Texas State

abc7amarillo.com

Does corporal punishment help correct behavior at schools? Studies say no

AUSTIN, Texas — In a controversial move, a Missouri school district approved bringing back paddling or corporal punishment to discipline its students. It’s prompted discussions about the disciplinary measure in Texas. ‘Paddling’ is a common word that’s used but in Texas, the correct term is corporal punishment. Since...
TEXAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Biden touts 'Safer America Plan' during stop in Pennsylvania

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WHP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday traveled to Pennsylvania to lay out the details of his Safer America Plan. The plan was announced on July 21, but his remarks were postponed after he tested positive for COVID-19. Every parent should be able to know when their kid goes to school or when they walk the street that their kid will come home safely," Biden said while addressing the crowd at Wilkes University. "When it comes to public safety in this nation the answer is not defund the police, it’s fund the police."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Oklahoma AG releases guidance clarifying State abortion laws

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor released a guidance document for law enforcement on abortion, saying the ongoing campaign by the abortion industry is confusing and misleading the public about the state's abortion laws. O'Connor said the abortion industry is causing confusion about abortion laws ever...
OKLAHOMA STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Report: Electricity prices rising faster in Oklahoma than any other state

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A recent report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration paints a painful picture for Oklahoma. The report reveals that Oklahoma's electricity prices are climbing at the fastest rate in the nation. From June 2021 to June 2022, electricity prices climbed from 7.3 cents per kilowatt hour to 10.87 cents per kilowatt hour across all sectors.
OKLAHOMA STATE
abc7amarillo.com

State Fair of Texas Announces 'Big Tex Choice Award' winners

The State Fair of Texas is still a month away, but we know which treats have won the Big Tex Choice Awards. The best taste in the savory group goes to the fried charcuterie board. Meats, cheeses and fruits -- tossed in olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and Italian herbs, all fried to crispy perfection.
TEXAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Oklahoma health experts expect increase in COVID-19 cases this fall

TULSA, Okla. — As the temperatures begin to drop, health experts expect COVID-19 cases to climb. "We would expect to see a slight increase in the number of cases over the next few weeks or even over the next month, especially because school is back in session, people are getting back together," explained state epidemiologist Jolianne Stone.
OKLAHOMA STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Rum Creek now biggest fire in Oregon, surpassing 10,000 acres

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. The fire started Aug. 17 when lightning moved across the region. Officials at the Northwest...
OREGON STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Heavy rain, scattered thunderstorms likely today

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Isolated thunderstorms continue to meander through the Texas Panhandle this morning (interactive radar). This may force a few to take the rain jacket out the door to work and school but would be a good idea for all of us as another round is anticipated this afternoon which will likely be more widespread than what is being observed this morning.
ENVIRONMENT

