Pittsburgh, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Megabus expanding services to connect Pittsburgh with 22 other cities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the largest bus companies in North America is expanding in Pennsylvania.Megabus announced it's partnering with Fullington Trailways to connect Pittsburgh with 22 cities.The partnership also connects State College, Philadelphia, Harrisburg and New York City with other cities. "We're excited to have the opportunity to embark on this partnership to expand service throughout Pennsylvania," said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for megabus.com in a press release. "As the demand for travel continues to grow, these new routes will offer many convenient new options for our customers and will be a great addition to our existing network."  Megabus didn't list all the cities, but said the new schedules are already available online and trips begin on Thursday. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

McKees Rocks Man Cited For Defiant Trespass At Rivers Casino After Receiving Life-time Ban

(File Photo of Rivers Casino) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) Pa State Police at the Rivers Casino are reporting that they have cited 25-year-old Shane Golling of McKees Rocks with Defiant Criminal Trespass after he was identified as being on Casino property at 2:15 AM Wednesday morning after he was issued a lifetime ban in 2018. Summary charges were filed at the local magistrates office.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Wexford, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Mckees Rocks, PA
West Virginia State
Morgantown, PA
foodmanufacturing.com

Bourbon Barrel Manufacturer Announces Pennsylvania Mill

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, a manufacturer of world-class bourbon barrels, will create 51 new jobs when it opens its first Pennsylvania facility in Clarion County. “Manufacturing has always been part of the heritage and lifeblood of this region and our...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

10 Pittsburgh Festivals This Fall You Won’t Want to Miss

As summertime wanes and the leaves begin to turn, a wide variety of festivals are returning to Pittsburgh — some for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic — to liven up the earliest days of fall. Whether you’re looking for celebrations of food, football,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia man wins nearly $500,000 at Rivers Casino when four aces are beat by royal flush, triggering the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) --A West Virginia man playing Texas hold'em suffered one of the worst bad beats you can imagine -- and came away as a big winner as a result.On Thursday afternoon at the Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh's North Shore, Benjamin Flanagan, of West Virginia took home nearly $500,000 when his four aces were beaten by a royal flush in a game of no-limit Texas hold'em. When his four aces were beat by the royal flush played by Raymond Broderson, of Wexford, the Rivers' 'Bad Beat Jackpot' was triggered. Broderson won over $368,000 with the winning hand. When the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Gucci to establish store at Ross Park Mall

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Gucci, the famed Italian luxury brand, will soon be joining the upscale line-up of retailers at Ross Park Mall. “Coming soon” signs were recently posted in the mall where a new store is coming and a spokeswoman for the mall’s ownership, Simon Property Group, confirmed Gucci is set to establish a new store at Ross Park.
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Tar and Chipping Starts in Beaver County This Week

(​Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is announcing seal coating operations on various roadways in Beaver County will begin Tuesday, August 30 weather permitting. Lane restrictions will occur during the mobile seal coating operations. Work will occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through late September on the following roadways:
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

The Best of Beaver County for September 1, 2022 is Beaver County Sheriff Tony Guy

(Beaver County, PA) The Best of Beaver County is easy to discover; it’s right on your radio! Tune in this and every Thursday from 11 to 11:30 A.M. for “The Best of Beaver County”, an innovative radio program on WBVP and WMBA presented by St. Barnabas. The show is hosted by Mike Romigh and is dedicated to shining light on the great things going on right here in local neighborhoods, and the people that are making it happen. Find out what all the buzz is about by joining “The Best Of Beaver County”.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's land bank hasn't rehabbed a single blighted house in its 9 years

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh rarely loses to Cleveland in football, but the same can't be said about turning around blighted properties. The score is a lopsided 12,000-0.Both cities have a huge problem with vacant decaying houses, but while Cleveland's land bank is making a dent, Pittsburgh's hasn't rehabbed a single house.  When the mills closed and our population declined, many of our towns and cities were left with streets of vacant and decaying houses. There are tens of thousands throughout Allegheny County, and James Giles lives in the one inhabitable house on blighted Franklin Avenue in Wilkinsburg."Money into them or...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf: New Jobs for Clarion County as Global Company Speyside Bourbon Cooperage Chooses PA for New Manufacturing Facility

DCED Acting Secretary Neil Weaver will hold a press conference at 10:00 AM today, and help break ground for the new facility at 957 Thompson Rd., Corsica, PA 15829. Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, a manufacturer of world-class bourbon barrels, will create 51 new jobs when it opens its first Pennsylvania facility in Clarion County.
CLARION COUNTY, PA

