Padres owner drops truth bomb on Fernando Tatis Jr contract extension after PED incident
The San Diego Padres were dealt a brutal blow following the Fernando Tatis Jr PED incident. He will miss the remainder of the season and beginning of next year due to a suspension. The star shortstop had already missed the first portion of 2022 due to an injury he suffered after a careless motorcycle accident. The Padres extended Fernando Tatis Jr to the tune of a 14-year, $340 million dollar contract prior to his drama-filled 2022 campaign. And one has to wonder if the Padres regret the contract extension.
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Holds No Punches in Talking About Prospects Showboating
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was not as impressed as a lot of people when prospect Masyn Winn threw a 100-mph laser from shortstop in the Futures Game.
Angel Hernandez did his bad umpiring thing again vs. the Dodgers
Notorious MLB umpire Angel Hernandez made a horrendous check swing call that nearly cost the Dodgers a win against the Marlins. More often than not, when Angel Hernandez is trending on Twitter it’s because he made some horrendous calls as a home plate umpire. On Monday, he made sure...
Red Sox make Alex Cora announcement amid last place season
The Boston Red Sox have had a hugely disappointing 2022 season, but as far as the team’s staff is concerned, no major changes are coming. Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy made clear Monday that manager Alex Cora’s job is safe despite the Red Sox being in last place. The same is true of general manager Chaim Bloom.
Albert Pujols inches closer to no. 700, achieves insane feat vs. Reds
Albert Pujols will not be able to stop his aging, but he’s also not going to be stopped from hitting balls out of the park. The future sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer moved closer to home run no. 700 when he added Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler to his long list of home run victims with a dinger in the third inning of Monday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park.
Dodgers News: Journeyman Infielder Dropped from 40-Man Roster
The Dodgers made a slew of roster moves on Tuesday.
The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
Patrick Beverley making notable move after trade to Lakers
Patrick Beverley is wasting no time after arriving for his second career stint in Los Angeles. The newly-acquired Lakers guard Beverley will be launching a podcast with Barstool Sports, founder Dave Portnoy announced on Twitter. Beverley is set to team up with Barstool personality Adam Ferrone for the podcast, which will debut this fall.
Alex Rodriguez having money issues with Timberwolves?
Alex Rodriguez entered into an agreement last year to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves along with billionaire Marc Lore, but questions are beginning to mount about whether the former MLB slugger can hold up his end of the deal. Rodriguez and Lore entered into a deal to buy the Timberwolves over...
Yankees Bring Veteran Reliever Back on Minor League Deal
Remember Chasen Shreve? He's back.
Truly astonishing stat about Serena Williams, Albert Pujols goes viral
Just how long have Serena Williams and Albert Pujols been getting the job done at a high level? One incredible stat that went viral helps tell the story. Baseball blogger Dan Clark shared a tweet Tuesday morning that left sports fans astounded. The tweet noted that on August 29, 2001 and August 29, 2022, Serena Williams won a match at the US Open, while Albert Pujols hit a home run.
Report reveals Lakers’ plan for Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley
The Los Angeles Lakers ran the risk of creating an awkward locker room dynamic when they acquired Patrick Beverley in a trade with the Utah Jazz last week, but it does not sound like they expect any issues between the veteran guard and his former rivals. Beverley often clashed with...
Joe Buck shares hilarious message he received from Tony Romo
Joe Buck was one of the beneficiaries of a major rise in NFL broadcaster salaries in recent years, and it sounds like he knows who to thank. Buck moved from FOX to ESPN in the offseason for a reported $75 million over five years, with partner Troy Aikman getting $90 million over the same period. Those deals come on the heels of Tony Romo’s $17 million extension with CBS in 2020, a contract that essentially reset the market for NFL broadcaster salaries.
