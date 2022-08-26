ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ClutchPoints

Padres owner drops truth bomb on Fernando Tatis Jr contract extension after PED incident

The San Diego Padres were dealt a brutal blow following the Fernando Tatis Jr PED incident. He will miss the remainder of the season and beginning of next year due to a suspension. The star shortstop had already missed the first portion of 2022 due to an injury he suffered after a careless motorcycle accident. The Padres extended Fernando Tatis Jr to the tune of a 14-year, $340 million dollar contract prior to his drama-filled 2022 campaign. And one has to wonder if the Padres regret the contract extension.
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox make Alex Cora announcement amid last place season

The Boston Red Sox have had a hugely disappointing 2022 season, but as far as the team’s staff is concerned, no major changes are coming. Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy made clear Monday that manager Alex Cora’s job is safe despite the Red Sox being in last place. The same is true of general manager Chaim Bloom.
ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols inches closer to no. 700, achieves insane feat vs. Reds

Albert Pujols will not be able to stop his aging, but he’s also not going to be stopped from hitting balls out of the park. The future sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer moved closer to home run no. 700 when he added Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler to his long list of home run victims with a dinger in the third inning of Monday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park.
Yardbarker

The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
Clayton Kershaw
Larry Brown Sports

Truly astonishing stat about Serena Williams, Albert Pujols goes viral

Just how long have Serena Williams and Albert Pujols been getting the job done at a high level? One incredible stat that went viral helps tell the story. Baseball blogger Dan Clark shared a tweet Tuesday morning that left sports fans astounded. The tweet noted that on August 29, 2001 and August 29, 2022, Serena Williams won a match at the US Open, while Albert Pujols hit a home run.
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Buck shares hilarious message he received from Tony Romo

Joe Buck was one of the beneficiaries of a major rise in NFL broadcaster salaries in recent years, and it sounds like he knows who to thank. Buck moved from FOX to ESPN in the offseason for a reported $75 million over five years, with partner Troy Aikman getting $90 million over the same period. Those deals come on the heels of Tony Romo’s $17 million extension with CBS in 2020, a contract that essentially reset the market for NFL broadcaster salaries.
