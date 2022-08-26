Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
School year begins with almost 400 teaching vacancies in major North Carolina district
Almost 400 teaching positions remain open as students return to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in North Carolina on Monday. In addition to the 390 teaching positions that remain unfilled, there are an additional 38 vacancies for bus drivers, according to a spokesperson for the district. The shortage affects the second-largest school district...
ncsu.edu
Bradford Pear Bounty Back With Two Events This Fall
The Bradford Pear Bounty is back! After a successful inaugural event in April, NC’s Bradford Pear Bounty is coming to two new towns this fall: October 15, 2022 in Matthews (Mecklenburg County) and October 22, 2022 in Monroe (Union County). This program encourages homeowners to remove their landscape Bradford...
Stanly News & Press
REGIONAL: Canadian packaging company to expand U.S. operations in Thomasville
Raleigh, N.C. – Imaflex USA, Inc., a flexible packaging manufacturer, will add 37 new jobs in Davidson County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. The company will invest up to $15 million for a major building expansion along with capital equipment for its U.S. production site in Thomasville. “Imaflex’s decision...
Stanly County men sentenced for stealing paving company vehicles
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Stanly County men charged with stealing paving company vehicles have been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of North Carolina announced. Stanly County resident Douglas Mauldin, 52, will serve 14 months and spend another three years under supervision after facing charges that included stolen […]
Letter to the editor | Loch Haven Golf Course to close
After 51 wonderful years, Loch Haven Golf Course is officially closing its doors effective August 24, 2022. The property has been sold to a private owner and will no longer continue as a golf course. We would like to thank all the golfers of Richmond County and the surrounding counties...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro cracks down on panhandling at busy intersections
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Driving around Greensboro, you might have noticed some new signs at busy intersections asking people to stay off the medians. Some signs read "no standing or sitting any time". WFMY News 2 spoke with city officials Tuesday to find out why the signs are going up.
cbs17
North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement arrest UNC student, witnesses share concerns
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)–North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agents made 189 arrests during a statewide operation Thursday. One of those incidents involving a UNC Chapel Hill student has some people concerned and prompted two people to call 911 when they saw what was happening. One of the 911 callers...
Rockingham Police charge 2 in Browder Park break-in
ROCKINGHAM — A man and woman are facing criminal charges after allegedly being caught breaking into a local gym. According to the Rockingham Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Browder Park Gymnasium early the morning of Aug. 29 following an alarm activation. When the officers arrived, they reportedly...
Former Alamance County EMS director dies
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County is saying goodbye to longtime public servant John Breitmeir who died over the weekend. For decades, he worked for county EMS and the county rescue squad. Breitmeier was the first EMS director for Alamance County, taking the job in 1973. He kept the...
Family reacts to discovery of missing North Carolina woman’s body
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The search didn’t end the way the family and friends of Heddie Dawkins had hoped it would. Family and community members spent a week searching for Heddie Dawkins, who went missing early morning Wednesday. “God is special sometimes,” said Cory Dawkins, Heddie’s grandson. “He has to take one of his […]
sandhillssentinel.com
$2,000 in cigarettes stolen from High Falls store
On Sunday, Aug. 21, someone broke into the Quick’n Easy store in High Falls. Moore County deputies responded to an alarm at the store on Highway 22 in the early morning hours. When deputies arrived, the lock on the front door had been broken, and no one was on scene.
2 women hit, killed by tractor-trailer on North Carolina highway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Family and friends of a woman killed by a tractor-trailer on US 52 tell FOX8 they believe she died trying to help someone. Elizabeth Goins, or Beth as her family called her, was kind and had a helping heart. Goins was stopped in the far right southbound lane between Ziglar Road […]
chathamjournal.com
Chatham County Board of Commissioners will hold special meeting on August 29
Pittsboro, NC – The Chatham County Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Meeting on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 1:30 PM at the Historic Courthouse, 9 Hillsboro Street, Pittsboro. The purpose of the meeting is to:. Approve Two Items on the Consent Agenda:. 1. Vote on a request...
sandhillssentinel.com
APD, sheriff’s department team up with ALE agents in statewide operation
Thursday night, Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) special agents partnered with Aberdeen Police Department, Moore County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies in a statewide operation that yielded numerous arrests, charges and the seizure of drugs, guns, and cash, according to a press release from North Carolina Department of Public Safety on Aug. 27.
North Carolina woman charged with felony food stamp fraud: sheriff
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing felony fraud charges after an investigation, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On April 16, ACSO detectives were contacted by the Department of Social Services about a possible case of fraud in Alamance County. According to the ACSO, DSS found reason to believe that Shontryail […]
whqr.org
Rising natural gas prices push up Duke Energy electric rates in NC
Higher fuel costs and new renewable energy programs are pushing up rates for Duke Energy customers in most of western and central North Carolina. Residential rates will increase 9.5% on Sept. 1 at Duke Energy Carolinas, which includes Charlotte, Durham, Winston-Salem and Greensboro. That's $10.10 a month for a typical customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, pushing the typical bill to $116.33, according to the utility company.
2 killed in wreck with tractor-trailer south of Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM — Two men were killed Monday afternoon in a collision with a tractor-trailer on U.S. 1. According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer turned left onto U.S. 1, pulling out of the truck stop near the U.S. 74 overpass around 2:30 p.m. Aug. 29. The tractor-trailer...
wfdd.org
Thousands of gallons of raw sewage were released into Peter's Creek last week
Nearly 80,000 gallons of raw sewage was released in Peter’s Creek in Winston-Salem last week, and the public wasn’t notified until days later. The spill occurred on Tuesday near 415 Northwest Boulevard in Winston-Salem. Gale Ketteler, with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities, says 79,500 gallons of wastewater were discharged into the creek in the Yadkin-Pee Dee River Basin.
Triad neighbor's cable left out in the open for two years: 2 Wants to Know
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Damian Vaughan is a fairly reasonable person. Vaughan doesn’t get upset if the grocery store is out of milk for one week, won’t scream and yell if his garbage can is the only one in the neighborhood not emptied on trash day, and won’t even make a fuss if a neighbor’s party went a bit too long and kept him up.
Child in serious condition after being struck by car in Moore County hit-and-run
Moore County, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Tuesday a child is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Moore County. SHP said a child under the age of 15 was was walking with another child when he was hit by a car on Spies Road in Moore County near the Town of Robbins.
