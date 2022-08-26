Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.6%. Within that group, ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) and Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.6% on the day, and down 10.16% year-to-date. ABIOMED, Inc., meanwhile, is down 27.88% year-to-date, and Teleflex Incorporated, is down 31.68% year-to-date. Combined, ABMD and TFX make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

MARKETS ・ 22 HOURS AGO