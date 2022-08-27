Read full article on original website
Minnesota Spot is One of The Best Places To See Fall Colors In The World!
As summer winds down, it's not too early to begin planning a road trip to check out some of the beautiful fall colors we have right here in Minnesota. Ask me and I'll be the first to tell you how much I LOVE summer, with the sun kissing my skin, long days with the smell of BBQ lingering in the air, fresh cut grass, and enjoying time in one of our 10,000 plus lakes, it doesn't get much better. However, in my book, fall competes closely.
Take a Guess at Minnesota’s Most Commonly Seen Bird
As the migration south begins for many species, let's take a moment to talk about birds in Minnesota. Robins might be one of the most recognizable birds in Minnesota, but they are not the most commonly seen bird in the state. Specifically, the American Robin is the orange-breasted, worm-eating, summer-loving...
Minnesota’s 10 Least Favorite Things About the Coming Winter
Love it or hate it, winter is an unescapable reality of living year-round in Minnesota Yesterday we dared to look at Minnesota's Ten Favorite Things About Winter, and in fairness, today we flip the coin. Winter gets a bad rap, and sure it's a bit too long -- but getting...
Paranormal YouTuber Shares Story Of Scary Encounter In Northern Wisconsin
I stumbled on a video from YouTuber Base Camp Chris. He likes to hike in the woods and share scary stories around the campfire. (Well in this case a lantern.) He's a solid storyteller and I might just believe in the story he shared about a frightening encounter in Northern Wisconsin.
10 Things Happening in Central Minnesota to Put on Your September Calendar
Love a good Bloody Mary? Be sure to mark your calendar for this festival coming to St. Cloud in September. Polished Pineapple Events is hosting the Central MN Bloody Mary Fest at Dick Putz Field at the MAC on September 24th, 2022. Get more details here. 2. Little Falls Arts...
Missing Minnesota Infant Found in Western Wisconsin
Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a happy ending early this morning to the search for a missing Minnesota infant. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension canceled a statewide missing person alert for 9-month-old Jahki Forrester after the Scott County Sheriff's Office notified the BCA that the baby and his non-custodial mother have been found. Sheriff Luke Hennen says 26-year-old Zenitra Lee and her child were located around 5 AM by the Pierce County Sheriff's Office across the Mississippi River from Red Wing in Hager City, Wisconsin.
Minnesota Hunters Get Ready for Dove, Goose Hunting
Early goose hunting starts Saturday September 3 along with early Teal. Morning Dove hunting starts in Minnesota September 1. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the most commonly shot game bird in the country is mourning doves. Glen says hunters shot more than 12 million doves in the U.S. last year with Minnesotans harvesting 4,200 doves in 2021. Schmitt says that doves are the most popular bird to hunt in the southern states. Minnesota has a 15 dove limit starting September 1st and running until November 29. Schmitt says if you'd like to try dove hunting he suggests doing some scouting by looking in wheat fields and watering holes. He says some dove hunters also use decoys.
Historic Minnesota Home By Glensheen Architect Hits The Market For $1.35 Million
This Minnesota Mansion is 139 years old and was built by the same architect that designed the Glensheen historic estate. The Minnesota home has 8200 square feet, 6 Bedrooms, and 5 Bathrooms, was built in 1883 and is listed at $1,350,000. You can find the home at 490 Summit Avenue in Saint Paul. The coolest thing about this home is it was designed by the same architect that designed the historic Glensheen estate.
DANGER: Wild Plant Growing In Minnesota and Iowa Could Kill You!
If you see this plant growing in Minnesota or Iowa make sure you, your pets, and your livestock leave it alone. It could kill you. It may look like just another flowering weed growing in your yard, field, or garden. But Poison Hemlock could kill you, your pets, and your...
Nasty Bug in Minnesota is Leaving Bites that Cause Pain for 2 Weeks
They bite. They make your skin extremely itchy and painful. And because they are super tiny, you may not even know they are biting you until it has already happened. And nope, this is NOT a mosquito. No-see-ums are back with a vengeance in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin. Here's...
WATCH: Flash Flooding Shuts Down Minnesota State Fair Saturday
Minnesota State Fair Goers ran for cover as flash flooding hit the twin cities area. While enjoying food, shopping, and music, thousands of people ran for cover. According to Music in Minnesota, the storm hit just before 9pm on Saturday night (August 27th). FOX9 tweeted out the severe thunderstorm warning and possible tornado spin-ins:
Best Place to Live in Minnesota? This Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
Smoking In Your Own Car Now Illegal in One Minnesota County
If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you're now breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
Scattered Severe Storms Likely Today & Tonight
The National Weather Service says that scattered severe storms are likely across Minnesota later today and tonight. The likely timing for the greatest risk across the area will be from 4 to 10 pm. The main threats will be large hail, damaging winds, a few tornadoes, and heavy rain. Stay...
Authorities Pursue Abduction Suspect Throughout SE Minnesota (Update)
Update 8/28 12:30 p.m. Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis man is in custody for false imprisonment and for fleeing multiple law enforcement agencies in southeast Minnesota. A news release from the Cannon Falls Police Department says officers responded to Casey’s General Store around 10:45 a.m. Saturday on the...
Celebrity Actor & Comedian Blasts ‘Minnesota Nice’ While In Minneapolis
I stumbled on a YouTube video where a famous actor and comedian blasts his trip in Minnesota. The video is titled, "We went to Minnesota and drama ensued as soon as we got off the plane." It sounds like they had a pretty bad time. Michael Rapaport is someone you've...
Minnesota DPS Providing Safety Tips For Families As School Begins
ST. CLOUD -- As students get ready to start a new academic year, The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is highlighting several back-to-school safety tips for families this week. Monday's topic focuses on the phrase 'See Something, Say Something.'. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly says it's exactly...
Who, What, When & How Much At The 2022 Minnesota State Fair
It's that time of the year again and the Minnesota State Fair is in full swing. Most of your favorite venders are back this year. You may notice some nominal price increases on some things this year. Looks like most prices are up about a dollar this year. You will...
Minnesotans Will No Longer Receive Free Covid Tests as of Friday
We have been dealing with this for over 2 years now. Covid, Covid testing, quarantine, social distancing, etc. You know the drill. Have we now turned a corner? Kind of. The CDC has conceded that we are going to be dealing with COVID from now on in some form or another. People are going to get sick. If you are sick (symptomatic) stay home. If you just came home from a vacation, maybe stay away from people (for the most part) for a few days to make sure you didn't get sick while on vacation. It's just the world that we are living in now.
Tornado Watch in Effect Until Midnight
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for a large portion of central and southern Minnesota in effect until midnight tonight. The Tornado Watch includes Dakota, Goodhue, Le Sueur, Rice, Scott, Steele, and Waseca counties (+more) in southern Minnesota. A Tornado Watch means that severe thunderstorms capable of...
