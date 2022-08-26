ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
charlotteonthecheap.com

Cow Chip Bingo Festival with Kiwanis of Mecklenburg

The Kiwanis of Mecklenburg are hosting the Cow Chip Bingo Festival on Saturday, October 1st, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., on the corner of Carmel Road and Quail View Road, Charlotte. Each ticket for Cow Chip Bingo costs $10. Proceeds go to the Pediatric Medical Fund, a fund...
charlotteonthecheap.com

47th Carolina BalloonFest Oct 14-16

The 47th Carolina BalloonFest takes place October 14th to 16th, 2022, at Statesville Regional Airport, 260 Hangar Drive, Statesville, North Carolina. It’s 45 miles from Charlotte. Friday, October 14th: 3 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, October 15th: 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, October 16th: 7 a.m to 6 p.m.
charlotteonthecheap.com

Queen City’s Electric Vehicle Show

Queen City’s Electric Vehicle Show takes place October 1st, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Wells Fargo, 8740 Research Drive, Charlotte. It’s free to attend, both to show your electric vehicle, or to go as a spectator. Check out a variety of Electric Vehicles in person...
