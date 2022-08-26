Read full article on original website
Related
You Need to Hear This Amazing Heartwarming Montana Story
Every once in a while, I read a story that reminds me of how much good is left in the world. This story about a little girl that lost her stuffed animal at a state park in Montana is a perfect example. It doesn't take much to get sucked down...
Will You Fill a Tag? MT FWP Releases 2022 Hunting Season Forecast
This year may be the year you successfully fill your freezer. Finally, a chance for you to bag a big game animal. Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks have released their annual hunting season forecast for 2022. Using biologist data, FWP predicts the possible harvest for this Fall. Across the board,...
Be Safe This Year Hunting in Montana – Elk Kills Bow Hunter
Montana's archery is almost upon us. September 3rd marks the beginning of the big game season for bowhunters. Some bowhunters have been in the field for weeks now chasing pronghorn antelope. With elk and deer season opening this weekend, here is your friendly reminder to stay safe. Here are a...
Warning: Laughter Ahead. TikTokers Make Moving To Montana A Joke
I'm going to be honest, I see a lot of real dumb things on TikTok. Sometimes I will waste an hour watching something while constantly saying to myself, "Who would enjoy watching this, for real?". I know you have done the same...so no judging. I tend to get stuck on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dog adoption event in Billings looks to find animals their perfect homes
Every year communities around Montana are overrun with wild dogs, many of which are malnourished, and sometimes can become dangerous.
This Is What Happens When You Miss a Day of Listening to the Breakfast Flakes!
Holy guest, Batman! I know we are on low power, but what a day. We had guests join us on all types of issues on the air this morning. First, we had county commissioner Jones and Dan from the chamber in to talk about the private management of Metra. I...
mtpr.org
Where did Montana’s hot springs come from, and where are they going?
Where did Montana’s hot springs come from, and where are they going?. Freddy Monares: Welcome to the Big Why, a series from Montana Public Radio driven by your curiosity about Montana. I’m your host Freddy Monares. This is a show about listener-powered reporting. We’ll answer questions — large...
Is This Beautiful Rustic Montana Home Your New Happy Place?
Are you in search of a rustic Montana dream home? If so, you need to check out this beautiful property that was just listed for sale near Bozeman. There are quite a few ridiculously large luxury homes in the Bozeman area, but the price tag for most of them is out of reach for the average person. If you're looking for a home that includes a good chunk of property, breathtaking mountain views, and a place where you can unplug and get off the grid, there's a home for sale near Bozeman that offers all of that and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
yourbigsky.com
Food Truck Battle big winner for Vets
It was the perfect combination of giving back to the community and eating some of the most delicious foods at this year’s Food Truck Battle on the Yellowstone put on by the Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings. The Food Truck Battle brought in thousands of dollars specifically for Veteran’s...
5K and ‘Kids Dash’ Planned for Billings on September 10
It's only 3.1 miles, you get to wear scrubs, and it's to benefit a literacy program for kids. So what's your excuse for not running? Or walking?. Riverstone Health Foundation is having their Scrub Run on Saturday, September 10 beginning and ending at Billings' South Park. The annual 5K run and walk begin at 9 am and will be followed by the Kids Dash at 10 am.
[WATCH] Montana Bar Brawl Straight Out Of Romeo and Juliet Story
We have all spent some time studying the masterful works of Shakespeare. Even if you were not forced to study his works in school, odds are you still are familiar with his writings. The most famous of which has got to be the story of "Romeo and Juliet." We all...
It’s Impossible Not to Smile. Giant Wienermobile is in Billings
Before we get started on today's story, I've got to tell you my struggle when spelling weiner wiener. The whole "I" before "E" thing, I know... but I've had to correct myself a dozen times already today. W-I-E-N-E-R. There... I think I've got it. That's probably why most people call them hotdogs instead of wieners. Nobody can remember how to spell wiener correctly.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBCMontana
Billings man pleads guilty for trafficking meth in Montana, Idaho, Oregon
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings man admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in Montana, Idaho and Oregon and was sentenced to 15 years on Wednesday. Robert Allen Williams, 58, pleaded guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute meth and later led law enforcement on a high-speed chase before crashing near Laurel.
Idaho Town Ranked “Coolest Small Town in Idaho” … Do You Agree?
Far & Wide recently updated their list of America's Coolest Small Towns by State — and you won’t believe what city they chose for Idaho. Of course, Boise is the coolest city (I’m not biased or anything). But Boise isn’t in the running for this because there’s...
10 Questions To Never Ask, If You Are Moving To Montana. Trust Me
As we all know, there are tons of people moving to Montana, and it has become an issue in so many ways. From housing, to daycare, to traffic at all hours. So if you are planning on moving to Montana or maybe have just arrived, there are a few things that will get you a nasty look when asked. Not by me...I'm pretty judge-free, but some are incredibly annoyed that the town they grew up in is now more of a city.
explorebigsky.com
Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission grants $240,000 for fishery restoration
Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission recently granted $240,000 in funding to eight projects seeking to improve Montana fisheries through the Future Fisheries Improvement Program. Fishery improvements include stream restoration, stream habitat installation, streambank restoration, grazing management, keeping fish out of irrigation diversions, protecting critical habitat and improving fish passage, among...
Scary New Paranormal Series Surrounds Hauntings in Butte Montana
Some people take strolls through graveyards while others just turn off the lights and watch scary movies. But, scary movies are not always scary, and they always seem to have terrible reviews. Even some of the best scary movies of all time have 3-star ratings. Why is that? It is probably because people think that what they are going to watch is something that really is happening. Something that is not only based on a true story but actually happened...Then there is the scene where the "monster" finally reveals itself, and we are all let down. "Look, you can see the lines from the rig controlling the monster," you say. Or, "The CGI in this movie is terrible, you can tell that is not real blood."
Want To Join Montana’s Most Exclusive Club? Here’s What It Takes.
Montana certainly has its share of celebrity sightings. In fact, many of the rich and famous call Montana home, at least part of the time. For many of the world's most influential, Montana is home to one of the most exclusive clubs on the planet. Of course, we're talking about the Yellowstone Club.
Stop Feeding The Bison! Montana’s Top Cop Goes After Bison
Last week, Attorney General for Montana Austin Knudsen asked the U.S. Department of the Interior Office of Hearings and Appeals to overturn the decision allowing bison grazing in Phillips County here in Montana, a decision that was granted to the American Prairie Reserve. What is the American Prairie Reserve?. The...
Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana
Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
Cat Country 102.9
Billings, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0