

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing felony fraud charges after an investigation, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On April 16, ACSO detectives were contacted by the Department of Social Services about a possible case of fraud in Alamance County. According to the ACSO, DSS found reason to believe that Shontryail […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

Rising natural gas prices push up Duke Energy electric rates in NC

Higher fuel costs and new renewable energy programs are pushing up rates for Duke Energy customers in most of western and central North Carolina. Residential rates will increase 9.5% on Sept. 1 at Duke Energy Carolinas, which includes Charlotte, Durham, Winston-Salem and Greensboro. That's $10.10 a month for a typical customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, pushing the typical bill to $116.33, according to the utility company.
GREENSBORO, NC
wfdd.org

Thousands of gallons of raw sewage were released into Peter's Creek last week

Nearly 80,000 gallons of raw sewage was released in Peter’s Creek in Winston-Salem last week, and the public wasn’t notified until days later. The spill occurred on Tuesday near 415 Northwest Boulevard in Winston-Salem. Gale Ketteler, with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities, says 79,500 gallons of wastewater were discharged into the creek in the Yadkin-Pee Dee River Basin.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

