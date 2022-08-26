Read full article on original website
Related
abc7amarillo.com
Does corporal punishment help correct behavior at schools? Studies say no
AUSTIN, Texas — In a controversial move, a Missouri school district approved bringing back paddling or corporal punishment to discipline its students. It’s prompted discussions about the disciplinary measure in Texas. ‘Paddling’ is a common word that’s used but in Texas, the correct term is corporal punishment. Since...
abc7amarillo.com
Biden touts 'Safer America Plan' during stop in Pennsylvania
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WHP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday traveled to Pennsylvania to lay out the details of his Safer America Plan. The plan was announced on July 21, but his remarks were postponed after he tested positive for COVID-19. Every parent should be able to know when their kid goes to school or when they walk the street that their kid will come home safely," Biden said while addressing the crowd at Wilkes University. "When it comes to public safety in this nation the answer is not defund the police, it’s fund the police."
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma AG releases guidance clarifying State abortion laws
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor released a guidance document for law enforcement on abortion, saying the ongoing campaign by the abortion industry is confusing and misleading the public about the state's abortion laws. O'Connor said the abortion industry is causing confusion about abortion laws ever...
abc7amarillo.com
Texas school district rejects 'In God We Trust' signs featuring rainbows, Arabic
When a North Texas parent attempted to donate “In God We Trust” signs written in Arabic and decorated with rainbow colors, the school board president informed him that schools already have enough posters displaying the national motto. Governor Greg Abbott signed a law in 2021requiring schools to display...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc7amarillo.com
Texas gas companies face $5,000 fine for failing to prepare for extreme weather
NOTE: This story's headline was edited for length -- Texas gas companies face $5,000 fine for failing to prepare for extreme weather under new rules approved 18 months after grid failure. A year and a half after a severe winter storm nearly collapsed the state’s power grid, Texas oil and...
abc7amarillo.com
New Mexico Governor issues pardons to 6 individuals, including 'Toy Box Killer' survivor
SANTA FE, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday issued executive clemency to six individuals convicted of crimes in New Mexico. Cynthia Jaramillo, a survivor of serial killer David Parker Ray, was pardoned. Jaramillo had a felony drug charge on her record. Jaramillo was kidnapped by Ray...
abc7amarillo.com
Report: Electricity prices rising faster in Oklahoma than any other state
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A recent report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration paints a painful picture for Oklahoma. The report reveals that Oklahoma's electricity prices are climbing at the fastest rate in the nation. From June 2021 to June 2022, electricity prices climbed from 7.3 cents per kilowatt hour to 10.87 cents per kilowatt hour across all sectors.
abc7amarillo.com
State Fair of Texas Announces 'Big Tex Choice Award' winners
The State Fair of Texas is still a month away, but we know which treats have won the Big Tex Choice Awards. The best taste in the savory group goes to the fried charcuterie board. Meats, cheeses and fruits -- tossed in olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and Italian herbs, all fried to crispy perfection.
RELATED PEOPLE
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma health experts expect increase in COVID-19 cases this fall
TULSA, Okla. — As the temperatures begin to drop, health experts expect COVID-19 cases to climb. "We would expect to see a slight increase in the number of cases over the next few weeks or even over the next month, especially because school is back in session, people are getting back together," explained state epidemiologist Jolianne Stone.
abc7amarillo.com
Wendy's parking lot fight turns violent, one man in hospital with stab wounds
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Wendy's employee is facing aggravated assault charges after police say he stabbed a coworker in the restaurant's parking lot. Wilkes-Barre City Police responded to a reported stabbing at the Wendy's on Kidder Street at around 10:30 PM on Sunday. Officers found the victim,...
abc7amarillo.com
Rum Creek now biggest fire in Oregon, surpassing 10,000 acres
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. The fire started Aug. 17 when lightning moved across the region. Officials at the Northwest...
abc7amarillo.com
Heavy rain, scattered thunderstorms likely today
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Isolated thunderstorms continue to meander through the Texas Panhandle this morning (interactive radar). This may force a few to take the rain jacket out the door to work and school but would be a good idea for all of us as another round is anticipated this afternoon which will likely be more widespread than what is being observed this morning.
Comments / 0