Yellowstone Nat’l Park suspending Tower Junction to Slough Creek visitor vehicle day-use tickets
YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK - Visitors to Tower Junction to Slough Creek will no longer need a day-use ticket starting Sept. 8. The day use-program was initially put in place to expand access to the impacted area in the northern part of Yellowstone following the historic flood event in June.
New Day Ranch educates the public on the dangers of Fentanyl
BILLINGS, MT- Today is National Drug Overdose Awareness Day, and New Day Ranch hosted an event today educating the public on the dangers of drug overdose. The event had people in recovery share their stories about the dangers of narcotics. There have been 24 suspected cases of drug overdose in...
New details about high-speed chase, fiery crash released
NEW INFORMATION: Court documents identify the driver of the vehicle as Levi Johnson from Minnesota. The following is a press release from the Montana Highway Patrol:. BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) is currently investigating an incident east of Billings on Interstate 94 near the Huntley exit. At 08:39 A.M. a Sergeant with the Montana Highway Patrol observed a grey sedan traveling east through a construction zone at 95 mph in a 55 mph speed zone in a reckless manner cutting off other vehicles. The suspect vehicle would not yield to law enforcement and was driving at a speed of 150 mph when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed. The vehicle caught on fire and a male exited the vehicle and began running. The MHP Trooper was able to rescue a passenger that was still in the vehicle before the vehicle became completely engulfed in flames. This male was transported to a Billings hospital with critical injuries. MHP was assisted by the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office with deputies and air support as well as an officer with Motor Carrier Services. After a perimeter was established the suspect that ran was apprehended without incident. This investigation is still active at this time.
Senior volleyball shares a workout with Billings Firefighters
BILLINGS- High school teams around the state are working hard to get in tip-top shape for their season. On Wednesday, the Billings Senior volleyball team got some help from the Billings Fire Department. On Wednesday afternoon, the Lady Broncs came to the fire station to test their fitness and strength...
Billings Central's 'Three-Headed Monster' threatens the rest of Class A
BILLINGS- Billings Central Football went 7-3 and advanced to the second round of the Class A Playoffs a year ago. It's a good season for most programs, but for the Rams, championships are often the expectation. "You look at high schools all across Montana and I don't think there's a...
Cement truck rolls over on I-90 in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont.- A cement truck rolled over on I-90 eastbound at mile-marker 446 in Billings Tuesday. Our reporter on scene said an extrication is in progress. One eastbound lane and the King Avenue West off-ramp are closed.
Child recovering after being struck by car in the Heights
BILLINGS - A 7-year-old boy is recovering after being struck by a car in the Heights Tuesday morning. Billings Police Lieutenant Matt Lennick says around 7:40 am, the boy ran across Lake Elmo Drive near Reda Lane. A car traveling south on the road was unable to stop in time...
Firefighter returns to duty after near death experience
BILLINGS, MT- Captain Doug Koffler of the Billings Fire Department returned to duty this week after four months of treatment after suffering from a heart attack. "We knew there was something wrong with Doug," said Ryan Zimmerman, a fellow firefighter and friend of Captain Koffler. Captain Koffler responded to a...
Hardin cross country finds success running in packs
The first thing people often notice about the Hardin cross country team is that when there's one Hardin runner, there's usually multiple. In practice, the team trains in a pack so that they can push and compete with one another.
Montana State releases depth chart for season-opening Gold Rush game
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team's first depth chart of the 2022 season was released on Monday, six days before MSU's annual Gold Rush game. The Bobcats have 12 first-string offensive and defense players who started multiple games last season, including quarterback Tommy Mellott. The sophomore from Butte became the starter during last year's Football Championship Subdivision playoff opener, so Saturday's season opener against McNeese State at Bobcat Stadium will be his first regular season start. He was mainly a special teams player at this point last year and even played some wide receiver.
