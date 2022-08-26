Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)
Some The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President, Fabrizio Freda, recently sold a substantial US$5.3m worth of stock at a price of US$268 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 14% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.
NASDAQ
Does Matson (NYSE:MATX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?
The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
NASDAQ
Cash Dividend On The Way From Imperial Oil (IMO)
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/1/22, Imperial Oil Ltd (Symbol: IMO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.34, payable on 10/1/22. As a percentage of IMO's recent stock price of $50.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Imperial Oil Ltd to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when IMO shares open for trading on 9/1/22.
NASDAQ
Calculating The Fair Value Of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASDAQ
Financial Sector Update for 08/30/2022: APO,BMO,BMO.TO,HPP,PKBK
Financial stocks trimmed a small portion of their earlier losses, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.5% in late trade while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.6%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 0.8% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 1.4%...
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
NASDAQ
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Financial
Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.6%. Within that group, ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) and Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.6% on the day, and down 10.16% year-to-date. ABIOMED, Inc., meanwhile, is down 27.88% year-to-date, and Teleflex Incorporated, is down 31.68% year-to-date. Combined, ABMD and TFX make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
NASDAQ
Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.23 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.01. This compares to earnings of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2,400%. A quarter...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASDAQ
Here's Why Investors Should Hold on to Accenture (ACN) Stock
Accenture plc ACN is currently benefiting from its acquisitions and strong liquidity. ACN’s earnings and revenues are anticipated to grow 21.4% and 21.9%, respectively, in fiscal 2022. Factors That Augur Well. Acquisitions have been one of the key growth strategies for Accenture for a while. They enabled ACN to...
NASDAQ
Why Freyr Battery Was an Electric Stock Today
Investors were very much plugged in to Freyr Battery (NYSE: FREY) stock on Tuesday. The next-generation battery maker's shares closed nearly 9% higher, in contrast to the slumping S&P 500 index, on news of a new deal signed by the company. So what. Freyr announced Tuesday morning that it has...
NASDAQ
Why Shares of Zhihu Fell Today
Shares of the Chinese online content company Zhihu (NYSE: ZH) fell more than 8% today after the company reported earnings results for the second quarter of the year earlier in the day. So what. Zhihu reported a net loss of $0.12 per American depositary share on total revenue of close...
NASDAQ
Richardson Electronics (RELL) Stock Moves -1.07%: What You Should Know
Richardson Electronics (RELL) closed at $16.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.07% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.19 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.20. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know
Kimberly-Clark (KMB) closed the most recent trading day at $128.83, moving -0.58% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the maker...
NASDAQ
Is This Under-the-Radar Dividend Stock a Buy?
Many income investors pick stocks that are household names. And there's nothing wrong with investing in the most well-known brands on the planet. But there are also plenty of stocks with lesser-known brands that investors should also consider buying for their portfolio. Few consumers have ever heard of the diversified...
NASDAQ
UiPath (PATH) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, UiPath (PATH) closed at $16.45, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the enterprise automation...
NASDAQ
Synchrony (SYF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Synchrony (SYF) closed the most recent trading day at $32.96, moving +0.7% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the consumer credit company had lost 2.99%...
NASDAQ
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ALLY, ZM, WDAY
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY), where a total of 17,767 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,200 underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
Why Digital Realty Trust is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (DLR)
Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.9% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
NASDAQ
New Strong Sell Stocks for August 31st
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Twitter, Inc. TWTR is a platform for public self-expression and conversation on the internet. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.4% downward over the last 60 days. Delta Apparel, Inc....
Comments / 0