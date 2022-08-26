ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Indiana reports 9,762 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
WISH-TV

Common prescription steroid disrupts brain function, new study finds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to a new study, a common prescription steroid used to treat multiple conditions may disrupt brain function. The powerful drugs are called glucocorticoids. They are used to fight inflammation caused by autoimmune diseases and asthma. Scientists in the U.K. looked at 779 brain scans of...
WISH-TV

Bird flu found in small Elkhart County flock; state’s 14th infected of 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A small flock of chickens, ducks and geese in Elkhart County is the 14th in Indiana found to have bird flu, state officials said Tuesday. The flock is the fourth in Elkhart County to be found positive for avian influenza, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health reports. The flock confirmed Tuesday is a noncommercial, hobby flock, and the earlier three flocks in Elkhart County involved commercial poultry operations.
WISH-TV

Companies address high levels of lead detected in Indiana water lines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High levels of lead have been detected in the water lines across parts of Indiana. Those levels have prompted health care company CareSource to join forces with a digital safety monitoring company, 120Water, in an effort to clean up the state’s water supply. “Through the...
WISH-TV

Son’s sudden death could lead Indiana to fix how 911 works

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Did the inability of one 911 system to talk to another across a county line cost a 30-year-old Indianapolis man his life?. A common misconception is that 911 callers get the closest available first responders; that is not always the case. Boundaries for counties can get in the way.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Winds damage drive-in theater, high school football scoreboard

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm warnings also were issued Monday in many parts of Indiana, and reports of damage came into the National Weather Service offices in the state. Storms in northwest Indiana had wind gusts up to 80 mph. A trained weather spotter reported an outdoor movie theater’s screen...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Air Supply brings tour to Indiana next month

Their millions of fans around the world are known as “airheads,” crazy about the music of Air Supply. The Australian duo is celebrating their 47th anniversary this year, and their tour is making two upcoming stops in Indiana. Graham Russel, singer-songwriter and guitarist, joined us Tuesday on “All...
WISH-TV

Police confirm cause of death of Connersville man

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police confirmed the death of a Connersville man found in a cemetery as a result of a gunshot wound. According to a statement, an autopsy was performed on the body of Thomas Combs, 53. Combs was found in the early morning of Aug. 17 in...
WISH-TV

Silver Alert canceled for man missing from Rushville

RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from Rushville. That’s about 49 miles southeast of Indianapolis. He’s believed to be in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance. William Farley, 91, was last seen Tuesday around 8:20 a.m. Police...
WISH-TV

Search of Wabash River in Peru may be connected to Kegan Kline

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. The Murder Sheet podcast, a News 8 newsgathering partner, shared photos showing divers in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians.
WISH-TV

Police find bodies of man, woman in Fishers home

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A man and a woman were found dead Wednesday morning in a home on Forsythia Lane, Fishers Police Department said in a news release Wednesday afternoon. The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office will be responsible for releasing the names of the deceased, the release says.
WISH-TV

Mayor defends city from international critics after shooting of 3 Dutch commandos

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mayor of Indianapolis is defending the city from international criticism following the shooting of three Dutch commandos. I-Team 8 has been told the three Dutch Commando Corps soldiers got into a fight on South Meridian Street. The soldiers deescalated the fight and returned to a hotel in the 100 block of South Meridian Street, but they didn’t go inside right away.
