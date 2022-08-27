Westbrook was the problem when the Lakers traded for him when he was with the Wizards two years ago. The problem is the organization is listening to much to LeBron to compensate and make him happy with getting players there and when things don’t work out. He is the first one to throw them under the bus after asking for that person in the first place. I am a die hard Lakers fan and since LeBron has come to Lakers things have changed so much from b**ching and moaning from players not playing the game to win and only there to just get paid. I miss the 80s and 90s when the game was real and players the game of basketball for the love of it and not to make so much money that it is impossible for a organization to compensate for signing other players to help the team. This is with all teams in the NBA. And after getting paid they stay injured or don’t give 100% in the game. This is why I don’t watch the NBA that much anymore because of what it has become now.
