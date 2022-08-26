The next deadline is Sept. 23 for Operation Round Up funds from Federated Rural Electric’s Trust Board. Operation Round Up involves 77 percent of Federated's members in Jackson and Martin counties; they allow their monthly electric bills to be rounded up to the nearest dollar amount. The "rounded up" change goes into a trust fund. An independent trust board, which consists of Federated members, evaluates local funding requests and distributes the funds.

JACKSON COUNTY, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO