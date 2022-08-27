ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Spot is One of The Best Places To See Fall Colors In The World!

As summer winds down, it's not too early to begin planning a road trip to check out some of the beautiful fall colors we have right here in Minnesota. Ask me and I'll be the first to tell you how much I LOVE summer, with the sun kissing my skin, long days with the smell of BBQ lingering in the air, fresh cut grass, and enjoying time in one of our 10,000 plus lakes, it doesn't get much better. However, in my book, fall competes closely.
Take a Guess at Minnesota’s Most Commonly Seen Bird

As the migration south begins for many species, let's take a moment to talk about birds in Minnesota. Robins might be one of the most recognizable birds in Minnesota, but they are not the most commonly seen bird in the state. Specifically, the American Robin is the orange-breasted, worm-eating, summer-loving...
Missing Minnesota Infant Found in Western Wisconsin

Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a happy ending early this morning to the search for a missing Minnesota infant. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension canceled a statewide missing person alert for 9-month-old Jahki Forrester after the Scott County Sheriff's Office notified the BCA that the baby and his non-custodial mother have been found. Sheriff Luke Hennen says 26-year-old Zenitra Lee and her child were located around 5 AM by the Pierce County Sheriff's Office across the Mississippi River from Red Wing in Hager City, Wisconsin.
Minnesota Hunters Get Ready for Dove, Goose Hunting

Early goose hunting starts Saturday September 3 along with early Teal. Morning Dove hunting starts in Minnesota September 1. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the most commonly shot game bird in the country is mourning doves. Glen says hunters shot more than 12 million doves in the U.S. last year with Minnesotans harvesting 4,200 doves in 2021. Schmitt says that doves are the most popular bird to hunt in the southern states. Minnesota has a 15 dove limit starting September 1st and running until November 29. Schmitt says if you'd like to try dove hunting he suggests doing some scouting by looking in wheat fields and watering holes. He says some dove hunters also use decoys.
Historic Minnesota Home By Glensheen Architect Hits The Market For $1.35 Million

This Minnesota Mansion is 139 years old and was built by the same architect that designed the Glensheen historic estate. The Minnesota home has 8200 square feet, 6 Bedrooms, and 5 Bathrooms, was built in 1883 and is listed at $1,350,000. You can find the home at 490 Summit Avenue in Saint Paul. The coolest thing about this home is it was designed by the same architect that designed the historic Glensheen estate.
Smoking In Your Own Car Now Illegal in One Minnesota County

If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you're now breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
Scattered Severe Storms Likely Today & Tonight

The National Weather Service says that scattered severe storms are likely across Minnesota later today and tonight. The likely timing for the greatest risk across the area will be from 4 to 10 pm. The main threats will be large hail, damaging winds, a few tornadoes, and heavy rain. Stay...
Minnesotans Will No Longer Receive Free Covid Tests as of Friday

We have been dealing with this for over 2 years now. Covid, Covid testing, quarantine, social distancing, etc. You know the drill. Have we now turned a corner? Kind of. The CDC has conceded that we are going to be dealing with COVID from now on in some form or another. People are going to get sick. If you are sick (symptomatic) stay home. If you just came home from a vacation, maybe stay away from people (for the most part) for a few days to make sure you didn't get sick while on vacation. It's just the world that we are living in now.
Tornado Watch in Effect Until Midnight

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for a large portion of central and southern Minnesota in effect until midnight tonight. The Tornado Watch includes Dakota, Goodhue, Le Sueur, Rice, Scott, Steele, and Waseca counties (+more) in southern Minnesota. A Tornado Watch means that severe thunderstorms capable of...
