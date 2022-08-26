Read full article on original website
Indiana reports 9,762 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths in previous week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Scientists find no association between statins and pain, urge patients to continue taking pills
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Strong new evidence has emerged questioning the association between cholesterol lowering drugs and muscle pain, stiffness, and weakness. Previous research shows the medications–known as statins–are linked to the common symptoms. As a result, many patients stop taking their pills. A groundbreaking new study shows...
Common prescription steroid disrupts brain function, new study finds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to a new study, a common prescription steroid used to treat multiple conditions may disrupt brain function. The powerful drugs are called glucocorticoids. They are used to fight inflammation caused by autoimmune diseases and asthma. Scientists in the U.K. looked at 779 brain scans of...
Bird flu found in small Elkhart County flock; state’s 14th infected of 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A small flock of chickens, ducks and geese in Elkhart County is the 14th in Indiana found to have bird flu, state officials said Tuesday. The flock is the fourth in Elkhart County to be found positive for avian influenza, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health reports. The flock confirmed Tuesday is a noncommercial, hobby flock, and the earlier three flocks in Elkhart County involved commercial poultry operations.
Companies address high levels of lead detected in Indiana water lines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High levels of lead have been detected in the water lines across parts of Indiana. Those levels have prompted health care company CareSource to join forces with a digital safety monitoring company, 120Water, in an effort to clean up the state’s water supply. “Through the...
School corporations apply for waivers as nationwide free-meal policy ends
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The nutrition director for one school corporation said Monday the COVID-19 pandemic exposed how many students depend on free meals to get through the day. Perry Township Schools are one of at least 12 to 18 school corporations in Indiana that is applying for a district-wide...
Son’s sudden death could lead Indiana to fix how 911 works
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Did the inability of one 911 system to talk to another across a county line cost a 30-year-old Indianapolis man his life?. A common misconception is that 911 callers get the closest available first responders; that is not always the case. Boundaries for counties can get in the way.
Gov. Holcomb signs executive order to minimize fuel supply disruption following Whiting refinery fire
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Governor Eric Holcomb on Monday signed an executive order relaxing certain regulations to minimize disruption to the state’s fuel supply following Wednesday’s electrical fire at the BP Whiting refinery. The fire forced BP to shut down the Lake County facility, which is about 15...
How accurate has Old Farmers’ Almanac been in recent years for Indiana winters?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The upcoming winter will be “cold, snowy” for Indiana and the Midwest, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac winter outlook released Tuesday. This outlook should not be confused with the Farmers’ Almanac, which is its rival publication. Meteorological winter is from December...
How an Indianapolis street fight turned into an international incident
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An arrest has been made and Dutch detectives have been sent to Indianapolis after three Royal Netherlands Army soldiers were shot, one fatally, after a downtown street fight. Court documents acquired by News 8 shed some light on what led up to the fatal shooting of...
DNA links remains found in 1985 to living Lafayette relative of girl missing since 1978
ELK VALLEY, Tenn. (WISH) — A DNA match with a living relative this week helped investigators identify a girl who’d been missing more than four decades from Tippecanoe County, Indiana, authorities say. Tracy Sue Walker, 15, was reported as missing in 1978, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said...
Winds damage drive-in theater, high school football scoreboard
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm warnings also were issued Monday in many parts of Indiana, and reports of damage came into the National Weather Service offices in the state. Storms in northwest Indiana had wind gusts up to 80 mph. A trained weather spotter reported an outdoor movie theater’s screen...
Air Supply brings tour to Indiana next month
Their millions of fans around the world are known as “airheads,” crazy about the music of Air Supply. The Australian duo is celebrating their 47th anniversary this year, and their tour is making two upcoming stops in Indiana. Graham Russel, singer-songwriter and guitarist, joined us Tuesday on “All...
Black men open up about unlearning standards of masculinity, healing from trauma
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Recovering from trauma is an individual experience. Pastor Kenneth Sullivan Jr. says making strides in healing is a challenging process. He says it’s not uncommon for some Black men to feel like they have nowhere to turn to and no one who understands their struggles.
Police confirm cause of death of Connersville man
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police confirmed the death of a Connersville man found in a cemetery as a result of a gunshot wound. According to a statement, an autopsy was performed on the body of Thomas Combs, 53. Combs was found in the early morning of Aug. 17 in...
Silver Alert canceled for man missing from Rushville
RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from Rushville. That’s about 49 miles southeast of Indianapolis. He’s believed to be in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance. William Farley, 91, was last seen Tuesday around 8:20 a.m. Police...
Search of Wabash River in Peru may be connected to Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. The Murder Sheet podcast, a News 8 newsgathering partner, shared photos showing divers in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians.
Investigation into death of IU student leads to charges against Bloomington man
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man was charged Tuesday in connection with the death of an Indiana University student found dead earlier this month. Eric Montgomery is charged with rape when victim is mentally disabled or deficient and furnishing alcohol to a minor according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Police find bodies of man, woman in Fishers home
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A man and a woman were found dead Wednesday morning in a home on Forsythia Lane, Fishers Police Department said in a news release Wednesday afternoon. The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office will be responsible for releasing the names of the deceased, the release says.
Mayor defends city from international critics after shooting of 3 Dutch commandos
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mayor of Indianapolis is defending the city from international criticism following the shooting of three Dutch commandos. I-Team 8 has been told the three Dutch Commando Corps soldiers got into a fight on South Meridian Street. The soldiers deescalated the fight and returned to a hotel in the 100 block of South Meridian Street, but they didn’t go inside right away.
