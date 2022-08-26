Montana Tech begins 2022 football season at Eastern Oregon

Read full article on original website
Helena's Marcus Welnel to wear No. 37 legacy jersey for Montana Grizzlies
MISSOULA — The mystery is over. Senior linebacker Marcus Welnel of Helena will wear the No. 37 legacy jersey for the Montana football team this season. The announcement was made Thursday in a video from the UM athletic department that appears on Twitter. Welnel received the legacy jersey from...
Six Frontier Conference football games to be featured on SWX this fall
Six Frontier Conference football games will be broadcast live on SWX on Saturday's this fall. Carroll College's 16-10 win on Saturday was the first game on the slate to be featured on the schedule. Below you can find which other Frontier games will air live on SWX channels statewide. All...
Montana Grizzlies release initial depth chart ahead of season opener
MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies released their two-deep Tuesday with few surprises. San Diego State transfer Lucas Johnson was named the starting quarterback for the season opener against Northwestern State 1 p.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Sophomore Kris Brown, who went 3-1 last season, was listed as the backup.
Montana Tech men's golf primed for 2022-2023 season
BUTTE – In 2021-2022, the Orediggers had a solid showing in the conference. They averaged 290.2 strokes as a team per round and finished 43 strokes (nine round aggregate) shy of a Frontier Conference Championship. “Looking back at last year, I think we learned how important it is to...
Final run: Hauck father-son duo begins last season together at Montana
MISSOULA — Robby Hauck thought it was crazy that this is his final season at Montana as he looked around at the other seniors leaving the field on the first day of camp in August. The senior safety has been here for five years while the program has undergone...
Missoula PD, City of Missoula coordinate clean up on Cedar St. & Hawthorn St.
From the Missoula Police Department, posted Wednesday, Aug. 31. Today Missoula Police Department assisted City Of Missoula - Development Services Division in a coordinated cleanup effort and to address the hazardous conditions on Cedar St. and Hawthorn St. People who live in the area and business owners were very appreciative...
Initial information that led to SWAT response in Missoula confirmed to be ‘unfounded’
Information that led to SWAT response on W. Broadway St. in Missoula Wednesday night has been confirmed to be unfounded. SWAT cleared the scene around 11:00 pm Wednesday. The Missoula Police Department says additional information will continue to be investigated. No additional information has been released at this time. Missoula,...
International Overdose Awareness Day events to teach people how to save a life
MISSOULA, Mont. - Each year, International Overdose Awareness Day is recognized on August 31. It's a day that's holding more weight as areas across the state record more fatal overdoses. In Missoula County, there was a 77% reported increase in fatal overdoses in 2020. As part of International Overdose Awareness...
Bicyclist taken to hospital after accident in Missoula Wednesday night
MISSOULA, Mont. - A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after an accident at the intersection of McCormick St and W. Broadway in Missoula Wednesday night. The Missoula Police Department (MPD) says officers responded to the bicyclist vs vehicle accident just before 10:50 pm. Immediate medical aid was rendered to...
Missoula city council nominates mayoral candidates
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City Council has a thirty day timeline to fulfill the new mayor position after Engen's passing. The council is steadfast in their decisions on selecting the next mayor as they go through multiple meetings, first nominating candidates and then going through an interview process. The...
Hot Springs man sentenced 80 years in prison for alleged deliberate homicide
THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. - A Sanders County District Court judge sentenced a man to 80 years in Montana State Prison Tuesday with no time suspended for alleged deliberate homicide that happened in October 2020. A jury convicted Aaron Eugene McLaughlin, of Hot Springs, in June. A release from the Montana...
