Coldwater, OH

peakofohio.com

Lady Chiefs tennis sweep Shawnee

The Bellefontaine varsity girls tennis team swept Springfield Shawnee Tuesday 5-0. 1st Singles. Kinsley Scott/Savannah Sheeley(B) def Addy Belcher/Sadie Pepin 6-1,6-3 The Lady Chiefs are back in action Thursday when they host Tecumseh High School at 4:30.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

WL-S youth football sweep Southeastern

The West Liberty-Salem youth football team traveled to Southeastern Saturday. In the JV game the Tigers won 19-0. Alex Bradford had 3 rushing touchdowns. Henry Bolton converted an extra point and Fletcher Heminger had an interception. The Tigers also won the varsity game 42-7. Grant Krabill had two rushing touchdowns...
WEST LIBERTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Riverside splits with Fairlawn; BLMS sweep North Union - Volleyball stats

The Riverside varsity volleyball team fell to Fairlawn in straight sets Saturday: 25-18, 25-18, and 25-11. For the Pirates, Jade Copas had 5 kills and 2 aces, Aubree Huston recorded 13 digs, led the team in serves received, and was perfect from the serving line. Rachel Knight was perfect serving and tallied 2 aces, and Jayden Hoffer also went perfect serving.
RIVERSIDE, OH
Lima News

Three Lima Senior football players suspended

LIMA — Three Lima Senior football players have been suspended for allegedly taking part in an altercation outside the high school Friday evening, district administrators confirmed Wednesday. The altercation occurred as players were returning from a football game in Toledo late Friday evening. Two adults and several students were...
LIMA, OH
peakofohio.com

Chiefs fall to JA in golf

The Bellefontaine varsity boys golf team fell to Jonathan Alder High School 154-198 Monday at The Ridge Golf and Gardens golf course. The Chiefs were led by Austin Hammond with a 45, Collen Brugler shot a 48, Joseph Boop carded a 49, and Rory Pierce finished with a 56.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Person
North West
peakofohio.com

West Liberty students clean up

The West Liberty-Salem high school volleyball team, United Way youth delegates Makenna Smith & Abbie Long, and a handful of other WL-S high school students & coaches partnered with the Logan County Prosecutor’s Office to clean up. The group recently spent the day at Lions Park in West Liberty...
WEST LIBERTY, OH
The Spun

Ryan Day Makes His Opinion On Jim Tressel Very Clear

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has the utmost respect for Jim Tressel. Tressel coached the Buckeyes from 2001-10 and led them to a national championship in 2002. Day spoke to the media on Tuesday and said that Tressel has been a great resource to him and that he's stoked that the 2002 national championship team will be honored on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Get your limited edition Brutus Buckeye bighead bobblehead today

Let’s face it, the Ohio State fanbase has been accused of having an over-inflated sense of self-worth in the greater college football landscape, so having a bobblehead that depicts our beloved mascot with an exaggeratedly large head, just kind of fits. To be fair, no one is ever going to accuse Brutus Buckeye of having a small, nutty noggin, but the OSU installment of FOCO’s Bigheads collection ups the silliness even more than normal.
COLUMBUS, OH
James "Jim" Burnside

James “Jim” Burnside

James “Jim” Burnside, 70, went to be with his Heavenly Father, on Friday, August 26, 2022, after battling cancer. He was born in Logan County, Ohio in 1952, the son of the late Kenneth and Marcena Burnside. Jim leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Trudy Burnside, and...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Carl C. "Kaka" Weaver

Carl C. “Kaka” Weaver

Carl C. “Kaka” Weaver, 94, of Springfield, OH, passed away at 3:16 a.m. on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in Hospice of Dayton. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, on December 26, 1927, the son of the late Kelly and Bessie (Winkler) Weaver. He was also preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Elnora and James Lananna.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Vickie Ann Neeld

Vickie Ann Neeld

Vickie Ann Neeld, 62, of Big Springs, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 27, 2022, as a result of a motorcycle accident. She was born in Springfield, OH on October 8, 1959, the daughter of the late James W. and Joanne L. (Duty) Clifton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Bev McDonnell.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
WESTERVILLE, OH
NewsBreak
peakofohio.com

Three area residents injured following two-vehicle crash

Three area residents were injured following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon, just before 5 o’clock, in Perry Township. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Alexander Cole, 18, of Kenton, was stopped at the stop on County Road 154 at the State Route 347 intersection. Cole began to turn left onto 347 and into the path of Ashley Courtney, 36, of Lima, who was westbound on 347.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Domestic incident turns deadly in West Liberty

A domestic violence incident turned deadly in West Liberty Tuesday night just after 10:30. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports they received a 911 call indicating a domestic violence incident with an individual being shot. The incident happened at a residence in the 2600 block of Myeerah Trail. Upon arrival,...
WEST LIBERTY, OH

