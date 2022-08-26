Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
charlotteonthecheap.com
Cow Chip Bingo Festival with Kiwanis of Mecklenburg
The Kiwanis of Mecklenburg are hosting the Cow Chip Bingo Festival on Saturday, October 1st, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., on the corner of Carmel Road and Quail View Road, Charlotte. Each ticket for Cow Chip Bingo costs $10. Proceeds go to the Pediatric Medical Fund, a fund...
charlotteonthecheap.com
47th Carolina BalloonFest Oct 14-16
The 47th Carolina BalloonFest takes place October 14th to 16th, 2022, at Statesville Regional Airport, 260 Hangar Drive, Statesville, North Carolina. It’s 45 miles from Charlotte. Friday, October 14th: 3 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, October 15th: 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, October 16th: 7 a.m to 6 p.m.
charlotteonthecheap.com
NC Bradford Pear Bounty program: Remove a Bradford Pear Tree and get a free native tree
Do you have a Bradford Pear Tree on your property? You could get a free native tree from the NC Bradford Pear Bounty program if you cut down the Bradford Pear. The Bradford Pear Bounty is a collaborative program between NC State Extension, NC Urban Forest Council, NC Forest Service and NC Wildlife Federation.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Queen City’s Electric Vehicle Show
Queen City’s Electric Vehicle Show takes place October 1st, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Wells Fargo, 8740 Research Drive, Charlotte. It’s free to attend, both to show your electric vehicle, or to go as a spectator. Check out a variety of Electric Vehicles in person...
Comments / 0