peakofohio.com
Lady Chiefs edge past London; Raider boys hold off Warriors – Monday soccer results
A couple of varsity soccer teams hit the field Monday. The Bellefontaine girls team traveled to London and won 3-1. In the first half, the Lady Chiefs struck first with a goal by Ellie Mitchell. London would answer with a goal of their own to end the 1st half with...
peakofohio.com
Lady Chiefs tennis sweep Shawnee
The Bellefontaine varsity girls tennis team swept Springfield Shawnee Tuesday 5-0. 1st Singles. Kinsley Scott/Savannah Sheeley(B) def Addy Belcher/Sadie Pepin 6-1,6-3 The Lady Chiefs are back in action Thursday when they host Tecumseh High School at 4:30.
peakofohio.com
WL-S youth football sweep Southeastern
The West Liberty-Salem youth football team traveled to Southeastern Saturday. In the JV game the Tigers won 19-0. Alex Bradford had 3 rushing touchdowns. Henry Bolton converted an extra point and Fletcher Heminger had an interception. The Tigers also won the varsity game 42-7. Grant Krabill had two rushing touchdowns...
peakofohio.com
WL-S boys and girls win Bob Schul Invite - Varsity and middle school XC results
Several cross country teams hit the course over the weekend. The West Liberty-Salem varsity girls team opened the season winning the Division 3 race at the Bob Schul Invitational hosted by Milton Union. The Big Orange, ranked #5 in the OATCCC State D3 poll, held off #1 Minster and #4...
peakofohio.com
Riverside splits with Fairlawn; BLMS sweep North Union - Volleyball stats
The Riverside varsity volleyball team fell to Fairlawn in straight sets Saturday: 25-18, 25-18, and 25-11. For the Pirates, Jade Copas had 5 kills and 2 aces, Aubree Huston recorded 13 digs, led the team in serves received, and was perfect from the serving line. Rachel Knight was perfect serving and tallied 2 aces, and Jayden Hoffer also went perfect serving.
peakofohio.com
Lady Tigers improve to 3-0 - Weekend Varsity, Jr. High & Youth soccer results
Several soccer teams were in action over the weekend. The West Liberty-Salem varsity girls defeated Miami East 3-1 Saturday. Scoring for the Tigers was Delaney Jones, Tina Douthwaite, and Lily Weaver. Jones picked up two assists and Ava Johnson contributed with one. Delaney Wade picked up 10 saves in goal.
Lima News
Three Lima Senior football players suspended
LIMA — Three Lima Senior football players have been suspended for allegedly taking part in an altercation outside the high school Friday evening, district administrators confirmed Wednesday. The altercation occurred as players were returning from a football game in Toledo late Friday evening. Two adults and several students were...
peakofohio.com
Chiefs fall to JA in golf
The Bellefontaine varsity boys golf team fell to Jonathan Alder High School 154-198 Monday at The Ridge Golf and Gardens golf course. The Chiefs were led by Austin Hammond with a 45, Collen Brugler shot a 48, Joseph Boop carded a 49, and Rory Pierce finished with a 56.
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame picks, predictions for Week 1 game
Ohio State and Notre Dame are set to kick off Week 1 of the college football schedule under the lights from Ohio Stadium in Columbus. The matchup pits a pair of elite teams in the top five of the AP top 25 rankings on the same field in an early College Football Playoff resume builder. What do the ...
peakofohio.com
West Liberty students clean up
The West Liberty-Salem high school volleyball team, United Way youth delegates Makenna Smith & Abbie Long, and a handful of other WL-S high school students & coaches partnered with the Logan County Prosecutor’s Office to clean up. The group recently spent the day at Lions Park in West Liberty...
Ryan Day Makes His Opinion On Jim Tressel Very Clear
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has the utmost respect for Jim Tressel. Tressel coached the Buckeyes from 2001-10 and led them to a national championship in 2002. Day spoke to the media on Tuesday and said that Tressel has been a great resource to him and that he's stoked that the 2002 national championship team will be honored on Saturday.
landgrantholyland.com
Get your limited edition Brutus Buckeye bighead bobblehead today
Let’s face it, the Ohio State fanbase has been accused of having an over-inflated sense of self-worth in the greater college football landscape, so having a bobblehead that depicts our beloved mascot with an exaggeratedly large head, just kind of fits. To be fair, no one is ever going to accuse Brutus Buckeye of having a small, nutty noggin, but the OSU installment of FOCO’s Bigheads collection ups the silliness even more than normal.
peakofohio.com
James “Jim” Burnside
James “Jim” Burnside, 70, went to be with his Heavenly Father, on Friday, August 26, 2022, after battling cancer. He was born in Logan County, Ohio in 1952, the son of the late Kenneth and Marcena Burnside. Jim leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Trudy Burnside, and...
peakofohio.com
Carl C. “Kaka” Weaver
Carl C. “Kaka” Weaver, 94, of Springfield, OH, passed away at 3:16 a.m. on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in Hospice of Dayton. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, on December 26, 1927, the son of the late Kelly and Bessie (Winkler) Weaver. He was also preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Elnora and James Lananna.
peakofohio.com
Vickie Ann Neeld
Vickie Ann Neeld, 62, of Big Springs, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 27, 2022, as a result of a motorcycle accident. She was born in Springfield, OH on October 8, 1959, the daughter of the late James W. and Joanne L. (Duty) Clifton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Bev McDonnell.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
peakofohio.com
Three area residents injured following two-vehicle crash
Three area residents were injured following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon, just before 5 o’clock, in Perry Township. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Alexander Cole, 18, of Kenton, was stopped at the stop on County Road 154 at the State Route 347 intersection. Cole began to turn left onto 347 and into the path of Ashley Courtney, 36, of Lima, who was westbound on 347.
Ohio May Soon Kill a Solar Project Due to Concerns Over 'Rural Aesthetic'
It would provide enough power for 34,000 homes a year
Mega Millions lottery winner in Ohio: See where a $1 million winning ticket was just sold
FINDLAY, Ohio — Check your Mega Millions lottery tickets!. Although nobody hit the $116 million jackpot in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions lottery drawing for Aug. 23, there was a $1 million winner in Ohio. Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket worth $1 million was sold at Pak-A-Sak...
peakofohio.com
Domestic incident turns deadly in West Liberty
A domestic violence incident turned deadly in West Liberty Tuesday night just after 10:30. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports they received a 911 call indicating a domestic violence incident with an individual being shot. The incident happened at a residence in the 2600 block of Myeerah Trail. Upon arrival,...
