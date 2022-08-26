Read full article on original website
Registrants still sought for KTD parade
Entries are still being accepted for the biggest parade in southwest Minnesota. Time is running out to enter units in Worthington’s King Turkey Day parade, which is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Sept. 17. For more information and to enter, call the Worthington Area Chamber of Commerce at (507) 372-2919.
Man hurt in Sunday crash near Worthington off-ramp
A Worthington man was hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash Sunday near an Interstate 90 off-ramp. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2010 Dodge Dakota operated by Richard Howard Cam, 79, of Worthington was turning northbound on to U.S. 59 from interstate 90. A 2016 Jeep Cherokee operated by Dulci Ranell Mcguire, 52, of Windom was traveling southbound on U.S. 59, and the two vehicles collided. The incident was reported at 10:41 a.m. Sunday.
Rushmore man dies in motorcycle crash
A 66-year-old Rushmore man has been identified as the individual who died in a motorcycle crash last week near Humboldt, South Dakota. Authorities in McCook County, South Dakota, were summoned to mile marker 371 of Interstate 90, about eight miles west of Humboldt, for a report of a motorcycle-vehicle crash shortly before 8:15 a.m. on Thursday.
Deadline nears for Operation Round Up fund applications
The next deadline is Sept. 23 for Operation Round Up funds from Federated Rural Electric’s Trust Board. Operation Round Up involves 77 percent of Federated's members in Jackson and Martin counties; they allow their monthly electric bills to be rounded up to the nearest dollar amount. The "rounded up" change goes into a trust fund. An independent trust board, which consists of Federated members, evaluates local funding requests and distributes the funds.
