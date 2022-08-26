Read full article on original website
Megabus expanding services to connect Pittsburgh with 22 other cities
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the largest bus companies in North America is expanding in Pennsylvania.Megabus announced it's partnering with Fullington Trailways to connect Pittsburgh with 22 cities.The partnership also connects State College, Philadelphia, Harrisburg and New York City with other cities. "We're excited to have the opportunity to embark on this partnership to expand service throughout Pennsylvania," said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for megabus.com in a press release. "As the demand for travel continues to grow, these new routes will offer many convenient new options for our customers and will be a great addition to our existing network." Megabus didn't list all the cities, but said the new schedules are already available online and trips begin on Thursday.
beavercountyradio.com
McKees Rocks Man Cited For Defiant Trespass At Rivers Casino After Receiving Life-time Ban
(File Photo of Rivers Casino) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) Pa State Police at the Rivers Casino are reporting that they have cited 25-year-old Shane Golling of McKees Rocks with Defiant Criminal Trespass after he was identified as being on Casino property at 2:15 AM Wednesday morning after he was issued a lifetime ban in 2018. Summary charges were filed at the local magistrates office.
Winning lottery ticket worth more than $600K sold in Allegheny County
MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — A winning lottery ticket worth $603,000 was sold in Allegheny County. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls drawn in Monday’s drawing. These numbers are 3-5-8-28-42. The Giant Eagle on Cochran Road in Mount Lebanon earns a $5,000 bonus for...
Truck crashes into overpass, scrapes off roof in Pittsburgh’s Woods Run neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A truck drove under an overpass and didn’t quite fit, scraping its entire roof off as it tried to drive away. According to Allegheny County 911, crews were called to the area of New Beaver and Eckert Street in Pittsburgh’s Woods Run neighborhood for reports of the accident.
foodmanufacturing.com
Bourbon Barrel Manufacturer Announces Pennsylvania Mill
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, a manufacturer of world-class bourbon barrels, will create 51 new jobs when it opens its first Pennsylvania facility in Clarion County. “Manufacturing has always been part of the heritage and lifeblood of this region and our...
pittsburghmagazine.com
10 Pittsburgh Festivals This Fall You Won’t Want to Miss
As summertime wanes and the leaves begin to turn, a wide variety of festivals are returning to Pittsburgh — some for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic — to liven up the earliest days of fall. Whether you’re looking for celebrations of food, football,...
West Virginia man wins nearly $500,000 at Rivers Casino when four aces are beat by royal flush, triggering the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) --A West Virginia man playing Texas hold'em suffered one of the worst bad beats you can imagine -- and came away as a big winner as a result.On Thursday afternoon at the Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh's North Shore, Benjamin Flanagan, of West Virginia took home nearly $500,000 when his four aces were beaten by a royal flush in a game of no-limit Texas hold'em. When his four aces were beat by the royal flush played by Raymond Broderson, of Wexford, the Rivers' 'Bad Beat Jackpot' was triggered. Broderson won over $368,000 with the winning hand. When the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'...
Von Maur department store coming to South Hills Village
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — After years of working to pivot to new uses and plans to its major malls in Pittsburgh, Indianapolis-based mall giant Simon Property Group is now ready to plug a tried and true department store into one of its anchor vacancies at South Hills Village. Davenport,...
Gucci to establish store at Ross Park Mall
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Gucci, the famed Italian luxury brand, will soon be joining the upscale line-up of retailers at Ross Park Mall. “Coming soon” signs were recently posted in the mall where a new store is coming and a spokeswoman for the mall’s ownership, Simon Property Group, confirmed Gucci is set to establish a new store at Ross Park.
beavercountyradio.com
Tar and Chipping Starts in Beaver County This Week
(Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is announcing seal coating operations on various roadways in Beaver County will begin Tuesday, August 30 weather permitting. Lane restrictions will occur during the mobile seal coating operations. Work will occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through late September on the following roadways:
beavercountyradio.com
The Best of Beaver County for September 1, 2022 is Beaver County Sheriff Tony Guy
(Beaver County, PA) The Best of Beaver County is easy to discover; it’s right on your radio! Tune in this and every Thursday from 11 to 11:30 A.M. for “The Best of Beaver County”, an innovative radio program on WBVP and WMBA presented by St. Barnabas. The show is hosted by Mike Romigh and is dedicated to shining light on the great things going on right here in local neighborhoods, and the people that are making it happen. Find out what all the buzz is about by joining “The Best Of Beaver County”.
playpennsylvania.com
Check Powerball Winning Numbers For August 27; PA Player Claims $207 Million Jackpot
Who couldn’t use a few million extra dollars? The Powerball drawing is tonight, offering a Top Prize of a whopping $115 million. The lump sum cash value of the jackpot is $65.2 million, before withholding. The previous drawing on Wednesday produced a number of big winners. A player in...
Pittsburgh's land bank hasn't rehabbed a single blighted house in its 9 years
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh rarely loses to Cleveland in football, but the same can't be said about turning around blighted properties. The score is a lopsided 12,000-0.Both cities have a huge problem with vacant decaying houses, but while Cleveland's land bank is making a dent, Pittsburgh's hasn't rehabbed a single house. When the mills closed and our population declined, many of our towns and cities were left with streets of vacant and decaying houses. There are tens of thousands throughout Allegheny County, and James Giles lives in the one inhabitable house on blighted Franklin Avenue in Wilkinsburg."Money into them or...
Target 11 sources: As many as 100 Pittsburgh officers failed new firearms test
PITTSBURGH — In August, sources tell Target 11 that as many as 100 of the approximately 830 Pittsburgh police officers couldn’t pass the state’s new firearms recertification test. The municipal officers’ education and training commission changed the scoring this year, making it more difficult, according to some...
Ribbon cutting held for new Moonlit Burger location in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — A local burger joint known for its “smash burgers” has officially opened its second location in Allegheny County. A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday for the new Moonlit Burger on Duquesne University’s campus. This Forbes Avenue location is the second in the area. The...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf: New Jobs for Clarion County as Global Company Speyside Bourbon Cooperage Chooses PA for New Manufacturing Facility
DCED Acting Secretary Neil Weaver will hold a press conference at 10:00 AM today, and help break ground for the new facility at 957 Thompson Rd., Corsica, PA 15829. Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, a manufacturer of world-class bourbon barrels, will create 51 new jobs when it opens its first Pennsylvania facility in Clarion County.
Pittsburgh River Rescue retrieves Braves grand slam from Allegheny River
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh River Rescue retrieved an Atlanta Braves grand slam from the Allegheny River on Tuesday. On Aug. 24, Matt Olson hit a grand slam out of PNC Park, contributing to a 14-2 win for the Braves over the Pirates. It was Olson’s fifth career grand slam, a 420-foot blast that bounced into the river.
2 men accused in Cranberry Township smash-and-grab scheme
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two men from out of state are accused in a series of crimes that spanned across county lines. The investigation into suspected accomplices Le Terrence Johnson, of Georgia, and Derek Washington, of Florida, began earlier this month in Cranberry Township. According to a criminal complaint...
Target 11 Exclusive: 3 Pittsburgh police officers fired, accused of submitting false timecards
PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh police officers have been fired for allegedly falsifying overtime cards, and their immediate supervisor has also been let go. The city said the officers are no longer employed, but multiple sources in the department tell Target 11 that the two officers and a sergeant who supervised them have been fired.
wtae.com
Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area taken to the hospital following Mercer County crash
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. — Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area were taken to a hospital following a crash in Mercer County on Friday afternoon. The crash happened along Tower Road in Springfield Township. State police said it was raining at the time of the crash and the 18-year-old woman from...
