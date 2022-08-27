Read full article on original website
Ribbon cutting celebrates new location of Covetrus in MHK
Covetrus, a global animal-health technology and services company, with it's North America Contact Center located in Manhattan, held a ribbon cutting for the new location. Covetrus Contact Center is located on the 2nd floor above Rally House on North Manhattan Avenue. Covetrus' Contact Center interacts with clients via phone call,...
Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program announces next class of leaders
Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program has been training leaders in the north Flint Hills Region for nearly 30 years. Last week Executive Director, Jack Lindquist, announced the members of the upcoming leadership class. Members of the class are from Geary, Pottawatomie, Riley and Wabaunsee counties. The group will meet for...
Person enters Topeka middle school through unlatched door
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public School officials say an unidentified man gained access to Eisenhower Middle School early Tuesday morning through an unlatched door. Eisenhower Middle School Principal Scott Schwarz sent an email to parents after the incident. Schwarz said a staff member entered the school through a back entrance and did not properly pull the door shut. The person gained access a short time later, but Schwarz said they quickly exited the building after he was quickly viewed by school and police officials both in the building and on camera.
Manhattan woman hospitalized after punched, strangled, not allowed to call 911
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was hospitalized after a man punched her, strangled her and would not let her call 911. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, officers were called to a home in Manhattan with reports of domestic battery.
Rollover crash reported in front of elementary school
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A rollover crash has been reported just outside a Topeka elementary school. Reports from dispatch confirm at least two vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:58 p.m. on Wednesday outside of the Jay Shideler Elementary School located at 4948 SW Wanamaker Rd. One of the vehicles ended up on its side. […]
Aggieville business owners concerned after weekend crimes
MANHATTAN (KSNT) — Aggieville businesses are worried about safety. The Riley County Police Department announced a series of incidents in Aggieville that all occurred early Sunday morning. One individual allegedly fired a gun into the ground, two others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries and someone’s car was stolen. Some local businesses are […]
Two injured in crash at Claflin Rd, College Ave on Friday
MANHATTAN - Around 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 26th, Riley County Police officers responded to the report of an injury crash at the intersection of Claflin Rd. and College Ave. Officers found 21-year old, McKenzie Handley, driving a 2006 Toyota Camry had rear-ended a 2015 Chrysler 200 driven by 22-year...
K-State announces new grant program covering in-state tuition
MANHATTAN — A new grant program from Kansas State University provides eligible students with an award covering in-state tuition that remains after other grants and scholarships are applied to a student's account, helping those who need it most. The award, known as the Land Grant Promise, provides tuition-free undergraduate...
UPDATE: Charges upgraded, bond raised $75K for MHK man
Riley County Police Department says charges for Joshua Garrison have been changed to aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery in connection with a Tuesday incident. Bond for Garrison was increased to $75,000 following his first court appearance on Wednesday, August 31. . . . Around 4:00 p.m. on...
Riley County Arrest Report August 31
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. GLENN WILBUR BENNETT, 52, Manhattan, Criminal damage to property; without consent value <$1,000; Bond $2,000. MICHAEL ANTHONY JONES, 47, Topeka, Distribute certain stimulant,...
Geary County Booking Photos Aug. 29
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Fyone Porte, DUI-liquor, Improper driving on laned road, Arrested 8/28. Adam Branshaw,...
Three Topeka men arrested for aggravated robbery Saturday afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Topeka men were arrested Saturday after TPD officers responded to a report of an aggravated robbery. On Saturday just before 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15th St. As a result of the investigation, three Topeka men were arrested for aggravated robbery.
Update: County attorney requests further investigation into Emporia football misconduct
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Lyon County Attorney, Marc Goodman has requested “further investigation” by law enforcement into alleged misconduct by members of the Emporia Football team. Goodman had said early Tuesday morning that he has case reports from the Emporia football investigation and it’s under review. This after allegations of misconduct surfaced concerning the Emporia […]
Trial date set for suspect in 2020 Topeka homicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trial date has been set for the suspect in a 2020 homicide in Topeka. Tony Baird, 31, of Topeka, faces charges for first-degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm, and aggravated assault in the death of Jerrie Ross. He will appear for a pre-trial hearing on January 9th, and then for a jury trial beginning February 21st.
Mystery surrounds “incident” at Topeka West
TOPEKA (KSNT) – 27 News is looking for answers after the principal at a local high school sent a vague note to parents Thursday afternoon. “Law enforcement officials are addressing a report regarding a former Topeka West student,” principal John Buckendorff said. “Students and staff have remained safe, instruction is continuing without disruption and law enforcement is addressing […]
FOOTBALL FRIDAYS: Rock Creek at Southeast of Saline to be live streamed
Rock Creek Mustangs start off regular season play on Friday, September 2nd at Southeast of Saline High School against the Trojans. Salina Post, a partner of Little Apple Post, will be live streaming the game for those who are unable to make the trek. The game kicks off at 7:00...
2022 Preseason Profile: Riley County Football
After a dominant 9-1 2021 campaign, the Riley County Falcons underwent a full makeover, graduating 18 of their 22 starters ahead of the 2022 season. Those changes also came with a drop in classification, and Coach Willimon’s squad will enter Class 2A for his second year at the Falcon’s helm.
Teen arrested for taking gun to Topeka school
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teenager had his first appearance in court Friday morning, accused of having a gun at a Topeka school. Victor Fuentes, Jr., 18, was arrested the same day a Topeka West High School principal sent a vague note to parents indicating there was an incident involving a former student and that all […]
Woman found Kan. drug suspect parked in her driveway
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a an arrest. Just after 5a.m. Friday, a citizen called the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center regarding a suspicious vehicle parked in her driveway with a male driver, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. A Drug Recognition Expert...
Single-vehicle crash east of Topeka on US-40
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of US-40 and SE Shadden in Tecumseh Monday morning. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, no lanes are closed but drivers are encouraged to use caution.
